All of those guys in the thumbnail used to be some of my crushes 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

Op I do not like this video lmao. These kids are making me feel old, and they don't appreciate the dying art form that once was 00s teen angst. Reply

Thread

Link

What happened to us not giving the Fine Bros any more clicks after the stunt they pulled? Reply

Thread

Link

Details please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they tried to trademark react videos and even the word react. i also despise them since they made a teens react to amanda todd video (teen girl who killed herself after being blackmailed by a guy she sent nudes to. she posted her suicide note as a video) and all their videos are monotized which meant they made money off her suicide video. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte. they are the absolute worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Based on the video still alone, first of all... how DARE they categorize Green Day as POP punk?! (says my then-self; now idc and will readily admit that's what they are lol) When I think of that term I think Simple Plan (who I found annoying tbh) Reply

Thread

Link

Tyson Ritter is just so GODDAMN BEAUTIFUL Reply

Thread

Link

He was the bee's knees circa 2002-2005. Something happened and he started looking rough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just think he hasn't taken care of himself, also he used to have a drinking problem Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dan looks soooo good in your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i heard drugs and possible eating disorder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he looks kind of strange now, but he was gorgeous even up to a handful of years ago. I almost feel like beautiful men like him eventually end up really weird looking. See Ian somerhalder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still bitter over him being married to Elena Satine, so.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Quite a few of them did sound pretty similar, I'll agree with them on that. I knew all of these except the New Found Glory song, I never got into them.

I'll always love Sugar We're Going Down, it's one of those songs I always have to sing along to. Reply

Thread

Link

I recognized a lot of these songs, but I only knew the singers of about two or three of them lmao. They all sound the same.



Oh, wait, add the Green Day one, too. It hadn't played in the video yet. Reply

Thread

Link

oop. I was a teenager when all of these came out & I've definitely heard them all before, but I wouldn't be able to tell you the song names. they all sound the same to me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

"I don't like how we label music in different genres. It seems very arbitrary"



Nora sounds so extra Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this makes me think of an oldddd Eminem interview where he's talking about different "genders" of music smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just gonna call MCR a rap group now because labels for music don't matter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she definitely has a tumblr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sugar We're Going Down was like nails on a chalkboard to me when it came out and it still is Reply

Thread

Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"'Sugar Were Going Down' by Panic! at the Disco"



Girl.. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Sugar started a revolution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not trying to be catty, but a revolution of what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real, I died a little inside lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was obsessed with The Middle in high school but I feel like I just finally learned what all the lyrics to the chorus were like, last year.



It was also my first CD <3 (I was kinda late to the CD game). Reply

Thread

Link

lol same, i had no idea it was an inspirational song till recently, the lyrics are actually sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol a fob came on the radio today and it took me a few seconds to realize i was singling along to fob and still knew the words



also tyson ritter was one of my first true loves Reply

Thread

Link

the early 2000s was ~my era~ and the only song i could name was dirty little secret but i couldnt remember what band it was lmao

there were only like 3 white kids at my middle school and high school, no one listened to this



ded @ that one girl saying "i'm triggered" @ fall out boy tho Reply

Thread

Link