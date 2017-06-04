The Leftovers Series Finale Roundup

i had literally no idea it was the finale, lol. must have lost track of the season. i thought it was pretty good. not as good as i wanted it to be, though. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

I want to watch this show but I hate Lindelof's writing...

isnt there a post for this 2 posts below? lol

I posted mine before seeing the other one, but these are different articles :P

oh ok. i dont read so i didnt know lmfao <3

Nothing was answered and everything was answered and I was honestly v. v. happy with the ending.

In true Damon Lindleof fashion lol

Fuck. I knew it. I knew I shouldn't have trusted him. At least the consolation is that people are saying it was good. But I'm the type of person who craves closure and answers. Leaving mysteries unanswered always feels like a cop out, disorganized, or lazy to me.

That was a nice ending. IDG why they did that whole thing with Laurie though if she was alive in the end.

Maybe the phone call caused her to change her mind?

That's what I wanted to know! During the phone convo I thought Laurie might've been in the ~underworld or whatever, the place Kevin goes to when he dies but then they never explained how that worked and how Nora would reach her so...as the episode went on, with them unravelling, it turns out she just didn't kill herself.

ya that was beyond pointless and I dont undertand the point of that scene for her at all if she wasnt killing herself. it was senseless.

Way to jack my post OP! :P



I'm mostly just pissed we don't get any resolution or understanding as to why Kevin was able to die and come back. What was the point of all that after the Patty stuff?

That's why I was really convinced that Nora was dead and this was just her dream.



We didn't get any resolution, however minimal, about Kevin and his ability to ressurect? I don't think him blowing up Limbo in the last episode was enough justice. Nora didn't know anything about it so that would make sense, in my head, to leave it out.



And theres Laurie still being alive.



Idk there was all that stuff about his heart problems. That could've been their way of trying to explain it if you were in the camp that thought it was all imagined.

nevermind



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Laurie saying "I'm half a world away" on the phone w Nora made me believe they're each in their own purgatory

Edited at 2017-06-05 03:32 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

i agree.



i mentioned this in the other leftovers post but also, something about the aesthetics in nora's life in australia seem off/unreal. so i think those "two week vacations" kevin referenced taking every year to look for nora, is really just him killing himself once a year to look for her in purgatory.

i love this theory omg

I love this show. I believe that it will be remembered years from now as a classic. The finale was perfect.

I'm so glad Nora saved that goat.



Overall, I was happy with the finale. I'll read all the articles and interviews about it tomorrow. I was satisfied with the series as a whole.

Basically nothing was answered



I see they honored the book in that sense.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] [ Spoiler (click to open) ] People who departed in this side, are in the earth Nora travelled to. For them... we are the ones who departed. Ans she got to see her kids all grown up, but his husband met someone else, so she decided to go back to this side. OP must be dumb or something because they pretty much answered everything. even the whole departed thing.

I mean, they explained what happened (or at least what Nora thinks happened), but also not how or why. I'm fine with what they gave, but it wasn't an explanation for everything.

If you want it wrapped neatly, Kevin is Dan is Gossip Girl

this felt like an hour of nothing tbh. at least 20 minutes of 70+ minutes had to be nora riding her damn bike back and forth.



listening to her tell her story to kevin at the end made me really wish that had been the episode. i could imagine the visuals all perfectly, and it would've been very beautiful. and instead it was this blah episode.

i'm trying to be positive about the finale (because what's done is done) but i so agree. i get that the writers possibly didn't want to confirm that nora's account of the 2% being in another dimension was true by explicitly showing it, in which case i just i wish the finale had been done in a way that we see what actually DID happen to her right after the machine, instead of just hearing a possibly untrue second hand story from her.

the least they could have done was show us this version of events in like a montage with her story as a voiceover as she was telling it or something

As much as I would have loved it cause I trust Carrie Coon's acting, it would have gone completely against how the show works imo.

would it really, though? those full two episodes of kevin in the afterlife or purgatory or whatever, say otherwise.



it could've still been left up to us to know if she was really there or if this was just what her mind made up to give herself closure, and we still wouldn't know why they departed and all of that.

Kevin's purgatory eps always felt a bit disconnected to me, even if I found them to be really good. Idk, something about them telling directly a story instead of showing a flashback has always felt more satisfying to me, like in that ep with kevin sr and the woman who lost her kids. It somehow centers around their grief a lot more, which is what I always felt this show revolved around.



We all knew it wasn't going to answer anything and leave it up for interpretation no matter what they did.

i do think it worked well with the story from grace, but we didn't know grace, so that worked. this was the climax of the show, i would've liked to have seen some kind of flashes or interacts in the story, something. because otherwise, that scene actually reminded me that it just felt like redo of what we just saw the kevin sr episode end with. an episode of nothing and then a beautifully acted and moving speech, but not enough to really make up for the hour leading up to it.

People have taken this show for granted by not watching.

We are really left to interpret here huh?







Edited at 2017-06-05 04:59 am (UTC) Reply

Those last 20 minutes were everything I wanted tbh, I couldn't imagine another ending where they explained everything. It wouldn't have felt appropiate imo, since this show was centered about grief not in the supernatural for me.

Agree. TBH it surprises me that people could watch 3 seasons and not think it's centered about grief, anxiety, and depression.

I have so many thoughts

one of them being, I loved the scene with Nora and the goat. Carrying her sins, is Nora Jesus after all? who dis?



the symbolism in that show is both subtle and at times really in your face.

The constant water/drowning/baptism thing, especially now with Nora and the pod filled with water...



edited to add: !!!!!

at first when Nora described the first two people she met on the other side, I thought they were LENSES like her! Cause they both lost a bunch of people around them, so I thought maybe they had this house near the ~crossing spot because, as lenses, they were kinda stuck in between or whatever. But the idea that 2% of the world lost 98% at once, as described by Nora too, was really touching. I thought this thing was sooo well done, tbh.



except the doves at the end, come on now.





Edited at 2017-06-05 05:10 am (UTC) Reply

I was fine with the finale until the end. Nora's story had to be bullshit. No way does 98% of the world up and vanish and everything is fine. How do they eat? How do things run? Why didn't the guy build a machine right away and start ferrying people back? I think it was a scam and Nora couldn't deal with it so she invented some story to live with herself. She couldn't go back to the states because she then would be a fraud and she couldn't be that either. Easier to just be alone.

i thought the finale was very good for a show i don't think is good, lol. the final conversation was pretty deep. i could only get into this show by watching it from a grounded pov and taking whatever happens on screen as symbolism, metaphor, etc. so everything nora said about going the other side, i don't take literally, and i find it's more profound. that line about how in a world full of orphans, at least they have each other, is huge closure and letting go. then kev's last line also summed life and interpersonal problems really well. "why wouldn't i? you're here." that's all that matters at the end of the day. you can't only look at what's not there, you gotta work with what's here too. idk i liked the finale :)

idk about yall but i was crying when kevin and nora had their dance and i didnt stop until the credits rolled lol. god im gonna miss this show

they answered the one thing I cared about the most - what happened to the departures - so I dont mind the whole but WHY did it happen still hanging or what the deal was with Kevin and his afterlife adventures.

I just binged the last 4 episodes. I get teary whenever I hear the string overture they always play during the emotional climax of the episode. I'm really going to miss this show, I'll have to rewatch it again soon.

