The Leftovers Series Finale Roundup
#TheLeftovers phenomenal three year run has come to an end. Our review of the series finale: https://t.co/jRwVJl56K5 pic.twitter.com/IcBfuljr5U— IGN (@IGN) June 5, 2017
Spoilers Ahead:
Takes place in the future
Basically nothing was answered
Author thinks that the time gap was a good thing- it allowed Nora and Kevin to work on themlselves
Great series finale
Author Tom Perrotta chats with IGN about The Leftovers' final episode.
On seeing the journey end:
"Oh man, there are so many complicated feelings. Partially, I feel sorry to see it end but also I feel like we did it justice and I'm willing now to let it all go. For us, we filmed it back in the fall and the editing was done a couple months ago so in a funny way we've already all been through it so this is when we get to share what we've done with the world. Overall, I'm just happy with how it turned out and with everyone I got to work with."
Thoughts on the finale?
I'm mostly just pissed we don't get any resolution or understanding as to why Kevin was able to die and come back. What was the point of all that after the Patty stuff?
We didn't get any resolution, however minimal, about Kevin and his ability to ressurect? I don't think him blowing up Limbo in the last episode was enough justice. Nora didn't know anything about it so that would make sense, in my head, to leave it out.
And theres Laurie still being alive.
i mentioned this in the other leftovers post but also, something about the aesthetics in nora's life in australia seem off/unreal. so i think those "two week vacations" kevin referenced taking every year to look for nora, is really just him killing himself once a year to look for her in purgatory.
Overall, I was happy with the finale. I'll read all the articles and interviews about it tomorrow. I was satisfied with the series as a whole.
I see they honored the book in that sense.
[Spoiler (click to open)]People who departed in this side, are in the earth Nora travelled to. For them... we are the ones who departed. Ans she got to see her kids all grown up, but his husband met someone else, so she decided to go back to this side.[Spoiler (click to open)]
listening to her tell her story to kevin at the end made me really wish that had been the episode. i could imagine the visuals all perfectly, and it would've been very beautiful. and instead it was this blah episode.
it could've still been left up to us to know if she was really there or if this was just what her mind made up to give herself closure, and we still wouldn't know why they departed and all of that.
We all knew it wasn't going to answer anything and leave it up for interpretation no matter what they did.
one of them being, I loved the scene with Nora and the goat. Carrying her sins, is Nora Jesus after all? who dis?
the symbolism in that show is both subtle and at times really in your face.
The constant water/drowning/baptism thing, especially now with Nora and the pod filled with water...
at first when Nora described the first two people she met on the other side, I thought they were LENSES like her! Cause they both lost a bunch of people around them, so I thought maybe they had this house near the ~crossing spot because, as lenses, they were kinda stuck in between or whatever. But the idea that 2% of the world lost 98% at once, as described by Nora too, was really touching. I thought this thing was sooo well done, tbh.
except the doves at the end, come on now.
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:10 am (UTC)