‘The Leftovers’ Finale: Showrunner Damon Lindelof Talks Series Finale

I'm pretty disappointed tbh. I feel like we skipped the climax and just went right to the resolution. I wish we'd had an episode of Nora's experience that she described before this episode. I feel like that would've felt more satisfying. Also, what's their reasoning for why Kevin could die and come back to life? His fucking heart defect?? Reply

there is insunuation that she might be lying about it, i think that's why we never see it. One of the emphasis of this episode is people lying to make themselves feel better, could even argue its one for the series as a whole. Nora might have just backed out at the last second. But she didnt want to go back to Kevin and accept that she was too chicken shit to go be with her kids,so she made up that story. Reply

i was expecting her to be like, "nah bro, it was a scam" Reply

ya I feel like it's 50/50 on whether she was lying or not. Reply

I totally think that Nora died and that this was just her imagination Reply

Well if you go by Lindelof she's not lol. Reply

Yes, I am reading the articles. Reply

Nora's story isn't really bugging me as much I just wish we knew the point of Kevin's journeys to the afterlife and what those were for...? Reply

i think this season tried too hard to make the afterlife stuff ~ambiguous. it feels like a stepback from last seasons. bc while some things could certainly play as kevin's own subconscious speaking to him (like evie, patty, christopher sunday all asking kevin what he wants), there's no way that kevin should've known about his dad's being high on that one drug in the hotel room in australia. i feel like that development (despite kevin sr forgetting that he did commune with kevin while he was high) was proof that the hotel/purgatory is an objectively real place, although some parts of it may be more easily controlled by kevin's psyche than others.



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:24 am (UTC) Reply

It feels like they were building Kevin up to be some kind of prophet since season 1 and then it amounted to nothing... why? And what's with the dude who killed dogs and thought they were taking over?? So many random fucking things... Reply

i think she died too. and laurie's presence in her "experience" was a nod to that, IMO. Reply

I feel satisfied and unsatisfied and I think that's probably appropriate for the end of this show. Reply

I feel so bad for Nora. Her whole fam moved on without her while she was mourning for them in this life. I'm really glad she saved that goat. Poor bb goat. Reply

ok so like I've tried looking up what happens on this show but I don't feel like reading episode-by-episode summaries but anyway I randomly caught part of this tonight and I'm curious to know how it got there but really don't feel like watching the whole thing



so... what even is this show Reply

Lol are you really asking someone to just explain the entire show to you? That's kind of impossible for this show tbh. Idek if reading summaries will help, you kind of just have to experience it.



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

well maybe not but whenever I see previews for it it looks kinda boring (to me) but also nothing AT ALL like the show as it was explained back when it first premiered. Why are they in Australia, I guess is my real question lol Reply

So 2% of the earths population just disappeared one day and no one knows why. The people who were left are angry or disappointed or scared or apathetic and everyone deals differently. It's a show about faith versus... logic? idk, and the different ways in which people grieve, but lots of things happen that can't be explained and you wonder if it's supernatural or just coincidence.

So it starts off pretty normalish about people dealing with loss and then just gets FUCKING INSANE BUT AMAZING



It was a good well-rounded story in the end, and season two and three are incredibly fun rides. Defs recommend. Reply

best way to sum up the show is



*lmao i hit enter too soon but honestly that sudden stop rly is the best explanation 🤔 i was going to say the best way to sum it up is that apparently Australia is where you go when you die



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:27 am (UTC) Reply

Hahaha yeeeeep perfect summation haha Reply

Lmao this comment made me want to watch the show Reply

satisfied with the ending? unfortunately, no. :(



here's my thinking. due to the shortened length of the season, the self-indulgent meandering this show is sometimes guilty of should've been kept to a minimum. IMO, we could've done without Kevin Sr's episode almost entirely if it meant we could have gotten more exposition on events that happened within the last couple episodes. like, this finale could easily take the space of two episodes, i'd much rather have seen nora's journey back to her kids and the eventual decision to return, than just hear her tell it.



...or was the point of her telling vs showing getting back to her kids, that it never happened? she never went through the machine and just told matt to tell everyone she did? i mean going on to live a solitary life on a farm is a pretty nora type move to be fair, but meh. the added mystery of whether or not she actually got to the "other" side wasn't welcome.



last few thoughts: so laurie not killing herself is one narrative choice i actively dislike. it feels...fake somehow? everything about her episode was leading to the moment she threw herself off the boat. and given, many things about this show are up for debate but i felt like the ending of laurie's episode was actually more closed to interpretation than anything. it also makes that episode retroactively less poignant, at least for me idk.



i'm personally choosing to believe that nora did go through the machine, but was vaporized and ended up in purgatory. would explain laurie's presense (acting as a sort of long-distance guide? also, let's pretend like that baby she's holding is just a projection of her dead fetus), would also explain some of kevin's references to coming once a year to look for her, if he was not wanting to allow himself to "die" constantly for fear of going insane. also, something about the aesthetics of nora's life in the future just have a gauzy/unreal veneer to it. i think i can be satisfied with the ending if i believe that kevin made a conscious choice to stay with her in her purgatory, and that nora never could have returned to him even if she wanted to (due to being dead, and possibly not even realizing it). Reply

last few thoughts: so laurie not killing herself is one narrative choice i actively dislike. it feels...fake somehow? everything about her episode was leading to the moment she threw herself off the boat. and given, many things about this show are up for debate but i felt like the ending of laurie's episode was actually more closed to interpretation than anything. it also makes that episode retroactively less poignant, at least for me idk.

.



Ia. I don't understand the point of her episode if she's still alive. Reply

I knoowww, I wanted Laurie to be dead too. It was so poetic. It took so much meaning away.



Except I don't think Damon would end two shows with characters meeting again in purgatory. That's so ridiculous and boring and unoriginal. The baby Laurie was holding was obviously Jill's baby Penelope or whatever it was called. I feel like there's definitely supposed to be ambiguity but mostly around whether or not Nora's story was real. Reply

but kevin blew that world up so he couldn't go back. this seemed more real than his death visions. also, laurie being alive would explain why she wasn't in the last episode. Reply

tbh i wanted to watch this show but after finding off it was lindeloff i lost all interest. i'm still not over lost. i'm sorry some of you were disappointed though :( Reply

You're missing out, honestly. Reply

it's kinda weird because people are unsatisfied and very satisfied at the same time.



Still, you're missing out. This show was a wild ride of emotions. Reply

i'm not smart enough for this show Reply

I'm pretty satisfied. I wasn't expecting us to find out why and how. I thought the end was sweet.



Also, Justin Theroux was even hot as a fake old man. Wtf Reply

since we have two discussion posts, imma copy paste:



I have so many thoughts

one of them being, I loved the scene with Nora and the goat. Carrying her sins, is Nora Jesus after all? who dis?



the symbolism in that show is both subtle and at times really in your face.

The constant water/drowning/baptism thing, especially now with Nora and the pod filled with water...



ALSO!!!!!

at first when Nora described the first two people she met on the other side, I thought they were LENSES like her! Cause they both lost a bunch of people around them, so I thought maybe they had this house near the ~crossing spot because, as lenses, they were kinda stuck in between or whatever. But the idea that 2% of the world lost 98% at once, as described by Nora too, was really touching. I thought this thing was sooo well done, tbh.



except the doves at the end, come on now. Reply

The doves at the end had me side-eyeing for a second too! But then I thought of it as an expression of not everything lost is permanent. So even though they didnt return when Nora expected them to and there is no logical reason why they were delayed, eventually they did return, they were not lost to her forever. Like she thought her kids were. Like she thought Kevin was. So in that sense I liked it a bit more as a general message of hope and eventual reunion...but not for the love returned overtone. Reply

