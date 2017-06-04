‘The Leftovers’ Finale: Showrunner Damon Lindelof Talks Series Finale
‘The Leftovers’ Finale: Showrunner Damon Lindelof Talks Nora’s Journey, Laurie’s Fate, and Evolving over Three… https://t.co/I7eVfuHYNn— Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2017
Show creator Damon Linelof discusses his thought process for season three and ultimately how to end the show.
Series finale discussion post! Do you feel satisfied ONTD?
SOURCE
SPOILERS
Re: SPOILERS
Re: SPOILERS
Re: SPOILERS
Edited at 2017-06-05 03:24 am (UTC)
so... what even is this show
Edited at 2017-06-05 03:12 am (UTC)
So it starts off pretty normalish about people dealing with loss and then just gets FUCKING INSANE BUT AMAZING
It was a good well-rounded story in the end, and season two and three are incredibly fun rides. Defs recommend.
*lmao i hit enter too soon but honestly that sudden stop rly is the best explanation 🤔 i was going to say the best way to sum it up is that apparently Australia is where you go when you die
Edited at 2017-06-05 03:27 am (UTC)
here's my thinking. due to the shortened length of the season, the self-indulgent meandering this show is sometimes guilty of should've been kept to a minimum. IMO, we could've done without Kevin Sr's episode almost entirely if it meant we could have gotten more exposition on events that happened within the last couple episodes. like, this finale could easily take the space of two episodes, i'd much rather have seen nora's journey back to her kids and the eventual decision to return, than just hear her tell it.
...or was the point of her telling vs showing getting back to her kids, that it never happened? she never went through the machine and just told matt to tell everyone she did? i mean going on to live a solitary life on a farm is a pretty nora type move to be fair, but meh. the added mystery of whether or not she actually got to the "other" side wasn't welcome.
last few thoughts: so laurie not killing herself is one narrative choice i actively dislike. it feels...fake somehow? everything about her episode was leading to the moment she threw herself off the boat. and given, many things about this show are up for debate but i felt like the ending of laurie's episode was actually more closed to interpretation than anything. it also makes that episode retroactively less poignant, at least for me idk.
i'm personally choosing to believe that nora did go through the machine, but was vaporized and ended up in purgatory. would explain laurie's presense (acting as a sort of long-distance guide? also, let's pretend like that baby she's holding is just a projection of her dead fetus), would also explain some of kevin's references to coming once a year to look for her, if he was not wanting to allow himself to "die" constantly for fear of going insane. also, something about the aesthetics of nora's life in the future just have a gauzy/unreal veneer to it. i think i can be satisfied with the ending if i believe that kevin made a conscious choice to stay with her in her purgatory, and that nora never could have returned to him even if she wanted to (due to being dead, and possibly not even realizing it).
.
Ia. I don't understand the point of her episode if she's still alive.
Except I don't think Damon would end two shows with characters meeting again in purgatory. That's so ridiculous and boring and unoriginal. The baby Laurie was holding was obviously Jill's baby Penelope or whatever it was called. I feel like there's definitely supposed to be ambiguity but mostly around whether or not Nora's story was real.
Still, you're missing out. This show was a wild ride of emotions.
Also, Justin Theroux was even hot as a fake old man. Wtf
I have so many thoughts
one of them being, I loved the scene with Nora and the goat. Carrying her sins, is Nora Jesus after all? who dis?
the symbolism in that show is both subtle and at times really in your face.
The constant water/drowning/baptism thing, especially now with Nora and the pod filled with water...
ALSO!!!!!
at first when Nora described the first two people she met on the other side, I thought they were LENSES like her! Cause they both lost a bunch of people around them, so I thought maybe they had this house near the ~crossing spot because, as lenses, they were kinda stuck in between or whatever. But the idea that 2% of the world lost 98% at once, as described by Nora too, was really touching. I thought this thing was sooo well done, tbh.
except the doves at the end, come on now.