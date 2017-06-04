David Lynch Vindicated at Cannes 25 Years Later; McLachlan Talks about the Return
#TwinPeaks star Kyle MacLachlan on his on-screen reunion with David Lynch: https://t.co/kJYUVzfPyl pic.twitter.com/eU61zjEyma— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 4, 2017
To paraphrase what he said: It was hard, and he doesn't take doppleganger Cooper with him.
25 Years after Fire Walk With Me was booed by Cannes audiences (Lynch later reflected that the experience made him feel like he was made of glass), a different crowd made Lynch tear up for different reasons as they gave him a standing ovation after watching the first episodes of the new season of Twin Peaks.
Twin Peaks Discussion Post? The Cannes video was never posted here btw
She's definitely close, as I'm sure she's probably the woman Albert and Gordon were talking about last week. Only other would be Annie, and she's apparently not in this, and Audrey was clearly more important in the Twin Peaks universe than Annie.
Also, damn, waitressing at the Double R equals aging well, it seems.
peggy lipton is fucking 70!
and when they had their hands on eachother's waists oomg
but holy shit the last 15 minutes of this episode... and wtf the body was dougies? I'm so confused but Caleb Landry Jones needs to go away asap
Also yes re: Caleb
but she's a widow now, right? I doubt she'd keep Johnson
now i don't want to wait 13 more weeks for the rest of this show (it's skipping July 2 and the finale is 2 hours)