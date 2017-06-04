David Lynch Vindicated at Cannes 25 Years Later; McLachlan Talks about the Return

i love david lynch...that scene in his documentary where he is painting with his little girl, lula, kills me. <3 Reply

awww old people crying and happy. it kills me. ;_; Reply

same, i teared up a bit lol <3 Reply

I haven't wathced tonight's ep bc I was watching The Leftovers, but omg that vid of David Lynch tearing up <333 so sweet Reply

lol I knew before clicking that's who it was gonna be! And ikr? Although I'm thinking it's gonna be an important role/reveal Reply

they've revealed next to no one yet tbqh! audrey is going to be important i think so i'm not shocked she's not back yet Reply

I FUCKING KNOW right?! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] per the credits the douche smoking and getting handsy with Jane Levy's pal is Richard Horne. I assume he's perhaps her Son (only makes sense since the only other logical culprits would be Johnny or Jerry, with the latter being perhaps the most logical after Audrey)



She's definitely close, as I'm sure she's probably the woman Albert and Gordon were talking about last week. Only other would be Annie, and she's apparently not in this, and Audrey was clearly more important in the Twin Peaks universe than Annie. So.... Reply

Tonight's ep with Dougie Coop and the coffee lmaooo Reply

I love him, lol Reply

He's been my fav part of the revival so far lol Reply

lmaooo i love him sfm Reply

ì feel bad for him :( Reply

Shelly's daughter has her mother's taste in men, it seems.



Also, damn, waitressing at the Double R equals aging well, it seems. Reply

right? they both look amazing Reply

They really do. Reply

mte must be the lack of sunlight



peggy lipton is fucking 70! Reply

Parent

they've hardly aged whatsoever, they're both such beautiful women :')



and when they had their hands on eachother's waists oomg Reply

I haven't watched the latest ep yet. But goddamn is this show good. Reply

I could have watched another episode after this one, I'm loving it so far Reply

here come more "does david lynch hate women" articles



but holy shit the last 15 minutes of this episode... and wtf the body was dougies? I'm so confused but Caleb Landry Jones needs to go away asap Reply

also coop coming straight out old coop voice with "he's a lair" bitch!!?!? Reply

Was that whose body it was? I wondered if it was Briggs because of the prints mention but I was like HOW THE FUCK



Also yes re: Caleb Reply

omg ok i thought it was briggs too because every outlet mentioned the military govt security on the prints but HE ATE DOUGIE'S RING? like wtf did dopple coop have dougie's ring because he arranged the ~trick~ to keep him out of the lodge (so those hitmen are working for him?) this is too much Reply

Omfg I do not like Caleb w/e. He always looks strung out and dirty. Like, he makes a conscious decision to look like that Reply

The only scene I didn't like in this one was the one with Sheriff (not Harry S) Truman and his wife. Everything else was good. I like "Dougie" and I was glad that his wife mentioned his "episodes" because I'm thinking that does explain (to a degree) why everyone isn't that fazed by how weird he's acting. Also, I LOVE how "agent" and "case files" brings a spark of the real Cooper back.

Reply

If I wasn't watching live I'd skip Lucy and Dudley Do-Right's scenes. Reply

i noticed tonight that mädchen is just credited as "shelly" (no last name) in the credits, hmmmm 🔍



Edited at 2017-06-05 02:39 am (UTC) Reply

lol good eye Reply

Shelly Jennings



but she's a widow now, right? I doubt she'd keep Johnson Reply

I wonder if they're gonna address Donna not being there or if she's just gone or both dead and gone now in the show lol Reply

after three fruitless tries i finally got the fire walk with me movie. i'm watching that tonight/tomorrow and then the deleted scenes and then watching the return, FINALLY Reply

I hate that movie. Too rapefest for me to get through. Reply

it's really dark and terrifying but exposes what TP was always about, I love it Reply

Why did Showtime release the episodes so quickly? Reply

because imagine how awful it would be watching those first 4 episodes week by week... it's slow as all fuck and people would've been pissed Reply

they were designed to be released this way imo Reply

to boost, they had their biggest surge in subscription ever because of it



now i don't want to wait 13 more weeks for the rest of this show (it's skipping July 2 and the finale is 2 hours) Reply

YES ty for telling me this, I told my manager (lmao he is as obsessed with TP as I am) that it was prob gonna be a two hour finale but I was not certain Reply

How dare it skip a week!!! I hate fourth of July weekend smh Reply

He still needs to apologize for the travesty that was the end of Dune.

Reply

