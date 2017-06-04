Kev

David Lynch Vindicated at Cannes 25 Years Later; McLachlan Talks about the Return




To paraphrase what he said: It was hard, and he doesn't take doppleganger Cooper with him.

---



25 Years after Fire Walk With Me was booed by Cannes audiences (Lynch later reflected that the experience made him feel like he was made of glass), a different crowd made Lynch tear up for different reasons as they gave him a standing ovation after watching the first episodes of the new season of Twin Peaks.



source/source
Twin Peaks Discussion Post? The Cannes video was never posted here btw
Tagged: , ,