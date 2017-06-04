STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x07 Promo "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" + Ep 5 Breakdown & More
[synopsis]Following her brief reunion with Shadow, Laura turns to an unlikely travel companion to find her way back to life; Mad Sweeney's long, winding, and often-tragic past is explored.
New Gods, Crispin Glover (Mr. World) and Bruce Langley (Technical Boy) join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 5, "Lemon Scented You".
[highlights]
- On whether the New Gods are "bad" : Bruce - "Well I think it's important to bear in mind, that in this entire universe and world, no one is intrinsically bad. All of the Gods have their own reasons for doing what they're doing and more importantly, all aspects of all of the gods are simple reflections of us, as a human species and society."
- Crispin has worked with Gaiman previously on Beowulf
- There was plans for an origin story for Technical Boy that was cut, but Bruce hopes that there'll be a chance to explore that later in the series
- On TB's costuming/look : "I won, with costume. Every single scene I got a new one. So new hair, new costume, everything." "It's indicative of his nature, of the character, he updates as quickly as social trends, as quickly as apps."
- Orlando points out how interesting it is that the New Gods aren't necessarily on the same page in regards to this battle, while the losing side, the Old Gods, are in agreement seeing the New Gods as enemies
- In regards to the different approaches each New God has taken in this war, as well as the different stakes each of them have in what's to come, Crispin says of Mr. World's perspective that "I feel like I'm needing to work with everybody. I'm trying to genuinely have a good situation happen. Every person, every character gets to that in a different way. I feel like that's what I'm after."
- Bruce speaks of TB's and Media's dynamic : "Well first of all, she has the gall to use his own technology against him. So that's a giant middle-finger right there." "So in the incompatible triad of World, Tech Boy, and Media, there's a strange sort of power struggle going on there. And Tech Boy very much likes to operate on his own agenda and he's got his own reasons doing what he's doing. With that said, he also has, for lack of a better term, very human relationships with the other Gods he's interact with."
- The interrogation room scene was the first scene Crispin read and that's what made him decide to be a part of this.
A good look into the process of bringing that animated opening to life.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Yet another beautifully done Coming To America opening. And SALIM! Him actively looking for the Jinn, bless this show ♥ And again, enjoying the hell out of the dynamic between Sweeney and Laura =) And fuck, the entire Vulcan community scene was just disturbing... The penultimate episode to the finale is next week, thoughts on tonight's episode, "A Murder of Gods"? =)
Spoiler-tag for those who need it =)
just kidding i googled it and lakeside will be the s2 story
Is [Spoiler (click to open)]Easter showing up next week or are they keeping her for the finale?
As for Easter...[Spoiler (click to open)]Kristin is credited for the next episode as well as "White Jesus" himself, Jeremy Davies. I do wonder if it'll be near the end leading to the finale since the title of that is [Spoiler (click to open)]Come to Jesus
And thanks! I'm really looking forward to her scene(s)!
omg, I need a nice icon of Salim, Laura, and Mad S. together, I love them.
I loved Wednesday acting like a father for Shadow (a shitty dad, of course)
I love Shadow/Salim's pure hearts and Laura/Mad S. asshole hearts.
Thank you so much, Fuller, Green, and Gaiman for giving us this secondary road trip ♥
I love this show so much. That Jesus Christ flashback gonna be a trip.
It was incredibly disturbing and uncomfortable, but I also really like that they added this. It was very necessary and Vulcan's entire speech was just chilling, ugh.
As for not knowing the story before hand, there are some things that may confuse you a bit. There are wikis and articles/primers being posted recently to give you a bit more insight on each character/God that you meet. Still, I think it'd be best to not spoil everything about the story, but I see no harm in maybe finding out a bit more about what God a character is based off of, etc.
Also, in regards to Amazon Prime, I've been a member for years now and I really love the service, not just for the TV stuff. I've benefited from a lot of deals and saved on shipping, but again it might vary for each person. I shop way too much on there haha.
[Spoiler (click to open)]- SALIM. I LOVE SALIM SO MUCH
- mad sweeney wants to fuck shadow, sorry i don't make the rules
- the vulcan scene and how a folower shot jesus... what a fucking opener. the nazi imagery clearly wasn't fucking around
- odin fucking cursing vulcan after, and removing mr. wood. christ.
- also when will shadow concentrate on his eyes? it's clear he's "lost" one
wednesday already mentioned his fake eye in the first episode
- WAS SO HAPPY SEEING HIM SHOW UP AAAAAH! Thank the Gods for the show choosing to flesh out these three characters and having their stories wrapped up with one another
- I 100% agree. #MADMOON rises and Sweeney can't forget his crush's beautiful dark eyes
- The entire Vulcan bit was so damn uneasy to watch, but how on point was his speech about his followers? Brilliant acting and delivery...ugh
Right? All those questions about what Shadow's kiss tasted like....
[Spoiler (click to open)]fuck vulcan and the volcano he crawled out of, that whole town gave me the heebie jeebies so bad.
[Spoiler (click to open)]That entire sequence was so disturbing, and his speech just gave me chills...it's so incredibly sad how true it was.
Hehe, but also, yes because it's pretty entertaining and the people involved are just fantastic =)
def. reading the books this summer