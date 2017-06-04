|| golden age to golden age ||

STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x07 Promo "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" + Ep 5 Breakdown & More



[synopsis]Following her brief reunion with Shadow, Laura turns to an unlikely travel companion to find her way back to life; Mad Sweeney's long, winding, and often-tragic past is explored.





New Gods, Crispin Glover (Mr. World) and Bruce Langley (Technical Boy) join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 5, "Lemon Scented You".

[highlights]
- On whether the New Gods are "bad" : Bruce - "Well I think it's important to bear in mind, that in this entire universe and world, no one is intrinsically bad. All of the Gods have their own reasons for doing what they're doing and more importantly, all aspects of all of the gods are simple reflections of us, as a human species and society."
- Crispin has worked with Gaiman previously on Beowulf
- There was plans for an origin story for Technical Boy that was cut, but Bruce hopes that there'll be a chance to explore that later in the series
- On TB's costuming/look : "I won, with costume. Every single scene I got a new one. So new hair, new costume, everything." "It's indicative of his nature, of the character, he updates as quickly as social trends, as quickly as apps."
- Orlando points out how interesting it is that the New Gods aren't necessarily on the same page in regards to this battle, while the losing side, the Old Gods, are in agreement seeing the New Gods as enemies
- In regards to the different approaches each New God has taken in this war, as well as the different stakes each of them have in what's to come, Crispin says of Mr. World's perspective that "I feel like I'm needing to work with everybody. I'm trying to genuinely have a good situation happen. Every person, every character gets to that in a different way. I feel like that's what I'm after."
- Bruce speaks of TB's and Media's dynamic : "Well first of all, she has the gall to use his own technology against him. So that's a giant middle-finger right there." "So in the incompatible triad of World, Tech Boy, and Media, there's a strange sort of power struggle going on there. And Tech Boy very much likes to operate on his own agenda and he's got his own reasons doing what he's doing. With that said, he also has, for lack of a better term, very human relationships with the other Gods he's interact with."
- The interrogation room scene was the first scene Crispin read and that's what made him decide to be a part of this.





A good look into the process of bringing that animated opening to life.



A bit NSFW but Mousa/Jinn showing off his man's name ♥



---
SOURCE 1 2 3 4
GIF 1

[Spoiler (click to open)]Yet another beautifully done Coming To America opening. And SALIM! Him actively looking for the Jinn, bless this show ♥ And again, enjoying the hell out of the dynamic between Sweeney and Laura =) And fuck, the entire Vulcan community scene was just disturbing... The penultimate episode to the finale is next week, thoughts on tonight's episode, "A Murder of Gods"? =)

Spoiler-tag for those who need it =)


Tagged: , , , , , , ,