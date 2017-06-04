STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x07 Promo "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" + Ep 5 Breakdown & More

getting the starz add on for prime was a solid investment because i don't have to wait all day for this to come on Reply

i wonder where the show will leave off, plot wise. we haven't made it to lakeside yet which was like the biggest subplot in the book



just kidding i googled it and lakeside will be the s2 story

at the house on the rock

ah ok that makes sense

Is [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Easter



These last few episodes have been fantastic. The Vulcan scene was a great addition. I really feel like the show has found the right tone and pacing now and I enjoy the dynamic of having a secondary group with Laura, Sweeney, and Salim. I hope they stick around for a bit longer.Is showing up next week or are they keeping her for the finale?

Come to Jesus Kristin is credited for the next episode as well as "White Jesus" himself, Jeremy Davies. I do wonder if it'll be near the end leading to the finale since the title of that is Same =) when I heard about the secondary "road trip" I wasn't sure what to expect, but I'm absolutely loving these three together. I do hope Salim sticks with those two horrible people a bit longer ♥ I think it's a wonderful way for them to further flesh out Salim's story as well.

Yes, I'm happy they're fleshing out some of these supporting characters as well! I feel like there are so few true supporting characters in the book so this is a good way to get around that.

And thanks! I'm really looking forward to her scene(s)!



And thanks! I'm really looking forward to her scene(s)! Reply

I kinda love that Salim's light offsets her doom and his gloom.

I'm loving the Salim/Sweeney/Laura road trip so much, omg. Fuck those assholes!

I was distracted because I was checking twitter, never again! ò.ó



omg, I need a nice icon of Salim, Laura, and Mad S. together, I love them.

I loved Wednesday acting like a father for Shadow (a shitty dad, of course)

I love Shadow/Salim's pure hearts and Laura/Mad S. asshole hearts.



"why men like anal sex? because women don't like it"

"i like anal sex"

D.E.A.D.

Reply

I'm kinda loving Laura. I'm glad they are going this route with her character.

she's getting so much more than she got in the books

When they walked into the bar... ♥



Thank you so much, Fuller, Green, and Gaiman for giving us this secondary road trip ♥ Reply

Link

I just started watching. Yay, more Salim!

Link

I'm so confused about my attraction to Mad Sweeney.



I love this show so much. That Jesus Christ flashback gonna be a trip. Reply

dude, I honestly thought "I wonder if they're going to show what happens a lot of the times when undocumented people cross the river?" and they fucking did; i love this show

Link

SAME @ your first line, dear god

Link









Embrace it!



Embrace it!

Pablo just oozes charm...I think it helps that this time around his character isn't like 100% vile like a lot of his recent roles. Sweeney is just a lovable 7ft asshole ♥

Link

I want to climb him all the time.

Link

Loved tonight's episode! Love the return of Salim, and how he has joined Laura and Sweeney on a road trip. I want to be the fourth member of that dysfunctional road trip! The whole Vulcan segment was super uncomfortable, poor Shadow having to deal with those racist assholes.

With this and Preacher coming up, this year's theme is all about ROADTRIPS ♥



It was incredibly disturbing and uncomfortable, but I also really like that they added this. It was very necessary and Vulcan's entire speech was just chilling, ugh.



Reply

Link

I'm thinking about buying an amazon prime subscription because this tv show looks so interesting tbh, but I'm not sure, is it really that good? is it worth it? tbh the amazon thing is very cheap (3 dollars for the first six months, then 6) but I'm not sure, I already have Netflix and idk if I want to be part of another streaming service, what do you say OP, would you recc it? do I need to read the book to understand it?



Reply

honestly it's really, really good but i download it bc i'm too broke to get amazon + a starz subscription. it's not wrapped up in your already paid for amazon subscription, it's a bonus charge.





Edited at 2017-06-05 02:09 am (UTC) Reply

Link

for real? that's shitty and it doesn't say in the amazon page, just that I can watch American gods and other shows, maybe it's different for latin-america?? idk, I'm going to make sure it's not a bonus charge, that show is practically the only one I care about from that platform lol. (well and The Americans but I have that one on Netflix)

Link

I don't think is good to binge watch this show, you know? It's better if you left a couple of days to analyze each episode, but it's really good if you like weird shit that makes no sense but looks amazing and will give you the answers slowly.

Link

I do really enjoy this show, I always feel a bit biased when asked, especially for shows I make posts for =) But I think the premise is very fascinating and the casting is so incredibly on point, that it's fun to watch these characters come to life on screen.



As for not knowing the story before hand, there are some things that may confuse you a bit. There are wikis and articles/primers being posted recently to give you a bit more insight on each character/God that you meet. Still, I think it'd be best to not spoil everything about the story, but I see no harm in maybe finding out a bit more about what God a character is based off of, etc.



Also, in regards to Amazon Prime, I've been a member for years now and I really love the service, not just for the TV stuff. I've benefited from a lot of deals and saved on shipping, but again it might vary for each person. I shop way too much on there haha. Reply

Link

if you're a reader maybe try reading tthe books first? or better yet the audiobook is INCREDIBLE it is fully cast with a different actor for each part of their dialogue. i'm enjoying the show but it's one of my fave books and I both read it and did the audiobook. It might be fun for you if you can't watch it right now to try the book out first



Edited at 2017-06-05 06:28 am (UTC) Reply

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] - SALIM. I LOVE SALIM SO MUCH

- mad sweeney wants to fuck shadow, sorry i don't make the rules

- the vulcan scene and how a folower shot jesus... what a fucking opener. the nazi imagery clearly wasn't fucking around

- odin fucking cursing vulcan after, and removing mr. wood. christ.

- also when will shadow concentrate on his eyes? it's clear he's "lost" one this fuckin show!!! Reply

Omg I didn't even make the connection between the opening scene and Vulcan. And yeah, the Nazi imagery was REAL! That entire scene was so uncomfortable to watch.

Link

i didn't either! i feel dumb because its so obvious.

Link

AND THE "EVERY TIME THEY KILL PEOPLE IN A MOVIE THEATER" QUOTE!

Link

also when will shadow concentrate on his eyes? it's clear he's "lost" one



wednesday already mentioned his fake eye in the first episode

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

- WAS SO HAPPY SEEING HIM SHOW UP AAAAAH! Thank the Gods for the show choosing to flesh out these three characters and having their stories wrapped up with one another

- I 100% agree.

- The entire Vulcan bit was so damn uneasy to watch, but how on point was his speech about his followers? Brilliant acting and delivery...ugh

- WAS SO HAPPY SEEING HIM SHOW UP AAAAAH! Thank the Gods for the show choosing to flesh out these three characters and having their stories wrapped up with one another

- I 100% agree. #MADMOON rises and Sweeney can't forget his crush's beautiful dark eyes

- The entire Vulcan bit was so damn uneasy to watch, but how on point was his speech about his followers? Brilliant acting and delivery...ugh

Link

mad sweeney wants to fuck shadow, sorry i don't make the rules



Right? All those questions about what Shadow's kiss tasted like....

Link

lmfao

Link

QUEEN

Link

AHAHAHA WHAT k I may need to start stanning

Link

lol that line was perfect and knowing this makes it even better

Link

queen! her delivery was perfect too.

Link





fuck vulcan and the volcano he crawled out of, that whole town gave me the heebie jeebies so bad. absolutely loving the trio going on a road trip.

That entire sequence was so disturbing, and his speech just gave me chills...it's so incredibly sad how true it was. Same ♥ I hope they stay together throughout the entire series just trying to catch up to their respective loves (yes, I support #MadMoon and Sweeney's crush on Shadow)

Link

You know he had a boner when they fought in the Croc bar. You know he came at the end of that fight, that's why he lost his coin because he was cum-dumb lol

Link

This cute guy I know was telling me about this show, should I start watching this?

Yes, if you want to keep discussing this show with this cute guy ♥



Hehe, but also, yes because it's pretty entertaining and the people involved are just fantastic =) Reply

Link

That cute boy is winning points, sis, yes!

Link

it's the best!!

Link

I mean you have flawless taste so I will have to check it out!

Parent

Link

this show o m gods

this show o m gods

def. reading the books this summer

Enjoy! Some things are a bit dated (especially in regards to Technical Boy) but I think you'll still appreciate the original story, especially after seeing the much-needed changes/updates the show is delivering =)

Link

:D I'm h y p e d

Link

it's really only one book, the sequel is more of an offshoot with only one character and they won't cover that in this show. I do reccommend the audiobbook if you haven't decided yet, it's got a full cast with a different actor reading for each character!

Link

Once again, no Mousa

Nope, he probably will show up next ep or last one when they get close to House on the Rocks.

Link

Ok I started by watching episode 4, because I was only interested in Emily's character. And wow she is soooo good in this! Her best friend was also hilarious. calling her -"you zombie whore" lmaoo....

