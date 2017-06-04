Lifeguard Jump

Zac Efron's Beach Ball Breaks a Guinness World Record



Zefron and the Baywatch crew celebrated the international release of their summer blockbuster by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable beach ball. The beach bae's beach ball measured nearly 66 feet in diameter and was inflated on a boat in the River Thames ahead of the London premiere, a few days before last night's devastating terrorist attacks.

The previous record was for a ball 51 feet and 10 inches in diameter.



Baywatch starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, and Zachary David Alexander Efron is now in theaters world wide.

Sources: @GiantSpoon. @Baywatch.

#LondonStrong

