Zac Efron's Beach Ball Breaks a Guinness World Record
Proud to help @paramountuk break the Guinness World Record @GWR for “Largest Inflatable Beach Ball” for the @baywatchmovie premiere in LDN! pic.twitter.com/3d7Va9VG0V— Giant Spoon (@Giant_Spoon) June 1, 2017
Zefron and the Baywatch crew celebrated the international release of their summer blockbuster by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable beach ball. The beach bae's beach ball measured nearly 66 feet in diameter and was inflated on a boat in the River Thames ahead of the London premiere, a few days before last night's devastating terrorist attacks.
The previous record was for a ball 51 feet and 10 inches in diameter.
.@BaywatchMovie has balls and we have the @GWR to prove it! #GuinnessWorldRecords #BeBaywatch pic.twitter.com/UTYC4kkITg— Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) June 1, 2017
Baywatch starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, and Zachary David Alexander Efron is now in theaters world wide.
