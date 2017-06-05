E-girls undergo huge changes, evolve into E.G. Family
-E-girls will now be comprised of 11 set members: Harumi Sato, Fujii Karen, Washio Reina, Takebe Yuzuna, Kaede, Yamaguchi Nonoka, Sayaka, Suda Anna, Bando Nozomi, Yurino, Ishii Anna. Their new single "Love ☆ Queen" will be released on 2017.07.26
-Dream is disbanded. Aya will become the creative manager of E-girls and acting as staff and support for E.G. Family’s activities (mainly for E-girls), and will continue as photographer and graphic designer for the other artists. Ami will be a soloist. Shizuka will focus on activities in DANCE EARTH PARTY.
-Flower, SudannaYuzuYully, ShuuKaRen, Happiness will all be releasing new music soon.
Photos:
【INFO】E-girls / New SIngle 「Love ☆ Queen」Member Profile Pics: SAYAKA, Kaede, Fujii Karen, YURINO #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/bnG36CfRYE— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】E-girls / New SIngle「Love ☆ Queen」Member Profile Pics: Suda Anna, Washio Reina, Bando Nozomi, Sato Harumi #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/l652pwBKu2— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】E-girls / New SIngle「Love ☆ Queen」Member Profile Pics: Ishii Anna, Yamaguchi Nonoka, Takebe Yuzuna #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/dwtNk1BcLl— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】Dream Ami / New Single「君のとなり」2017.07.12 Release! (Romanization: "Kimi no Tonari") + 1st Album to be Released in September 2017 pic.twitter.com/df2WrkVGc4— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】DANCE EARTH PARTY (Dream Shizuka) / New Digital Single「WAVE」2017.06.09 Release! + New Single Release on 2017.08.30 pic.twitter.com/NKm5gb29ZM— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】Flower / New Single「たいようの哀悼歌 (エレジー)」2017.08.23 Release! (Romanization: "Taiyou no Elegy") #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/3iYxvpApnv— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】SudannaYuzuYully (スダンナユズユリー) / New Single「CALL ME NOW」2017.08.09 Release! #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/lp7ikPZaFi— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】ShuuKaRen New Single to be Released in Fall 2017! pic.twitter.com/0TdPdLUSD2— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
【INFO】Happiness / New Single to be Released in September! #EG_EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/YMjLlYnEBk— E.G.Family (@egirlslddh) June 4, 2017
