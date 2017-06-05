FK: happiness

E-girls undergo huge changes, evolve into E.G. Family



-E-girls will now be comprised of 11 set members: Harumi Sato, Fujii Karen, Washio Reina, Takebe Yuzuna, Kaede, Yamaguchi Nonoka, Sayaka, Suda Anna, Bando Nozomi, Yurino, Ishii Anna. Their new single "Love ☆ Queen" will be released on 2017.07.26

-Dream is disbanded. Aya will become the creative manager of E-girls and acting as staff and support for E.G. Family’s activities (mainly for E-girls), and will continue as photographer and graphic designer for the other artists. Ami will be a soloist. Shizuka will focus on activities in DANCE EARTH PARTY.

-Flower, SudannaYuzuYully, ShuuKaRen, Happiness will all be releasing new music soon.

-More details on all the changes + on the other members of the groups HERE

source: Mandilinn @ onehallyu | egirlsldh @ twitter
