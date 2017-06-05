E-girls undergo huge changes, evolve into E.G. Family

I was wondering when they were gonna announce that Dream was disbanding. I'm excited for more Happiness and ShuuKaren music tbh. I hope Love Queen is a bop. So far I haven't been too disappointed in E-Girls' music lately. Moon Jellyfish was amazing.



I guess Shuuka isn't gonna be part of EG Fam. Darn. But she's got a lot on her plate tho.



Also why does LDH have to make everything so complicated istg.



not to mention E-girls now has 3 vocalists and 8 performers so if anyone else was added it should have been a vocalist and not yet another performer like Shuuka (even though I was expecting her to be upgraded to sub vocalist or sth but I guess she's only gonna do vocals for ShuuKaren) Reply

Tbh I wonder if they'll bump her up in Flower first? Reina has seemed stressed out recently :( Reply

I was expecting her to be upgraded to vocalist after ShuuKaren but then Moon Jellyfish came out and she wasn't so now idk. the op of the post @ onehallyu commented that apparently Flower have said they're not interested in another vocalist Reply

WOAH Dream disbanded???? I'm shook Reply

e-girls is legendary. rydeen dance all night is a classic. erie abe is the best member of this group. Reply

Mte. I guess Dream is pretty much doomed since Erie announced that she was gonna left the group :( Reply

Happiness need more promo Reply

I really thought LDH found a sound and image with them with Juicy Love and then they did regressed. Reply

MTE!!! Juicy Love was soooo good I was so happy when I first saw the PV. After that single ...not so much :/ Reply

ldh makes everything so confusing

C-ute disbanded and now Dream



my childhood is officially over :( Reply

Whaaaaaaa?

Dream was doing well tho? Reply

They were flopping. I think Dream Ami was doing better than the group. Reply

Poor dream. They dun reformed like 50/11 times and still couldnt get support especially when AVEX gave more priority and good songs to Flower/EG. :( Glad some of the members where able to go other sections of LDH. Looking forward to E-girls/Flower new single. Been liking their music lately.



Edited at 2017-06-05 01:55 am (UTC) Reply

I am disappointed e-girls is reducing their numbers because I always had fun watching the big group perform their ass off but it was hard to give everyone screen time. I was hoping they would do a rotation instead. Also I always want more Shuuka, so I am sad about not seeing her in e-girls stuff anymore. Reply

I don't keep up with their news or songs much but I still like them. I was sad to see Shuuka out of EGirls but it's good she has other stuff going on... Idk I just feel sometimes like they could be doing more with all these girls. Reply

Thought so @ Dream disbanding. They had been so quiet in the last few years, then Erie left and that's pretty much it. At least they should've released one last memorial single/album before they disband tho... this is pretty sad :/



Anyways I can't wait for Flower's new stuff! They're the only LDH group I care about now Reply

do they do variety shows or stuff like that? i really like their music but its hard to remember their names aside from the vocalists Reply

