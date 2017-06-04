Halle Berry (50) Debuts Baby Bump
Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017
The father is currently unknown (God, don't let it be Oliver).
I'm not saying she couldn't be pregnant - she definitely could be. I'm just not sure which photo is more accurate.
i'm sure people will be like but she's so old, but i mean someone in her position has the means necessary to deal with any additional medical needs (for herself or the baby).
ONTD, did you have ~older parents? my mom was older than all my friends moms when i was in elementary school, but as i got older i met more people with similarly-aged parents so it always seemed normal to me!
Looking back having older parents was really different to those around me but im grateful for it now. they have more perspective than younger parents imo and have taught me more about being independent and actual life skills (e.g. how to make a career). of course i would have liked if my mum was a little more in touch with trends when I was a teenager... she didnt even teach me how to shave lmao
as much as i don't mind that she's older, it does feel bleak to me that i'm in my early 20s and my mom is almost 70. then i see in the news about people in their early 70s dying and i'm like oh fuck. it makes me #think. :/
The generation gap can be really noticeable at times.
I thought my mom was old enough to be my grandma (lol I mean technically she was). It's now way more common to have older parents but when I was born it was definitely way more rare. Even today I only have 1 friend with parents who are (slightly) older than mine. Most people's parents are a decade or more younger.
I asked her why couldn't she have me earlier lol.
My mom was 39 and my dad was 42 when they had me
Nothing crazy but they were deff on the older side. I didn't mind.
I had a lot of hangups about not having children earlier, but I got married relatively later than most of my friends who are married with kids. I read a story on the Atlantic about how a lot of those "YOUR EGGS ARE DYING AND OLD AFTER 35 YOU HAVE A 5% CHANCE OF GETTING PREGNANT" scare stories are based on fertility and birth data from the 1600s-1800s so I'm not real fussed about being an older parent.
I've basically gotten to live the life I've wanted, seen a lot, traveled, and generally had a good time so I feel like I'm emotionally in a much better place to be a parent. But I can already see myself getting irritated with other/younger parents of kids who go to school with my kids.
Maybe she finally got smart and used a donor.
I hope it's neither of her most recent exes.
