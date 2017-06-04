That's pretty amazing to be pregnant at 50. Reply

It's not amazing, considering most celebrities that age use fertility treatments while claiming "Oh, it was simply Mother Nature, vitamins & twins running in my family."



err yes it is amazing, even with fertility treatments the odds of 1) getting pregnant and 2) carrying to term at age 50 are really low. Reply

Lmao. There's going to be a whole generation of famous twin socialites in about 20 years. Reply

I'm not saying she couldn't be pregnant - she definitely could be. I'm just not sure which photo is more accurate.







You already KNOW Oliver is the daddy lol Reply

Let me guess: twins, one boy and one girl like every other older mother celeb? Reply

twins are more likely as the mother ages. Reply

Yea but I'd put money on a lot of women in Hollywood having them bc they are using fertility treatments. Reply

Yipes. She never learns from the past. Reply

Her face looks weird. Reply

whoaaa wait what?!



i'm sure people will be like but she's so old, but i mean someone in her position has the means necessary to deal with any additional medical needs (for herself or the baby).



ONTD, did you have ~older parents? my mom was older than all my friends moms when i was in elementary school, but as i got older i met more people with similarly-aged parents so it always seemed normal to me! Reply

yup my mum was 41 and my dad 47 when they had me. it was the 80s and super weird apparently. her doctor forced her to have a cesarean because he was worried about ~complications~



Looking back having older parents was really different to those around me but im grateful for it now. they have more perspective than younger parents imo and have taught me more about being independent and actual life skills (e.g. how to make a career). of course i would have liked if my mum was a little more in touch with trends when I was a teenager... she didnt even teach me how to shave lmao Reply

ditto on the shaving thing. I had to steal a razor at some point. Reply

my mum was in her mid-late thirties and i really noticed it at school because most of my friends parents were in their very early twenties when they had them haha Reply

my mum was 29 and my dad was 54. I never felt weird as a kid. Reply

My friends parents had him when they were 44 and 47. Their other children were already in their late teens/early 20s. We had another friend whose grandfather actually dated his mom in high school lol. Reply

as much as i don't mind that she's older, it does feel bleak to me that i'm in my early 20s and my mom is almost 70. then i see in the news about people in their early 70s dying and i'm like oh fuck. it makes me



yea. my mom was in her late 40s when she adopted me, she's 68 now and growing up everyone thought she was my grandma. they still do lmao

as much as i don't mind that she's older, it does feel bleak to me that i'm in my early 20s and my mom is almost 70. then i see in the news about people in their early 70s dying and i'm like oh fuck. it makes me #think . :/

My mum was 42 when she has me in the eighties and there was no one else i knew with similarly aged parents. I have a friend whose grandmother is younger than my mum.



The generation gap can be really noticeable at times. Reply

y, my mom was 40 and dad was 44. i have a vivid memory of crying in my bed one night as a kid worrying about my parents dying when i realized they were so much older than my friend's parents haha. i don't let myself think about it now. my dad just turned 71 and neither of them look/act their age so i think/pray they'll both be around for a good while Reply

both of my parents were 39, and i went to school with all of these people whose parents had them in their early to mid 20s. i was always embarrassed that i had the oldest parents. Reply

my mom was only 33 when she had me but apparently it was unusual she was a first time single mom at that age back then. she felt so old compared to a lot of other parents, but now i realize she really wasn't. Reply

I had older parents!



I thought my mom was old enough to be my grandma (lol I mean technically she was). It's now way more common to have older parents but when I was born it was definitely way more rare. Even today I only have 1 friend with parents who are (slightly) older than mine. Most people's parents are a decade or more younger. Reply

My mom had me when she was 36 and all my friends moms were in their late twenties and early thirties while I was a kid and my mom was around 40.



I asked her why couldn't she have me earlier lol. Reply

my brother does because my parents forgot what condoms are Reply

my mom was almost 39 when i was born and my dad was almost 40. i didn't feel too weird until i was 11 and realized my parents' mortality. :( Reply

My mom was 39 (and my dad was 33) when I was born; imo there are upsides and downsides to older parents. My mom had gone to school and established her career and done lots of traveling and stuff and was generally more aware/responsible than a super-young mom might be, but also there's that big generation gap (as a teen I was like "why can't you be cool like Lorelai Gilmore?!" and she was like "SHE'S IRRESPONSIBLE, you can't just have pizza every day!!1" lmao) and of course she's not going to be around until I'm well into my 50s or whatever. So there's pros and cons, but it def shouldn't be so taboo. Reply

My mum was 34 and my dad was 40 when I was born - for my youngest sibling they were 39 and 45. I was aware they were older than most of my friends's parents but I was never really bothered about it. They're both very health conscious and are doing very well for their ages (and my mum has some crazy long lived genes on her side of the family). Reply

my parents were 33 and 37 and everyone near me's parents must have had them at 20 because everyone talks as if my parents are cryptkeepers, like yeah maybe they were a lil above average but shit people they werent fucking old! Reply

My mom was 28 and dad 33. Pretty standard I guess. I'm 30 and I'm prob going to be an older mom at this point 😩 No big deal Reply

Yeah, my dad was 43, and I always felt kind of weird compared to friends whose parents had them in their 20s. Reply

Just one. My mom was 24, my dad was 40. It's weird/funny having a parent just 10 years younger than the opposite set of grandparents. Reply

My mom was 37 and my dad was 34 when I was born. They didn't seem "old" to me, but lots of the kids my age had parents nearly a decade younger than mine. Reply

My mom was 38 my dad was 43. I was the last (oops!) baby. My brother on my mom's side is 19 years older than me. And most of my classmates parents were closer to my brother's age. My oldest niece is 3 years younger. I got my mom at her most boring (I'm done with traveling and Disney and family vacations) but most relatable (she was calmer as she got older and more understanding) Reply

my parents were 35 so not that old BUT my dad is the oldest of 4 and his mom had him at 30, in the 1950s, which was sort of unusual - but what was really wild is she had a daughter a year later and then TWO oops babies 10 and then 13 years after that. Having a baby at 44 is considered old now but in 1970 it was probably a much bigger deal I'd imagine Reply

My parents are in their late forties and i'm on my late twenties. They were 19/20 when they had me, so they finished college when they were married w 2 kids lol. And then they had other 2 so they had 4 kids before turning 30. But in my case, everyone had older parents and I was the odd one w the young parents. They're really cool and up to all the trends lol but it was weird being like "hey i'm 18 and my mom is 37 and my dad is 38". Cos that wasn't normal in my generation so i felt weird. Sometimes I still do lol. Reply

I always felt like I did. They were in their mid to late 30s when me and my sister were born, but on my mom's side often people get grey younger (she had a cousin who was all grey at 30) and people would assume she was my grandmother when I was around 10 or so. Reply

my mom was 40 when i was born. she is a liberal minded person but very much has a baby boomer mentality about everything and is p of out of touch with how things work now. she also didn't go back to work after she had me which was a bad move on her part, i think if she was younger she might have had more zest/energy to balance both work and parenthood but who knows. Reply

I felt super alone in having older parents when I was younger (like in elementary school), but then all of a sudden in high school I was friends with a bunch of people who also had older parents



My mom was 39 and my dad was 42 when they had me Reply

38 and 43ish I believe



Nothing crazy but they were deff on the older side. I didn't mind. Reply

My parents were 22 and 27 when they had me, 25 and 30 when they had my sister, but I'm 37 and I don't even have one kid yet.



I had a lot of hangups about not having children earlier, but I got married relatively later than most of my friends who are married with kids. I read a story on the Atlantic about how a lot of those "YOUR EGGS ARE DYING AND OLD AFTER 35 YOU HAVE A 5% CHANCE OF GETTING PREGNANT" scare stories are based on fertility and birth data from the 1600s-1800s so I'm not real fussed about being an older parent.



I've basically gotten to live the life I've wanted, seen a lot, traveled, and generally had a good time so I feel like I'm emotionally in a much better place to be a parent. But I can already see myself getting irritated with other/younger parents of kids who go to school with my kids. Reply

Maybe she finally got smart and used a donor. Reply

Purposely depriving your kid of a father isn't neccesarily smart Reply

Or it could be the smartest move ever. Reply

not everybody needs two parents, lmao. Reply

being the child of a single mother isn't a deprivation smdh she has plenty of resources at her disposal so the kid's not going to be wanting for the material support of another parent, and it's not like men are extinct so there will still be ~male influences (whatever that is)/role models~ in their life. like wtf u want her to do, hook up with another aint shit guy just so she can have a child which is what she might really only want, and not ~deprive it of a father~? Reply

as someone who was adopted by a single woman lmao fuck you <3 Reply

*unknown



I hope it's neither of her most recent exes. Reply

I feel so bad for her career. :( Reply

Oh, dear. Let's just hope she's with someone stable. She always ends up with the craziest men. Reply

I know right? Like she's a wealthy woman with lots of privilege and access to great healthcare and resource, she can be a 50 year old mom to a newborn with fewer difficulties than most people. But I hope that the dad isn't someone awful... she's got the worst track record with men. Reply

you have to be stable yourself to find someone stable... Reply

Gabriel was okay. Halle is the one who's not stable Reply

Right? She's got issues Reply

Srsly Reply

yaaas @ this sunday night pregnancy wank Reply

Lol Sigourney was hilarious in this movie, probably the best part. Reply

definitely omg. and the way she kept moving her head so her hair would swing. it killed me omfg Reply

She's rocking this look tbh, Halle will look good at any age imo. As for the baby, I really hope it's not Oliver's.



Edited at 2017-06-05 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

My fiancé is 47 on Saturday and I'm 31 so we are already praying for a baby before he's 50. I know people will talk shit about older parents, but I think it's none of their damn business. That being said, I did raise my brows at this - unless she's got some serious gene power, what were the odds this is natural? I mean, it's possible this was just an accident (or even a planned natural conception) but I am sceptical. I'm also surprised she's doing this but her career hasn't really been booming lately, and she's got money, so... more power to her. Reply

good luck to you and your fiancé! and you're right, it's no one's damn business but yours and his. Reply

