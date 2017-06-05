Why we need more women like Gemma and Abbie from The Keepers
-The Keepers is a mini-series about the murder of Sister Cathy, whose body was found in the woodlands two months after she disappeared while shopping in Baltimore, in early 1970.
-Sister Cathy was the English teacher of Abbie Schaub and Gemma Hoskins and they take it upon themselves to investigate the cold case and also the murder of Joyce Malecki, who was murdered around the same time in the Baltimore area. "The police ain’t gonna solve this crime? We’ll take it from here, boys; we have Microsoft Word and a library card," they said.
-They started a Facebook group called "The Keepers Official Group - Justice for Catherine Cesnik and Joyce Malecki" in hopes of gathering clues and connecting with other amateur sleuths who are hoping to solve both cases.
-During the investigation they uncovered that Kathy knew about sexual abuse ongoing at the school where she worked and proceed to investigate if and how that may have played into her murder.
Sorry, if there any spelling errors I made this in a rush. I just watched it and I wanted to discuss it. TW: The comments will probably discuss sexual abuse.
Jane Doe's story broke me down - I just wanted to reach through my TV and give her a big hug.
OP what's your theory on the case? Do you think it was Father Maskell?
Semi-OT, I watched this commercial of a what if women had more female scientist to look up to and I kept thinking that there should be a campaign were scientists were highlighted.
Eh, it sounds all weird but I just cannot put my ideas in order.
I enjoyed the documentary and I hope they really start to investigate more, especially since the police are accused of being involved in the abuse. I really felt for Jean and the other abused students, but Jean's memories were the most intense and disturbing.
Anyway, shit's fucked. Catholics like to pretend it's a small minority of bad apples but in my experience, a good 90% of Catholics I knew ended up siding with the institution over me or the other victims. Including many I never ever would have thought would do so.
im so sorry that happened
there was a similar case in my country when one entire village defended the priest and shamed the little girl, poor thing
they briefly touched on malecki but they never went into detail. like why would he have her killed? i get the proximity in distance and age/gender to sister cathy but why???? that was disappointing but i guess they just don't have the info bc the FBI wouldn't had over the 4000 page document. sad.