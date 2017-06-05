goop

Why we need more women like Gemma and Abbie from The Keepers



-The Keepers is a mini-series about the murder of Sister Cathy, whose body was found in the woodlands two months after she disappeared while shopping in Baltimore, in early 1970.

-Sister Cathy was the English teacher of Abbie Schaub and Gemma Hoskins and they take it upon themselves to investigate the cold case and also the murder of Joyce Malecki, who was murdered around the same time in the Baltimore area. "The police ain’t gonna solve this crime? We’ll take it from here, boys; we have Microsoft Word and a library card," they said.

-They started a Facebook group called "The Keepers Official Group - Justice for Catherine Cesnik and Joyce Malecki" in hopes of gathering clues and connecting with other amateur sleuths who are hoping to solve both cases.

-During the investigation they uncovered that Kathy knew about sexual abuse ongoing at the school where she worked and proceed to investigate if and how that may have played into her murder.

Source

Sorry, if there any spelling errors I made this in a rush. I just watched it and I wanted to discuss it. TW: The comments will probably discuss sexual abuse.
