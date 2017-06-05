Why we need more women like Gemma and Abbie from The Keepers

i've never heard of this, thanks for the post op! Reply

i really want to watch this but I just finished watching Three Girls about the Rochdale child sexual abuse ring and it was SO dark idk if I can jump back into another covered up child abuse scandal just yet. how dark/graphic is it? Reply

There's very graphic detail of abuse for probably 4 or 5 episodes. I'd fast forward through it but skipping episodes completely wouldn't be a good idea since these are crucial to the final episode.



Honestly I'm person who can watch a lot of things and I've seen a countless docs on various graphic/dark topics but this one was a challenge. Maybe don't watch it all in one sitting but space it out? If you just recently watched a documentary on child sexual abuse maybe pass on this for a little while till you feel ready. Reply

dont watch this sis its too much tbh, unless you can stomach it. Reply

I've been finding it hard to watch so I space out each episode. Reply

echoing the others who are saying if you watch, space the eps out. I couldn't watch more than 1 or 2 at a time and I'm usually a marathoner. Reply

I've only seen the first two episodes but I have never related to anyone so much when Abbie said that she liked to research and hated talking to people lol. But I'm really glad the two people that really dug into this were two older women, neither having a background in law enforcement and just wanted justice for their teacher.



Jane Doe's story broke me down - I just wanted to reach through my TV and give her a big hug. Reply

this sounds crazy omg Reply

good luck with that. over time memories fade, people die and evidence is destroyed. unless someone has a deathbed confession, some things will remain unsolved Reply

those women are so courageous Reply

This was such a disturbing documentary. Mostly, it made me so angry that the Catholic Church in Baltimore has so much power over the city, along with the police department. Also, as a Maryland native, I can't believe this story isn't well-publisized, even when I lived outside Baltimore for school. I really hope Cathy and Joyce get justice and don't have to wait another 50 years for it either. Reply

This docuseries was SO good. I'm so glad it was a series because I can't imagine how they could have laid it all out in such a short period of time. These women have just been through SO MUCH and they know there is not likely to be justice as the end, but their fight is so inspiring and brave. Reply

This is honestly one of the darkest docs I've ever seen on Netflix. I can usually finish most things but this really is hard to get through. I'm not sure if I think Cathy's death and Joyce's are related but I do think that Cathy knew about the sexual abuse going on in the school and intended on acting on it before she was murdered.



OP what's your theory on the case? Do you think it was Father Maskell? Reply

The Keepers was soooo good and I loved Gemma and Abbie and all the women who came forward to tell thier stories. Reply

I really admire these women. They really worked hard.



Semi-OT, I watched this commercial of a what if women had more female scientist to look up to and I kept thinking that there should be a campaign were scientists were highlighted.



Eh, it sounds all weird but I just cannot put my ideas in order. Reply

Is it the commercial about Millie Dresselhaus? I love that ad Reply

Yes! I love it too! It's amazing and the message is so relevant. Reply

I had a hard time getting past the first episode, fell asleep twice but made it through the third time. I was definitely not expecting it to take that turn towards the child sex abuse going on in the school. Once again the Catholic Church allowed abusers to go unpunished and its infuriating how they didn't even try to help the victims.



I enjoyed the documentary and I hope they really start to investigate more, especially since the police are accused of being involved in the abuse. I really felt for Jean and the other abused students, but Jean's memories were the most intense and disturbing. Reply

I've posted about this before, but I was raped by a Catholic monk, who then also admitted to me that he had molested a a child (who had previously accused him, but it went nowhere). I came forward with what he told me (didn't really bother with my case ) and naively thought that he might actually get prosecuted for that crime... but then it turned out that the girl's family sided with him and pretty much forced her to not cooperate.



Anyway, shit's fucked. Catholics like to pretend it's a small minority of bad apples but in my experience, a good 90% of Catholics I knew ended up siding with the institution over me or the other victims. Including many I never ever would have thought would do so. Reply

my uncle was molested by a priest. and yet my grandmother never wavered in her Catholicism. Reply

goodness I'm so very sorry this happened to you :( Reply

I'm so sorry you went through that. When the priest at my school was exposed as a rapist sooo many of the families at my school sided with him and refused to believe it, it was shocking. Reply

people that pretend like its a small amount of bad apples are being so fucking ignorant. it's not about the bad apples. it's the fact that the institution has actively covered it up and actually enabled the rapes to occur.



im so sorry that happened Reply

I'm so sorry that happened to you. I'm caping for George Pell's downfall. People have been fighting for 20 years to get that arsehole for covering up after a multitude of priests but he continues to avoid justice. It fucking sucks. Reply

I'm sorry to hear that but unfortunately not surprising



there was a similar case in my country when one entire village defended the priest and shamed the little girl, poor thing Reply

I thought the doc was good but very disjointed. I get that it was like a never-ending rabbit hole of crazy shit and there was a lot to explore but i think some things got barely any fleshing out (the entire Joyce Malecki connection), and it just kind of seemed like four different documentaries in one. I thought it was compelling and horrifically upsetting but just maybe needed some tighter editing? Reply

agreed on both accounts though i think the directing was the problem not the editing.



they briefly touched on malecki but they never went into detail. like why would he have her killed? i get the proximity in distance and age/gender to sister cathy but why???? that was disappointing but i guess they just don't have the info bc the FBI wouldn't had over the 4000 page document. sad. Reply

Link

yeah im struggling with it. it's honestly too long Reply

Link

I actually started watching it this weekend but yeah, I found it disjointed too (I aalso got a head cold, so might just be fuzzy-brained in general).



Link

I was ready for Joyce Malecki to be a big part of the series, but she was barely mentioned. I feel so terrible for her family, it really seems like no one bothered to even investigate her murder and they're still waiting for that FOIA request Reply

Link

This doc was so good but made me rage hard. I was really unprepared for what it turned out to be. Fuck the Catholic Church. They've started coming out against this doc and telling people not to see it, it's disgusting. Reply

Of course those fuckers are telling people not to see it. Image is the most important thing to them, they can't handle any negative press about the catholic church. Its disgusting. Reply

