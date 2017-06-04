just gonna assume the "baby" from eraserhead is in the top 5 Reply

I've said this before but Bob scared the absolute crap out of me. Original Bob with the long hair that is. Reply

he's terrifying, and honestly that entire storyline is so psychologically unsettling Reply

Link

That shit had me screaming, it was so unsettling. The finale in the red room fucked me up, I watched through my fingers. Reply

Link

gorl my bff and I watched the finale with the lights off because we were stupid. we were so goddamn scared after omg Reply

Link

i was in the dark alone with the dvd window minimized to the smallest possible size trying not to wake everyone up lol that shit was straight up bonkers Reply

Link

that shit fucked me up, i couldn't sleep after i watched. Reply

Link

mte Reply

Link

Yes. I was terrified the first time I watched Twin Peaks. Reply

Link

Same 😥 Reply

Link

same he was so disturbing and unsettling Reply

Link

Killer Bobbbbbbb yes Reply

holy shit, i cannot believe inland empire came out in 2006!



omg i want to watch ep 5 of TP so badly but i promised a friend i'd wait to watch it with them next week along with ep 6 =( Reply

okay so my friend and I waited for over 3+ hours to meet Kyle MacLachlan as we are massive Twin Peaks and Kyle fans. Unfortunately we didn't get to go in because there were too many people! But omg I was SO CLOSE to meeting this delicious man.



Bob is definitely the creepiest maybe followed by the man behind the dumpster. Reply

ugh, I would have been pissed if I would have missed out Reply

Link

for the wine tasting event? that would've been such a dream omg Reply

Link

YES!! we were so ready to buy his wine too and have him autograph it. we were so depressed when we couldn't get in! Reply

Link

DUMPSTER HOBO SHOULD BE NUMBER ONE. That jump scare scarred me for life. I was honestly so stunned I didn't even jump I was just frozen in terror. Kudos Mr. Lynch. Reply

same like I couldn't even move the first time i saw it



the second time i watched the movie i was literally shaking with fear in anticipation of that scene. why is it so scary??? Reply

Link

YES. I saw that shit when I was half asleep a few years ago and my heart was racing for a few minutes after lmao Reply

Link

Truth. A friend of mine was a projectionist at the time the movie came out and she was watching it from the booth and said when dumpster hobo appeared she almost shit herself. This is a girl who is a big gore fan, so she doesn't scare easily. Reply

Link

Mulholland Drive is the only David Lynch project I've watched, and that Winkie's scene is so perfectly done. Sometimes I put the movie on just to watch that one part. Reply

the diner/dumpster hobo scene was so eerie and terrifying. i can't even pinpoint why exactly, which is probably why it was so good. Reply

Link





Plus it's Robert Blake and the whole murder trial is ingrained deeply in my brain. Um no Mystery Man should be Number 1!!! I mean: https://youtu.be/qZowK0NAvig Plus it's Robert Blake and the whole murder trial is ingrained deeply in my brain. Reply

That shit is just scary as hell. I agree. Reply

Link

I recently watched Mulholland Drive at a local theater and I was happy to see a fellow movie goer jump as much as I did the first time I saw dumpster hobo. I was actually mad at how much it scared me the first time! Reply

scared the shit out of me too

Reply

Link

i'm in the absolute worst depressive state right now (like the worst i've ever experienced) and for some reason watching david lynch movies for the past 48 hours has been the only reason i haven't hurt myself





unrelated but related and i just felt the need to type it in my outside voice Reply

I hope you feel better. <3 Reply

Link

<3 proud of you for doing what you need to do to care for yourself Reply

Link

i know how that is. lynch's stuff is easy to get lost in and sort of meditative, for me at least. hope you feel better. Reply

Link

I really wanna see Mulholland but when I read about the hobo I got spooked and didn't watch lol. The only reason I've seen twin Peaks is I figured it couldn't be too scary if it was on tv



Boy I was wrong Reply

him creeping over the sofa fucking haunts me FALLACY AND LIES AT BOB NOT BEING #1 him creeping over the sofa fucking haunts me Reply

I’m gonna be honest, the arm’s doppelganger in the new twin peaks series scared the shit out of me. I hope to never see that thing again. Reply

i just wanna say that after reading comments in a recent twin peaks post, i went and watched fire walk with me. it made me feel that laura palmer is such a tragic character, but i think she showed strength too. ive only seen season one and the movie, but i have a great appreciation for laura now and she might be one of my favorite fictional characters now. what was done to her basically her whole life was so terrible, and for her to have her life end like that :'( long live laura. Reply

mte. sheryl lee said in an interview once that she has had survivors of sex abuse come up to her and thank her for her portrayal of laura, especially in fire walk with me. Reply

Link

his movies are all fever dreams, but mulholland drive is one of my favorites. Reply

Bob fucked me up for weeks after I finished TP.



Apparently the actor (originally a tech guy in set) was a lovely man irl. A shame he passed away. Reply

Watching tonight's Twin Peaks ep rn. Dougie Coop with the coffee lmao. Reply

i saw mulholland drive in a film class in college and i screamed during the dumpster part.



Edited at 2017-06-05 01:24 am (UTC) Reply

very uncool to not put that first one under a cut, lmao. Reply

Bob and the dumpster dude both scared this living shit out of me Reply

Mystery Man always creeps me out when I watch Lost Highway. Reply

I watched Lost Highway one night while really sick and the Mystery Man scene happened and I just laid there in horror. Reply

