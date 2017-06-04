Top 10 Creepiest David Lynch characters
10. The Phantom (Inland Empire)
7. Dumpster Hobo (Mulholland Drive)
6. Killer Bob (Twin Peaks)
4. Mystery Man (Lost Highway)
2. Frank Booth (Blue Velvet)
Full list at the Source 1 2 3 4 5
7. Dumpster Hobo (Mulholland Drive)
6. Killer Bob (Twin Peaks)
4. Mystery Man (Lost Highway)
2. Frank Booth (Blue Velvet)
Full list at the Source 1 2 3 4 5
omg i want to watch ep 5 of TP so badly but i promised a friend i'd wait to watch it with them next week along with ep 6 =(
Bob is definitely the creepiest maybe followed by the man behind the dumpster.
the second time i watched the movie i was literally shaking with fear in anticipation of that scene. why is it so scary???
Plus it's Robert Blake and the whole murder trial is ingrained deeply in my brain.
unrelated but related and i just felt the need to type it in my outside voice
Boy I was wrong
him creeping over the sofa fucking haunts me
Apparently the actor (originally a tech guy in set) was a lovely man irl. A shame he passed away.
Edited at 2017-06-05 01:24 am (UTC)