Mayim Bialik advocates against open relationships; says women aren't biologically wired for them

Because I'm really going to listen to anything an anti-vaxxer has to say Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

She's right up there with GOOP and Jennie McCarthy re: promoting stupid, harmful ideas.



They can all fuck RIGHT off. Reply

Tbh she is worse... poeple will be even more likely to trust what she says because she has a doctorate.

She's more dangerous than either of them because she has a PhD in a relevant topic. Reply

end post lol Reply

basically Reply

mte Reply

she is!? doesn't she has a phd in like neuroscience or something? there's honestly no excuse for that level of ignorance, then. Reply

Yep, that's all folks! Reply

lol for real Reply

finish it. Reply

Lol end post Reply

This Reply

Right Reply

ugh how did i miss that about her. cancelled. Reply

I'm not inclined to watch it, either. Those who did, when she talks about women looking for one partner, does she discuss if said woman seeks the best of the species with which to procreate? Reply

why has she decided she needs to use youtube to spread her ignorance to the wider masses



we already knew you were stupid mayim, leave it be Reply

bitch i might finally be getting my v-card punched and the lucky lady has both a fiance and a girlfriend. don't waste your time trying to ruin this for me lmao.



as long as everyone involved is of age and consenting and safe, wtf's the problem. this whole ~biology bullshit. Reply

omg slay Reply

wanna be slain more



the tricky thing is she lives literally on another continent, but she's visiting europe this summer. and when she heard she'll be here on my birthday suggested i come to paris to meet up, where she will give me (certified art nerd) a tour of the louvre. there may have been talk of other stuff lol.



like. if this is what i get for waiting so long i think i'm ok lol. gimme the lavish cultured vacation stuff as foreplay. (yeah, keep my expectations low etc, but even if we didn't end up fucking i'd have a certified grand old time lmao.) Reply

I'm not into open relationships or polyamory, but if that's what makes other people (who I am not dating) happy, more power to them. Everyone just needs to mind their own damn business. Reply

met, I can't believe she's trying to say her view is science / biology too Reply

That's exactly how I feel. Reply

Signed, Sealed, Delivered.



I know I am not emotionally wire for those kind of relationships, but if they are working for everyone involved, I just don't have the energy to give any fucks. Reply

agreed Reply

Totally. Like, let people live the way they want as long as all parties are consenting, geez. Reply

Yeah mte I'm the same and just..... who cares... Reply

I agree. Reply

Yeeep. People are just too fucking nosy about other people's business. Not everything is for me. That doesn't mean it doesn't work for someone else. None of my business. Reply

Yeah, people going "I don't GET open relationships/premarital sex/homosexuality/whatever" and then trying to use the fact that they don't "get" it as a reason why it must be unnatural or not a real thing need to stop. Like newsflash people are different and some of them like different things than you! Reply

Yep, same here. It's fucking dumb of her to make the argument using ~biology~ And honestly that's a really dangerous argument to make, because people can use it to justify a whole bunch of shitty beliefs. Reply

Exactly Reply

Agreed Reply

mte like why do people make it their business to police other peoples' lives? Reply

Exactly. I don't know why people think the way they do, like gay people are really straight or everyone wants to have children. I was cheated on once and it nearly killed me before I recovered but I'm literally unfazed when I hear someone else cheated on their loved one. Reply

Sameee Reply

ia Reply

That's exactly how I feel. Reply

Agreed and well said. Reply

I legitimately need her to stop thinking she is the voice of all things. Just shut the fuck up. Reply

it kills me that for some reason she's viewed as the voice of reason because she's one of the few in hollywood to pursue higher education. Reply

Ugh sexist reasoning to explain something you wouldn't do



I don't understand open relationships that much tbh nor would I participate in one because dealing with one human is enough, but juggling multiple? Absolutely not lmao



I just don't care if other people engage in it though, whatever makes y'all happy

i can't fucking stand her Reply

anyway what she's saying isn't true and here's a book about why: hetero relationships sound so cumbersome sometimes, so much gender dynamics baggageanyway what she's saying isn't true and here's a book about why: https://www.amazon.com/Testosterone-R ex-Myths-Science-Society/dp/0393082083 Reply

She is. Check out some past trans posts, and their comments are mindbogglingly ignorant. Reply

I'm reading that book right now!! Reply

Says open relationships are too hard to maintain because she can barely maintain a monogamous relationship.



Just because she cannot handle it does not mean other people would have the same issues. I really wish people would just worry about what is happening in their own bedrooms/houses/bed/marriage/closets/wha tever.



I hate when people project their own relationship baggage on other people. Reply

yeah if and if a person can't understand this, they should stop doling out relationship "advice." or at least acknowledge that they have a bias - i don't need their whole life story, just some self-awareness Reply

lol mte. a friend was having difficulties w her monogamous relationship but rather than mutually end it she n her partner decided to try things out w a third person n now instead of feeling isolated, uncertain, jealous, etc. they had a third person around to balance things out and everyone was happy. whereas another friend of ours would likely implode in a polyamourous relationship. it's almost like everyone is different or something. idk ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

wouldn't it increase the odds of a woman having a baby if she had lots of sex while ovulating tho



like



I'm half asleep over here but the whole one egg, many sperm thing can go anyway you want it to n should be scrapped as an argument Reply

lol right? This sounds like evo sci garbage (the "women evolved to want one mate for PROTECTION!") Reply

Science VS did a great podcast on monogamy and love that features some actual science if anyone's interested.



https://gimletmedia.com/episode/true-lo ve/ Ugh this bitch.Science VS did a great podcast on monogamy and love that features some actual science if anyone's interested. Reply

do what makes you happy Reply

just let ppl do what they want jfc Reply

She's craycray.

But I won't lie, I don't like open relationships / poly relationships. When I work with people who are in them, I see that it rarely has positive affects on all parties involved. (Not saying it can't or doesn't work out for everyone, but from what I've seen, at least 1 of the people involved is completely unhappy.)

I guess, in a way, I'm just really old fashioned and I feel like...if you're not ready to commit to someone, don't come after me so you can date me and another person. If you want me, come to me when you're ready for just me.

Just my personal opinion--only in relation to me.

I respect everyone's decision if that's what works for them. <3 Reply

relationships are hard enough with just one partner I can't imagine the toll of meeting the needs of multiple partners. Reply

this. i feel like polyamory doesn't work so much if you're introverted. or maybe it's my introversion and anxiety that makes me feel that way. i'd worry enough about one partner, let alone two (or, my one partner's other partner or whatever). Reply

True 😩 Reply

The type of emotional upkeep I imagine they require feels so daunting to me. Maybe I'm just too lazy (and also too much of an introvert)... Reply

That's how I feel, too. It's just not for me. I've also noticed with poly friends that there's just not as much space in their life for other stuff or relationships because additional romantic attachments take work, of course. (This isn't a value judgment, more just an observation--we all have different priorities for our personal time). I already sometimes struggle to balance my creative work, day job, spouse, friendships... another romantic relationship doesn't sound exciting as much as exhausting! Reply

This. Just one person tires me out at times. Reply

