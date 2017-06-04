Mayim Bialik advocates against open relationships; says women aren't biologically wired for them
Mayim Bialik has uploaded a new YouTube video laying out why she doesn't "get" open relationships.
-"The notion of men spreading their seed is kind of an over-simplified and misogynistic take on our species, and with open relationships, women too can spread their seed. It's liberating for women to be seen as equal sexual participants, rather than the object of men's whims. I get that, too. Here's what I don't get about open relationships, though: people in open relationships are exchanging one cultural construct for another — that of equating male and female sexuality. But as a scientist, I'm here to ruin everybody's good time and to tell you that the assumption that male and female sexuality can be treated pretty much the same is in direct opposition to our biology."
-She goes on to regurgitate the brand new, never-before-heard argument that since men produce a lot of sperm and women only produce one egg per menstrual cycle, men are naturally inclined to have sex with a lot of women while women are inclined to look for one mate.
-"Take home message: Lean in to your biology."
-Says that people in open relationships are more prone to getting STDs, because "people aren't protecting themselves."
-Says open relationships are too hard to maintain because she can barely maintain a monogamous relationship.
source
They can all fuck RIGHT off.
we already knew you were stupid mayim, leave it be
as long as everyone involved is of age and consenting and safe, wtf's the problem. this whole ~biology bullshit.
I know I am not emotionally wire for those kind of relationships, but if they are working for everyone involved, I just don't have the energy to give any fucks.
Totally. Like, let people live the way they want as long as all parties are consenting, geez.
I don't understand open relationships that much tbh nor would I participate in one because dealing with one human is enough, but juggling multiple? Absolutely not lmao
I just don't care if other people engage in it though, whatever makes y'all happy
anyway what she's saying isn't true and here's a book about why: https://www.amazon.com/Testosterone-R
Just because she cannot handle it does not mean other people would have the same issues. I really wish people would just worry about what is happening in their own bedrooms/houses/bed/marriage/closets/wha
like
I'm half asleep over here but the whole one egg, many sperm thing can go anyway you want it to n should be scrapped as an argument
Science VS did a great podcast on monogamy and love that features some actual science if anyone's interested.
https://gimletmedia.com/episode/true-lo
But I won't lie, I don't like open relationships / poly relationships. When I work with people who are in them, I see that it rarely has positive affects on all parties involved. (Not saying it can't or doesn't work out for everyone, but from what I've seen, at least 1 of the people involved is completely unhappy.)
I guess, in a way, I'm just really old fashioned and I feel like...if you're not ready to commit to someone, don't come after me so you can date me and another person. If you want me, come to me when you're ready for just me.
Just my personal opinion--only in relation to me.
I respect everyone's decision if that's what works for them. <3