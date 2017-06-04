Erinn Hayes Exits 'Kevin Can Wait' as Leah Remini Joins as a Series Regular

ok Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I feel like this will be so messed up if they have Kevin get with Leah's character.i wonder how they'll write out the wife Reply

Thread

Link

It feels like Leah is a wife recast because then otherwise the wife just disappears (does she die or they get divorced?) but it says she already guest starred as a different character. Unless they're rebooting the show so to speak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so basically kings and queens part 2 except with kids? Reply

Thread

Link

Seems like it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's freaky, i just refreshed ontd as i was watching clips of her talking about scientology on youtube and this came up 👀



her reasons about celebs not leaving are v interesting and disturbing



Edited at 2017-06-04 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Has she said anything new? I haven't really kept up with her after the a&we show ended Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idts, the clips i'm watching are all a couple of months old. i haven't watched the show though so i don't really know how much she had said about it before i went on this youtube spiral lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did you watch the new A&E special bb? It aired on Monday, it's like a gap between the first and second seasons. It was more focused on people who had investigated Scientology. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao okay. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe that there is a Kevin Hart sitcom in TV in the year of our Lord 2017. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ my brain fart



tbh though i'd rather have a kevin hart sitcom than a kevin james one so maybe it was wishful thinking Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except he's Kevin James.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What, do all Kevins just look alike to you?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin Hart does have a sitcom on tv but this ain't it lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

erinn hayes is too good for this show anyway



looking forward to whatever project she does next tbh. a good comedy lead pls Reply

Thread

Link

i have no use for CBS comedies



but, i love behind the scenes drama Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this show has been a hot mess behind the scenes, like didn't the creator leave too? Reply

Thread

Link





i know this probably has nothing to do with him leaving but CBS has really show it's ass this season. yup. http://tvline.com/2016/11/02/kevin-c an-wait-showrunner-exit-season-1-cbs-bru ce-helford/ i know this probably has nothing to do with him leaving but CBS has really show it's ass this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean leah and kevin have great chemistry and leah's publicity due to her Scientology stuff is at its highest so having her on the show is a plus...makes sense but its shit for the actress Reply

Thread

Link

I love Erinn and was happy she finally had a steady job even tho it was a shitty Kevin James sitcom so now i can openly hate the show for being a shitty Kevin James sitcom.



Edited at 2017-06-04 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Has this happened before? If she left on her own it would be one thing but this is shady. I don't want to watch but I'm curious if they make her the bad guy. Reply

Thread

Link

Where the lead was let go? Has happened plenty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know leads have been let ho but I can't recall it being so obvious? Like, oops we like Leah more so c-ya replacable wife! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember Good Morning Miss Bliss? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.poobala.com/hogansandval erie.html



http://people.com/archive/valerie-harpe r-gets-her-day-in-court-and-umm-its-swee t-vol-30-no-14/



Sandy Duncan is a dick. And the term fits because she's LITERALLY a one eyed snake. One of the most notable:Sandy Duncan is a dick. And the term fits because she's LITERALLY a one eyed snake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as long as it gives leah more money to do more with her anti scientology stuff then i'm ok with that Reply

Thread

Link

Damn I feel bad for the actress getting booted. It's CBS so offcouse can't have too many women in roles Reply

Thread

Link

That sucks :(



But my parents will love this. They caught the pilot of this show; said it was unfunny and they should have just made king and Queens part 2 Reply

Thread

Link