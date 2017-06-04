jughead1

Erinn Hayes Exits 'Kevin Can Wait' as Leah Remini Joins as a Series Regular

photo kcw.jpg


photo twitter.jpg

Erinn Hayes, who has played Kevin James’ wife Donna on the CBS sitcom is leaving the show.

Leah appeared in the season 1 finale as an undercover cop who worked with Kevin's character (A retired cop) on a case. She will return as a full-time cast member for the second season.

Source 1, Source 2
Tagged: ,