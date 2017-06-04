Erinn Hayes Exits 'Kevin Can Wait' as Leah Remini Joins as a Series Regular
Erinn Hayes, who has played Kevin James’ wife Donna on the CBS sitcom is leaving the show.
Leah appeared in the season 1 finale as an undercover cop who worked with Kevin's character (A retired cop) on a case. She will return as a full-time cast member for the second season.
her reasons about celebs not leaving are v interesting and disturbing
tbh though i'd rather have a kevin hart sitcom than a kevin james one so maybe it was wishful thinking
looking forward to whatever project she does next tbh. a good comedy lead pls
but, i love behind the scenes drama
i know this probably has nothing to do with him leaving but CBS has really show it's ass this season.
But my parents will love this. They caught the pilot of this show; said it was unfunny and they should have just made king and Queens part 2