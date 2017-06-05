11 Books That Are A Million Times Better Than The Movie
'The Golden Compass' by Philip Pullman
About: Here lives an orphaned ward named Lyra Belacqua, whose carefree life among the scholars at Oxford's Jordan College is shattered by the arrival of two powerful visitors. First, her fearsome uncle, Lord Asriel, appears with evidence of mystery and danger in the far North, including photographs of a mysterious celestial phenomenon called Dust and the dim outline of a city suspended in the Aurora Borealis that he suspects is part of an alternate universe. He leaves Lyra in the care of Mrs. Coulter, an enigmatic scholar and explorer who offers to give Lyra the attention her uncle has long refused her. In this multilayered narrative, however, nothing is as it seems. Lyra sets out for the top of the world in search of her kidnapped playmate, Roger, bearing a rare truth-telling instrument, the alethiometer. All around her children are disappearing—victims of so-called "Gobblers"—and being used as subjects in terrible experiments that separate humans from their daemons, creatures that reflect each person's inner being. And somehow, both Lord Asriel and Mrs. Coulter are involved.
'Cloud Atlas' by David Mitchel
About: Cloud Atlas begins in 1850 with Adam Ewing, an American notary voyaging from the Chatham Isles to his home in California. Along the way, Ewing is befriended by a physician, Dr. Goose, who begins to treat him for a rare species of brain parasite. . . . Abruptly, the action jumps to Belgium in 1931, where Robert Frobisher, a disinherited bisexual composer, contrives his way into the household of an infirm maestro who has a beguiling wife and a nubile daughter. . . . From there we jump to the West Coast in the 1970s and a troubled reporter named Luisa Rey, who stumbles upon a web of corporate greed and murder that threatens to claim her life. . . . And onward, with dazzling virtuosity, to an inglorious present-day England; to a Korean superstate of the near future where neocapitalism has run amok; and, finally, to a postapocalyptic Iron Age Hawaii in the last days of history.
But the story doesn’t end even there. The narrative then boomerangs back through centuries and space, returning by the same route, in reverse, to its starting point. Along the way, Mitchell reveals how his disparate characters connect, how their fates intertwine, and how their souls drift across time like clouds across the sky.
As wild as a videogame, as mysterious as a Zen koan, Cloud Atlas is an unforgettable tour de force that, like its incomparable author, has transcended its cult classic status to become a worldwide phenomenon.
'The Giver' by Lois Lowry
About: This haunting story centers on Jonas, who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment. Not until he's given his life assignment as the Receiver of Memory does he begin to understand the dark, complex secrets behind his fragile community.
'Dune' by Frank Herbert
About: Set in the far future amidst a sprawling feudal interstellar empire where planetary dynasties are controlled by noble houses that owe an allegiance to the imperial House Corrino, Dune tells the story of young Paul Atreides (the heir apparent to Duke Leto Atreides and heir of House Atreides) as he and his family accept control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the 'spice' melange, the most important and valuable substance in the cosmos. The story explores the complex, multi-layered interactions of politics, religion, ecology, technology, and human emotion as the forces of the empire confront each other for control of Arrakis.
Published in 1965, it won the Hugo Award in 1966 and the inaugural Nebula Award for Best Novel. Dune is frequently cited as the world's best-selling sf novel.
'Ella Enchanted' by Gail Carson Levine
About: At birth, Ella is inadvertently cursed by an imprudent young fairy named Lucinda, who bestows on her the "gift" of obedience. Anything anyone tells her to do, Ella must obey. Another girl might have been cowed by this affliction, but not feisty Ella: "Instead of making me docile, Lucinda's curse made a rebel of me. Or perhaps I was that way naturally." When her beloved mother dies, leaving her in the care of a mostly absent and avaricious father, and later, a loathsome stepmother and two treacherous stepsisters, Ella's life and well-being seem to be in grave peril. But her intelligence and saucy nature keep her in good stead as she sets out on a quest for freedom and self-discovery as she tries to track down Lucinda to undo the curse, fending off ogres, befriending elves, and falling in love with a prince along the way. Yes, there is a pumpkin coach, a glass slipper, and a happily ever after, but this is the most remarkable, delightful, and profound version of Cinderella you'll ever read.
Gail Carson Levine's examination of traditional female roles in fairy tales takes some satisfying twists and deviations from the original. Ella is bound by obedience against her will, and takes matters in her own hands with ambition and verve. Her relationship with the prince is balanced and based on humor and mutual respect; in fact, it is she who ultimately rescues him. Ella Enchanted has won many well-deserved awards, including a Newbery Honor.
source 1 2 3 4 5
Book Post??
I really want to see this in reverse, where the movies are better than the books.
Came in for this question. My immediate answer is always Sleepers. Certain scenes are a thousand times better in the movie.
and it's not that the book is bad, it's just that we really didn't need a whole rambling chapter about how sonny's mistress needed her pussy reupholstered and the process the gyno undertook to reupholster it.
you can tell the director of each knew she was working with... weaker source material, and tried to wring a half-decent movie out of it. Idk if I'd call either movie "good" but they're only 2 hours of time rather than however long it would take to read the books, neither of which I managed to actually finish, so I'd say they count
also The Devil Wears Prada - the book was ok but the movie gave it a lot more personality
and I Am Legend, which was just based on a short story iirc but I remember it being not great
Jurassic Park
Fight Club
Misery
Forrest Gump
Lord of the Rings FIGHT ME
Also, every other movie based off of a Stephen King book tbh. I don't think that King is a bad writer by any means but there's a reason that The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, etc. are classic movies but the books they're based off of aren't held in nearly as high of regard.
I'm really tempted to say A Monster Calls but honestly both the book and movie are excellent so YMMV.
Picnic At Hanging Rock film is better than the book.
and the protagonist is called goddamn ERA GONE fuck!
Cinda Chima's Heir series could totally work as a teen fantasy show too, but I should shut up before the CW snatches it up or some shit lol.
Edited at 2017-06-04 10:45 pm (UTC)
Misread the title. Thought it was going to be about movies that are better than the book. I was all set to talk about Sleepers. Oh well.
For the movie, it's so physically dark that it's hard to see on a regular TV EVEN when I watch it at night. Them adding the scene where they're burning the burrow was THE DUMBEST decision. I hated it so damn much. Plus Ginny/Bonnie can't act for shit and all her scenes were awkward.
This is my version of trashy romance reading.
I finally finished the secret history yesterday omg. I love her writing style. I liked the first part more than the second part, even though ofc it was all set up. The ending sequence was a bit ott but overall I liked it a lot.
I'm about to read The Silkworm and Careers of Evil next. And still finishing Listen Liberals
Edited at 2017-06-04 10:49 pm (UTC)
The Secret History was such a ride. <3
-bitter because when I was 13 I wanted them to adapt the HoO series so I could play Hazel so bad-
What happened?
Edited at 2017-06-05 07:20 am (UTC)
right now i'm reading a sarah dessen novel as a palate cleanser between heavy books. she has fun summer reads but i wish she'd just write something in a different genre.
her books arent THAT great and they follow the same type of formula but i still always read them.
i prefer her older ones like dreamworld and the truth about forever