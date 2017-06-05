11 Books That Are A Million Times Better Than The Movie

every single one?



I really want to see this in reverse, where the movies are better than the books. Reply

Came in for this question. My immediate answer is always Sleepers. Certain scenes are a thousand times better in the movie. Reply

I saw that movie recently. Tragic but really good. Very underrated Reply

My contribution to that list would be 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' - I liked the 1999 film so much more than the book or the 1960 film! Reply

Perks of Being A Wallflower for me was better or at-least on par with the book tbh. Reply

same, that's more interesting to me. i think the first hunger games movie is really the only one i can think of since i don't really read books often. Reply

godfather pt 1&2 for sure



and it's not that the book is bad, it's just that we really didn't need a whole rambling chapter about how sonny's mistress needed her pussy reupholstered and the process the gyno undertook to reupholster it. Reply

imo the Scott Pilgrim movie was way more fun than the graphic novels were. i feel like edgar wright really elevated the material in a lot of instances lol Reply

IMO the Lord of the Rings films (not the Hobbit, just LOTR) are better than the books. Reply

Twilight & 50 Shades of Grey, to be perfectly honest



you can tell the director of each knew she was working with... weaker source material, and tried to wring a half-decent movie out of it. Idk if I'd call either movie "good" but they're only 2 hours of time rather than however long it would take to read the books, neither of which I managed to actually finish, so I'd say they count



also The Devil Wears Prada - the book was ok but the movie gave it a lot more personality



and I Am Legend, which was just based on a short story iirc but I remember it being not great Reply

IMO the Confessions of a Shopaholic movie is better than the book! Reply

The first Divergent movie. Reply

The Godfather and the omission of the plot of the woman with a giant vagina only Sonny's dick could fill until she fell in love with a surgeon who made her vagina smaller. Reply

Breakfast at Tiffany's (minus y'know, the horrifying racism)

Jurassic Park

Fight Club

Misery

Forrest Gump

Lord of the Rings FIGHT ME Reply

I much preferred the Coraline movie over the book. Reply

Don't hate me but I very much preferred the Keira Knightley Pride & Prejudice over the book. Reply

Fight Club the movie is far better than Fight Club the book (even Pahluhniuk himself said he preferred the movie's ending).



the hunger games tbh Reply

Whale Rider. Reply

stardust. to be fair, i havent finished the book but i tried and couldnt get engaged with it Reply

The Silence of the Lambs - the book isn't horrible but it's pretty basic. Honestly, pretty much any movie with Hannibal Lecter in it is better than the book it's based off of. Even the bad ones - 'Hannibal' the movie was kinda crappy, sure, but the book was straight TRASH lol



Also, every other movie based off of a Stephen King book tbh. I don't think that King is a bad writer by any means but there's a reason that The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, etc. are classic movies but the books they're based off of aren't held in nearly as high of regard. Reply

The Bourne Identity. The book was trash. It had Marie as a sexual assault victim who fell in love with Jason like two mins after he rescued her. Reply

girl with a pearl earring - book was fine, movie was lovely. something about the visual medium worked for that one, imo. Reply

LOTR....because whoo boy, Tolkien loved to ramble about the trees and the forests.



I'm really tempted to say A Monster Calls but honestly both the book and movie are excellent so YMMV. Reply

The Lovely Bones. Hated the book, most of what I hated was left out of the movie. Reply

Sense and Sensibility with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet - the book is insufferable. Reply

Lord of the Rings tbh. I can't stand Tolkien's drawn out as fuck descriptions in the books. Reply

the green mile Reply

Brokeback mountain, I thought the movie was way better than the book. Reply

children of men Reply

The Hunger Games. I liked the books well enough, but the movies are FAR SUPERIOR tbh Reply

Carrie. The book was awful. Reply

The Ring (both versions) are much better than the book. The book has so. much. rape. Ugh. Reply

Fight Club. Jurassic Park. Reply

I Am Legend and The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Forrest Gump. Reply

The Virgin Suicides is on par with the book imo.



Picnic At Hanging Rock film is better than the book. Reply

i heard the devil wears prada was a great example. Reply

I always say that "Dead Poets Society" the movie is waaaaaaaay better than the book. Reply

We're really gonna pretend like Eragon was a good book series now?? Reply

lmao right Reply

It was mentioned in the book I just finished and I was like "girl already has a messy mother, don't give her Eragon on top of that". And my auto correct making that dragon makes me realise just now that the title isn't smart either 😐 Reply

t h a n k y o u Reply

lmfao once in uni i joined a bunch of people in a hate rewatch the eragon movie and 80% of the complaints was about how it compared to the books, i spent the whole time laughing bc there really isn't that much difference lol Reply

lol I just read a reddit thread with nerds complaining about how they RUINED this GENIUS book, because the dragons in the book DIDN'T HAVE FEATHERS AND IN THE MOVIE THEY DID, HOW COULD THEY DO THIS Reply

I hate how Christopher Paolini was upheld as some sort of teenage prodigy for getting published at 16 when in reality his parents owned a publishing business so that's how he got published. The Eragon series is awful. Reply

so many people on reddit loooooove the books. i guess since reddit skews male and eragon is basic adolescent male "chosen one" wish fulfillment fantasy, but c'mon....there are so many other "adolescent male 'chosen one' wish fulfillment fantasies" out there that are actually entertaining! Reply

lmao seriously. I liked the first one back when I was 8 but it does NOT hold up. Reply

I don't hate it but it's been five years and I still haven't finished whatever the last one is called.



and the protagonist is called goddamn ERA GONE fuck! Reply

okay when i was a teenager i enjoyed the books but then he took forever to release the last one and i lost interest at that point and i finished it out of obligation and it was such a struggle. Reply

It's basically the plot of Star Wars and not very well written. The movie was so much worse though. Reply

gonna put lawnmower man on this list Reply

For the other way around, I think Everfair could be more coherent as a TV show/movie two piece. Reply

Also personally I prefer the show/movie over the books in regards to The Magicians, Outlander, Legend of the Seeker (ok that's a given), and yup Stardust.



Cinda Chima's Heir series could totally work as a teen fantasy show too, but I should shut up before the CW snatches it up or some shit lol.



Edited at 2017-06-04 10:45 pm (UTC)

I agree with Stardust Reply

The book was just... depressing. The movie melded all these different genres so well together and had funny Robert De Niro before it became embarrassing. Reply

Yeah you aren't the only one re: Outlander Reply

I'd love an Heir series too. Or one for Morgan Rhodes' Falling Kingdoms series. Reply

IA. Outlander the show is WAY better than the book(s). Unpopular opinion though. Reply

I'd love an Heir series. It would be a lot of fun. Reply

I feel like we get this post every 6 months Reply

It's every three. Reply

damn I have a bad concept of time then Reply

Misread the title. Thought it was going to be about movies that are better than the book. I was all set to talk about Sleepers. Oh well. Reply

WORLD WAR Z Reply

The book and the movie have only a glancing acquaintance with each other. Reply

they aren't even in the same realm tbh Reply

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. Darker, more mature instead of the romcom-y feel of the movie, at least we get to see Voldemort's past & family (li'l 12 y-o me missed the memo about Death Eaters being equivalent of Nazis and drew a Dark Mark on school wall on "Let's paint garden walls" day after that book) and Ginny being an amazing character.



All of the Harry Potter books were better than the movies though. I'll always love and rewatch them, but lbr they're not that great. Reply

the only ones i truly like are the first three. first two are almost religiously close to the books, and the third at least has an artistic style (& daniel looks like harry the most) but after that it's awful. Reply

i hate when people say that's their favorite book since it went from "let's all band together to prepare for the dark lord" to "omg let's make out and get sexually angsty with one another... and never bother practicing our magic or having any of the camaraderie we built up with each other last year!" it's shit. Reply

That's my least favorite book AND movie of the series. For the book, it just felt like a bridge between five and seven and it was frustrating as a Romione lover. I wanted things to happen and not enough did.

For the movie, it's so physically dark that it's hard to see on a regular TV EVEN when I watch it at night. Them adding the scene where they're burning the burrow was THE DUMBEST decision. I hated it so damn much. Plus Ginny/Bonnie can't act for shit and all her scenes were awkward. Reply

Just finished Rich People Problems and while I'm glad my faves got "happy" endings, the end felt a bit rushed. Reply

I just started the book. I'm glad to hear that but Kevin Kwan is not really that great a writer. He's basically doing a riff on Robin Leach in Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous (Asian Style) lol Reply

lol no kidding



This is my version of trashy romance reading. Reply

I just started reading this book and I'm not that impressed tbh. I really liked the first one and enjoyed the second, but I feel like the writing is a lot less entertaining this time around, and some of the authors' notes just seem way too try-hard. Like that whole Jon Snow explanation, lol. Reply

I need to reread Ella enchanted one day



I finally finished the secret history yesterday omg. I love her writing style. I liked the first part more than the second part, even though ofc it was all set up. The ending sequence was a bit ott but overall I liked it a lot.



I'm about to read The Silkworm and Careers of Evil next. And still finishing Listen Liberals



Edited at 2017-06-04 10:49 pm (UTC)

it's so good. I went back to reread it a few years ago and I loved it even more than I did as a kid! I wish I had the power to make another adaptation of Ella Enchanted to get it RIGHT.



The Secret History was such a ride. <3 Reply

Ella Enchanted is one of my favs, I love it so much Reply

Once I've read the book first it's rare for me to find the film better Reply

dune is a masterpiece don't insult it ty Reply

THANK YOU. I'll defend it till my dying day Reply

Percy Jackson by far! I'm kinda hoping they turn it into a Netflix miniseries or something in the future, heck even an animated show could be cute. but at the same time I kind of don't mind if nothing gets made, I don't trust anyone anymore (like Rick)! His disdain for the series is truly amazing.



-bitter because when I was 13 I wanted them to adapt the HoO series so I could play Hazel so bad- Reply

they really ruined the story from Percy. and the books are so much fun; Reply

I just read his open letter, hilarious!

What happened? Reply

Ha ha the movies were just terrible. They aged the characters to high school students (some of the actors were 24-25 playing them) when they were supposed to be 12 in the first one, changed the characters looks/hair, and after backlash, changed them in the second one (which makes no sense), and just overall messed up the plot-lines and mythology. He unfortunately did not have much creative control and couldn't stop them from making the changes, and has been bitter about it since.



Edited at 2017-06-05 07:20 am (UTC)

ella enchanted is my favorite book of all time. i've been reading it at least once a year since i was a kid. it's such a wonderful story.



right now i'm reading a sarah dessen novel as a palate cleanser between heavy books. she has fun summer reads but i wish she'd just write something in a different genre. Reply

lol i love sarah dessen

her books arent THAT great and they follow the same type of formula but i still always read them.



i prefer her older ones like dreamworld and the truth about forever Reply

man i freaking love her books and truth about forever is one of my faves. i think im gonna read her books again for some high school nostalgia lol Reply

dreamland was the first book of hers that i read and it was amazing. the truth about forever is the one i'm reading right now! it's one of my faves of hers. just listen rounds up my favorite dessen books ever and i read it last week. i know what you mean. her books are formulaic but sweet. the last few weren't great with the exception of saint anything. that one was not bad. her newest came out this week ! Reply

Parent

