Queen Britney on her second night in Tokyo! Sans mask!

I had front row/bottle service tickets to see her in 2015! It was waayyy too much fun!

Whenever I see the Vegas show, my best friend and I get drinks in line for GA, and we're tipsy all day long so the wait goes by SUPER fast.

Then an hour before showtime, we get a panda bowl with tons of rice to sober ourselves up so we can really enjoy the show.

Then it's party time right after the show!

"whenever I see the Vegas show"



Jealous of whatever life you have to make this a normal sentence haha

Hahahaha oh my. I'm lucky enough to have friends who live within a few hours' drive of Vegas, so it's just the cost to get to their house (which is like $200) and then the cost of the ticket (another $200.)

We've been three times so far, going again in October. <3 Reply

yikes

she's such a tragic performer

pathetic ugly lobotomized loser

I'm sure you're beautiful!

That's not a very nice thing to say into a mirror. <3I'm sure you're beautiful!

this is honestly sad

Tragic vegetable.



Zero energy, ratty weave, meth face, cheap stage, party city outfits



Tragic vegetable.Zero energy, ratty weave, meth face, cheap stage, party city outfits

get used to them in yours posts about Britney bb. they are unemployed so PLENTY of free time to comment about the Queen.



and the mental health jokes they spew is just tragic. human Trash and a waste of space all around.



Edited at 2017-06-05 12:03 am (UTC)

I'll fight anyone about Britney. Idgaf.

lol that "person" is in every post, don't pay them any mind.

The living legend slays me daily. I love it.

#ComeToEurope omg I can't die in peace if I don't see her in person. She's a terrible performer but it's still an experience of a lifetime.

lmao. i hope she manages a European leg for you sis!

I'm excited to finally see her. I support trash.

I saw her in November twice (once with friends, then my stan ass went back to see her again alone). I was in the pit for one show, and the shityt back seats for the other. It was great because you can't see the projections as well in the very front, so it was like seeing two separate shows.



Also, welcome new Britney stan!!

I can't justify seeing her in anything but the pit.

I'm not even joking, I've considered taking out a small loan to do the M&G and get the VIP entry for the pit. So I'll still get front barricade, but I'll also get a meet and greet.

it's been floating around in my head...lol.

