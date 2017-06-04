Queen Britney on her second night in Tokyo! Sans mask!
Godney blessed Tokyo with her second stop on her world tour (2 shows in 2 nights) and this time, there was no evil mask to rip her microphone from her head. <3
Britney: Piece Of Me ends this year after December 31st!
Do you have your tickets yet, ONTD? Have you seen Piece of Me yet?!
Source: 1 2 3 4
Whenever I see the Vegas show, my best friend and I get drinks in line for GA, and we're tipsy all day long so the wait goes by SUPER fast.
Then an hour before showtime, we get a panda bowl with tons of rice to sober ourselves up so we can really enjoy the show.
Then it's party time right after the show!
Jealous of whatever life you have to make this a normal sentence haha
We've been three times so far, going again in October. <3
she's such a tragic performer
pathetic ugly lobotomized loser
I'm sure you're beautiful!
Tragic vegetable.
Zero energy, ratty weave, meth face, cheap stage, party city outfits
and the mental health jokes they spew is just tragic. human Trash and a waste of space all around.
Also, welcome new Britney stan!!
I'm not even joking, I've considered taking out a small loan to do the M&G and get the VIP entry for the pit. So I'll still get front barricade, but I'll also get a meet and greet.
it's been floating around in my head...lol.