Queen Britney on her second night in Tokyo! Sans mask!

Godney blessed Tokyo with her second stop on her world tour (2 shows in 2 nights) and this time, there was no evil mask to rip her microphone from her head. <3

[More videos after cut!]




Britney: Piece Of Me ends this year after December 31st!
Do you have your tickets yet, ONTD? Have you seen Piece of Me yet?!

