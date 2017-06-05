June 5th, 2017, 12:22 am evillemmons One Love Manchester Performances <3 source 1 2 3 4 5 MORE PERFORMANCES HERE. Tagged: ariana grande, coldplay, justin bieber, katy perry, little mix, live performance, miley cyrus, one direction, pharrell / n.e.r.d / neptunes, robbie williams / take that Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 213213 comments Add comment
all of these performances are making me tear the fuck up
Like ok, you attacked a concert? You wanted to make people afraid to enjoy things? Is Ariana Grande representative of all the worst things about women?
Ok then we'll throw an even BIGGER concert with even MORE celebrities including lots of women, with lots of people having a great time and being themselves and honouring all the people you hurt and not even talking about YOU, and while we're at it by the way, Ariana Grande is even MORE famous now.
You could really tell the difference between UK and US artists though.
But I'm glad they did wings tbh it isn't their best song but it just makes me so happy.
these wigs were made to fly!!!!!!!!
/bitter american fan lol
So much love to all of the victims and their families. 💙
Niall's tweets about it and Ariana was sweet. I like their friendship.
This whole thing made me really respect Ari, she had bops but I didn't really care for her, but the way she handled everything after the attack was amazing.