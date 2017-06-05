$9 million??? that's incredible Reply

We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

Thank you so much for your donations. https://t.co/a43mYUP58P pic.twitter.com/JeV1yl2d0L — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) 4 June 2017

not confirmed though. £2.35 million is what the red cross said.

that's from the texts/online donations tonight, it hasn't been said how much the concert made with ticket sales yet

Insane amount of respect for ariana. I never thought of her as anything more that a bop artist but she has truly shown more bravery and compassion than some of our political leaders.

all of these performances are making me tear the fuck up



all of these performances are making me tear the fuck up Reply

Same here. I never really liked her, but she's handled this whole situation with grace and compassion.

Twitter is going in hard on Noel for not being there.

I was laughing at that. I didn't expect him to show lol

I was low key hoping that after Ariana, they both would come out and sing Wonderwall.

Me too. Family beef always runs deep and if they were going to reunite I doubt it would be here. The majority of the crowd were not ~their fans.

when is the last time noel and liam performed together?

potato was busy

lol, what did they expect? oasis are way too petty to put something bigger above their fights. and considering their history it's probably in everyone's best interest if the don't attend the same venue.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2 017/jun/04/liam-gallagher-interview-rock-n-r oll-saved-my-life-oasis-beady-eye?CMP=Sh are_AndroidApp_Copy_to_clipboard



https://www.theguardian.com/music/2 017/jun/04/liam-gallagher-interview-rock-n-r oll-saved-my-life-oasis-beady-eye?CMP=Sh are_AndroidApp_Copy_to_clipboard

I've brought my dog and he spends the first few minutes fussing over it. He's had a couple of dogs himself, he says. His youngest son, Gene, once got one while he was away on tour: Gene plonked it on his bed when he got back. It was a tiny sausage dog. "What's his name?" asked Liam, still dozy. "Sparkle," said his son. "And I went, 'No it's fucking not,'" says Gallagher. "I ain't going out with a dog that big round the heath, going, 'Sparkle! Sparkle!' Not a chance." The dog's name was changed to Ruby. Gallagher's funny. When he tells a story, he jumps up from his chair, acts it out, gives it full effect. Have you read Liam's new interview in the Guardian? I'm cackling, it's so funny. I wanted to post it but I couldn't find a tweet and they're a banned source:

I loved all the "If Noel walks out I want Ariana doing our Brexit negotiations" tweets during Liam's performance LOL

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

I'm cackling. Proof that some things never change, they can't break us etc

I'm cackling. Proof that some things never change, they can't break us etc Reply

Ari looked like a little kid running around on that stage with that long ponytail. The whole show was bittersweet, but they did a fantastic job.

I didn't realize she was this tiny before tbh, and those heels looked murderous. Idk how she managed all that running.

Same, I'd have probably just fucked it after ten minutes and changed into trainers.

Idk how she did it. I'd be sobbing through the whole thing. She showed incredible strength.

Yeah, she was amazing.

I'm just watching the performances now, and it's really impressive considering everything.

she was sobbing intermittently. probably helps that her BF and friends were on stage with her.

honestly i have so much love and respect for her after her reaction to the attacks, putting on this gig, and her support/love for manchester. i knew hardly anything abt her before, i'm way out of her music's target age range lol and i listen exclusively to like...bob dylan but i'm from the uk/friends of close friends died in the attack so this has affected me a lot. she is so young and to have something like this happen is horrific but her reaction has been incredible and i think what she's done in the aftermath is really wonderful.

She was half-sobbing but I won't be able to sing at all.

I thought the whole thing was really well done. It felt really intimate even on tv. As I said in the viewing post, what I loved about this concert is all of the young girls/LGBTQ community being unabashedly themselves. They’re all so accepting and loving - welcoming people from all walks of life and celebrating why it's ok to be yourself and different. Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. I feel like that's especially important to point out given so many who carry out these atrocities are men. It was also nice to see everyone taking the emotions and feelings of young people as valid instead of downplaying how they feel. Reply

Yes that crowd looked like they were having a blast. Such positivity and true love, it was a joy to spend a rainy NYC Sunday afternoon watching it.

Yeah, like even if people weren't there at the venue the night of the attack, a terrorist attack like that can impact an entire city and community by making them feel unsafe in their own communities. So like, idk. I thing it was really good for the city of Manchester to have a fun concert like this to show the terrorists that in spite of what they did the city can come together to celebrate and have a good time.

Yeah I mean if anything was a middle finger to potential attackers it's this.



Like ok, you attacked a concert? You wanted to make people afraid to enjoy things? Is Ariana Grande representative of all the worst things about women?



Ok then we'll throw an even BIGGER concert with even MORE celebrities including lots of women, with lots of people having a great time and being themselves and honouring all the people you hurt and not even talking about YOU, and while we're at it by the way, Ariana Grande is even MORE famous now. Reply

I don't know much about her or her music but huge respect for Ariana for pulling this off. I'm glad it went that well. <3



You could really tell the difference between UK and US artists though.







Edited at 2017-06-04 10:38 pm (UTC) Reply

what do you mean about the difference?

Just that obviously most of the UK artists seemed personally affected and their speeches showed that and were very reduced to the essentials while some of the US acts came across a bit over the top. Like they were trying too hard to make a personal connection. I mean I'm sure they all meant well, so I don't want to criticise, but some of it made me cringe.

im not sure i saw a difference.... ? every artist was difference of course but in their own way.

The entire thing was amazing <3

Local legends Little Mix did fab and I wish they'd done more than one song.

Same.

But I'm glad they did wings tbh it isn't their best song but it just makes me so happy. Reply

ia, it has a lot of emotion behind it and the lyrics. They had to sing it tbh, plus they sounded amazing

Wings isn't my favorite song of theirs, but it's one that has the right energy and message for the event, so I ain't mad about it. I just wish we'd gotten to see them do more.

Wings was good, everyone was hyped. I wish they sang just one more as well.

those harmonies were sooo great as usual



these wigs were made to fly!!!!!!!! Reply

same but i'm not really that mad, they tour the uk like 20380238402384 times a year in addition to doing several live shows (i think they're performing on BGT or something tomorrow night) and festivals so the uk fans get to see them perform all the time

/bitter american fan lol



/bitter american fan lol Reply

the only negative thing I have on their performance is that their out fits were a bit over the top for the event

bless them all, even biebs.

He rly sounded like he was going to cry at one point while speaking it was qt & felt v genuine tbh

The Don't Look Back in Anger performance was amazing with the crowd singing along

Beautiful concert. Ariana really proved that she is a strong young woman. So did all of the attendees of the original concert, to show up fearless is just amazing. It was also nice seeing all these artists come together on such short notice to bring some happiness.

So much love to all of the victims and their families. 💙



So much love to all of the victims and their families. 💙 Reply

this whole thing was beautiful and every performance was really good! the lineup seemed weird but then seeing it, it made sense. i liked the way ariana performed through the whole thing too.

I'm watching this again on the YouTube link. They did a good job in such a short time.



Niall's tweets about it and Ariana was sweet. I like their friendship.



Reply

Aw. I went to check and it really was cute.

It was!

Niall is always so nice <3

niall remains perfect <3

