katy this is how we do

Katy Rocks Manchester! + Dedicates her outfit to the victims + Over 9 MILLION dollars raised tonight



During the Manchester tribute concert, Katy Perry performed Part of Me + Roar, also joining in a group performance of "One Last Time" with Ariana Grande. Decked out in feather coat, underneath Perry had a white dress which featured photographs of all of the victims of the Manchester attack.
















source 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , ,