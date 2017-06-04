Katy Rocks Manchester! + Dedicates her outfit to the victims + Over 9 MILLION dollars raised tonight

this is going to be a POSITIVE post only



katy served POWERHOUSE vocals

she served LOOKS

and most importantly she did it for the victims



This whole thing was so nice, also loved her outfit Reply

she looked fierce Reply

I really enjoyed her set. Reply

I loved her outfit <3 Reply

I need gifs of her eating her ice cream immediately. Reply

http://i.imgur.com/IqsTRTT.gif



http://i.imgur.com/IqsTRTT.gif

idk if itll work bc its on imgur but im too lazy to reupload lol

Took OP's link and uploaded the GIF to Tumblr - here you go:



Took OP's link and uploaded the GIF to Tumblr - here you go:

Ty bb. <3 Reply

they sell ice cream at concerts? Reply

LOL Reply

is she high? Reply

fab eye makeup Reply

This whole thing was beautifully done, I can't believe it went so smoothly. Kudos to everyone who performed. Reply

Everyone did great today, even biebs. I cried like 10 times, it was so beautiful. These artists and especially Ariana are great for this. Hopefully it brings some healing for the victims and some type of closure for those who lost loved ones RIP. Reply

im shocked biebs was physically, mentally and emotionally there Reply

me too, for real. i really thought he was gonna phone it in as he does but him performing with just the guitar was a great choice. Reply

the hate for her this era is ott.



Bon appetit is a BOP Reply

this tea Reply

mte Reply

Mte Reply

Mte Reply

I just hate the short hair.



Women just don't look good with short hair. One of their best qualities is their long hair. So elegant and attractive. She looks like a boy.



Not good. Reply

Kindly go fuck yourself. Reply

you're a disgrace to your userpic Reply

The most transparent hate is the people saying her hair is so awful like just admit you hate short hair on women lol



i'm a little obsessed with swish swish Reply

CTTR and Swish Swish are super cute too! Reply

Nah the hate is warranted because she's a racist. But, the people wanting her to have a mental breakdown is a nagl. Reply

She actually looked amazing. That shot with the sunset was gorgeous. Reply

i never ever ever thought i would say this but she did rock this set



her vocals for roar were on point Reply

if you let katy fly she will soar!!!!! Reply

THE BEST THING Reply

It makes me ugly cry, it's so simple and silly yet to so...powerfully symbolic? I don't know, I'm a fucking sap.



Edited at 2017-06-04 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

this was so cute :') Reply

this is so cute and pure Reply

this is the best thing I've seen all week <3 Reply

This was the cutest thing. I cracked up because it was so unexpected. Reply

I cried at this, so lovely.



I also felt so sorry for the copper cause that shit is exhausting. Reply

THIS IS SO PURE OMG Reply

this put the biggest smile on my face during the show, i love it! Reply

aaawwww :D Reply

so this money is going to the victims and their families right? Reply

All proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid the victims of the attack and their families. Reply

going to update my post with this Reply

That is amazing!

I hope they can share some of it with the victims in London too. Reply

this is so amazing I already saw this in the last post but I'm gonna cry again Reply

Incredible Reply

Wow, I think their goal from the concert was £2million so that's way exceeded it. Reply

A beautiful night. Mad love to ariana. Reply

