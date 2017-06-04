Katy Rocks Manchester! + Dedicates her outfit to the victims + Over 9 MILLION dollars raised tonight
During the Manchester tribute concert, Katy Perry performed Part of Me + Roar, also joining in a group performance of "One Last Time" with Ariana Grande. Decked out in feather coat, underneath Perry had a white dress which featured photographs of all of the victims of the Manchester attack.
A parte de trás do vestido usado por Katy estão estampados os rostos das vítimas do atentado. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/Y3h4GVZgU6— Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) June 4, 2017
This is amazing: The British Red Cross has raised over $9,000,000.00 through #OneLoveManchester benefit concert: https://t.co/oPrmphPL2D pic.twitter.com/Qu3VhGAsou— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 4, 2017
her vocals for roar were on point
I hope they can share some of it with the victims in London too.