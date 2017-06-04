June 4th, 2017, 09:36 pm nomorefrostbite Doctor Who Promo - 10x09 'Empress of Mars' Source.Have you ever pushed someone into a volcano, ONTD Gallifreyans? Tagged: doctor who (bbc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
12 and Bill, Bill and Bill's Mum, Bill and Bill, Bill. All of the Bill permutations basically.
And omg YES! I love how protective 12 is of her, that scene when she first saw him and her face before she shot him nearly broke me heart. I wish we'd get another season with the two of them.
Last week's episode was a bore but yesterday's def made up for it.
Also I hope they go back and visit her mother at some point. I definitely want one episode with her mother. Like the episode of Rose with her Dad but not as dark or tragic.
i like Bill but Peter Snoozaldi is just not good anymore. You can't tell he just doesn't care. And who thought it was a good idea to include Matt Lucas? He's useless.
i love Doctor who, and can't wait for the new doctor/new showrunner. Moffat clearly doesn't have any more ideas. 3 episodes about the damn monks who are really just The Silence 2.0.
I haven't watched for three weeks, I need to catch up! I really do like Bill, she's a nice change from how OMGSOIMPORTANT amy and clara crap
I hate to say it but I feel like the show has gotten exceptionally stale. It feels like they keep doing the same story lines over and over, with just a few characters and other details changed. I keep watching because there is the occasionally good one in the mix