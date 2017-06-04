I love Bill and her mum <3 And overprotective 12 is so endearing, especially with Bill. I might be Bill-biased though. Reply

Sammmmeeeee. Everything Bill is 💖💖💖



12 and Bill, Bill and Bill's Mum, Bill and Bill, Bill. All of the Bill permutations basically.

Yessss, this is my mind right now <3

I MEAN... SHE IS ICONIC. 💖

YES!!!! I'm rediculously in love with her!! She fast becoming my favourite companion of all of New Who.



And omg YES! I love how protective 12 is of her, that scene when she first saw him and her face before she shot him nearly broke me heart. I wish we'd get another season with the two of them.



Last week's episode was a bore but yesterday's def made up for it.



Also I hope they go back and visit her mother at some point. I definitely want one episode with her mother. Like the episode of Rose with her Dad but not as dark or tragic.

how are the ratings this season??, cause i'm rapidly losing interest.



i like Bill but Peter Snoozaldi is just not good anymore. You can't tell he just doesn't care. And who thought it was a good idea to include Matt Lucas? He's useless.



i love Doctor who, and can't wait for the new doctor/new showrunner. Moffat clearly doesn't have any more ideas. 3 episodes about the damn monks who are really just The Silence 2.0. Reply

I felt that in the last two episodes I watched, he seems disconnected to me. I've watched all of his earlier episodes over and over and he seemed super into it, these last few seem a bit empty. I wonder if it's him or the writing is just that terrible there's nothing to go on.

Ratings are *really* bad tbh, they're only getting like 3 million in live viewings at the moment.

I'm so disappointed this is Capaldi's last run and I feel like this season has mostly been lackluster. There aren't that many episodes anyway and I've liked a solid two enough to rewatch them. I love Capaldi and I like Bill as a character but god the stories are so boring to me. I feel like PC has so much potential and it's being wasted.

Yeah I agree, I like the Doctor and Bill together, but I can't seem to get into the stories this season.

HAI OP YOU ARE COMING TO T.O. SOON YAYAY



I haven't watched for three weeks, I need to catch up! I really do like Bill, she's a nice change from how OMGSOIMPORTANT amy and clara crap

I'm just starting ep 7 and I'm crying at Bill saying she wouldn't have voted for "the president" cause he's orange.

Missy is everything. Bill is amazing. The plot was a rehash of the Silence with love saving the day again.

