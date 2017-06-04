Dan Ackroyd on the Ghostbusters remake and Paul Feig
“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what a wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones. I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money. It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad – the director, he spent too much on it. He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said “nah, we don’t need them”. Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”
These people would not last a day with gays if they honestly believe that diplomatic truth was a drag.
i still haven't seen it tbh. i never saw the originals either tho. a lot of 80s comedies have a weird aesthetic that makes me feel physically disgusted lol.
Omg me too. I get this weird creeped out vibe
The new one's cute and fun though imo.
I really enjoyed the movie.
I enjoyed the movie tho so whatever
the problem is that often directors/producers have no concept of how expensive & time-consuming decent-looking animation & vfx are or how the pipeline works, so they put super unrealistic expectations and prices on the studios, who then chain their artists to their desks bc it's the only way to stay competitive. and ofc that doesn't produce the same quality as a film whose ppl in charge had more restraint re: amount of vfx used.
I watched the movie with my mom and it was FINE but it was entirely too long. It really started to drag near the end.
i can see how aykroyd is frustrated