Dan Ackroyd on the Ghostbusters remake and Paul Feig

Is it tho? In the end it's a business. He refused to film some scenes even tho he was told to, and when they tested the film those scenes were needed so he wasted $40mil on reshoots. can you blame Sony for not wanting him back? Reply

Im'm talking more about no more Ghostbusters. Reply

yeah $30-40m in reshoots is insane, ESPECIALLY when it sounds like it could have easily been avoided in the first place Reply

I think the shame part is more to do with the first thing Aykroyd said: the ladies did a fantastic job, and they're not going to be allowed to do it again because of financial issues that had nothing to do with them. Reply

omg let it go Reply

That doesn't sound like a drag? Reply

He went after for him for spending too much money and not listening to their advice on what was needed for the film. Reply

I'm not arguing that lol the tweets just made it sound worse than what he said Reply

No, it seems like a fair criticism to me. I mean, saying that the director didn't listen to those around him who said that certain scenes would need to be shot until they were forced to add them later doesn't paint him in the best light, but its not savage or anything. Reply

MTE Reply

he did drag Paul Feig tbh Reply

IA, I cane into the entry thinking that he was going to be criticising the film itself and whining about it, but he just sounds like he's talking in practical terms of it not making enough to balance the budget Reply

its a read, isnt it lol? Reply

Right?!





These people would not last a day with gays if they honestly believe that diplomatic truth was a drag. Reply

idk it was more laying into feig than the remake itself.



i still haven't seen it tbh. i never saw the originals either tho. a lot of 80s comedies have a weird aesthetic that makes me feel physically disgusted lol. Reply

a lot of 80s comedies have a weird aesthetic that makes me feel physically disgusted lol.



Omg me too. I get this weird creeped out vibe Reply

someone who Gets me. ♥ Reply

lol i feel that way about certain 80s home decor. specifically the color mauve :P Reply

They are dumb movies, like yeah they are kinda fun but they are dumb, no masterpieces at all, also Veckman (Bill Murray's character) was an asshole, so when people started to complain about the remake and started to drag it because ~80's ghostbusters is sacred I really wanted the remake to succeed (even if it's not that good, i liked it but yeah, it has it's issues) nostalgia makes people see movies in a different light. Reply

For me that's 70s movie aesthetic. Everything just feels grimy.



Edited at 2017-06-04 07:10 pm (UTC)

i feel this way about 60's tv shows. like og star trek. except the monkees. Reply

lmao I know exactly what you're talking about with 80s movies, hell even 70s movies... They're just so ugly, I had no interest in the old Ghostbusters too.

The new one's cute and fun though imo.

The new one's cute and fun though imo. Reply

Howard the Duck epitomizes that feeling Reply

I totally know what you mean by that aesthetic lol Reply

me too at 80's comedies. ESPECIALLY Bill Murray. He is the biggest sleazebag ugly guy in the world, but loved by so many. Ugh. Reply

It's shitty to say things like that when the dude is not there to defend himself.



I really enjoyed the movie. Reply

Yeah, the movie was way too expensive, you watch it and think...why, how. That's a lot of money on reshoots, yikes. I expected more from a "full on dragged him" tho lol



I enjoyed the movie tho so whatever Reply

This reminds me to finish binge rewatching the cartoon. I prefer that to any of the movies honestly. Reply

They just showed the movie on HBO. Looking back, I wish they had more practical effects and more puppets for the ghosts/monsters. Reply

Same. I really hate the effects of the ghosts. It felt like The Haunted Mansion Reply

I'm with you---practical effects always look better to me to be honest. Overly-CGI'd movie scenes just take me out of the story. I like that movies like Mad Max and even the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel are relying more on practical effects whenever possible Reply

same, same. I always prefer practical effects over CGI. Reply

yeah, as someone in the industry, i agree. i think a sensible mix of both is best.



the problem is that often directors/producers have no concept of how expensive & time-consuming decent-looking animation & vfx are or how the pipeline works, so they put super unrealistic expectations and prices on the studios, who then chain their artists to their desks bc it's the only way to stay competitive. and ofc that doesn't produce the same quality as a film whose ppl in charge had more restraint re: amount of vfx used. Reply

Idgi, it seems like most people have the opinion that practical=better, and in the end I feel like they don't necessarily cost any more than CGI does, so what's the big deal? Why do they think we're still impressed by computer-generated shit? Reply

This is how I feel about 95% of blockbusters made after ~1996 or so tbf Reply

same tbh Reply

That's crazy expensive.



I watched the movie with my mom and it was FINE but it was entirely too long. It really started to drag near the end. Reply

I'd be interested to see what the movie would have looked like without the reshoots. Studio interference almost never makes movies better. Reply

I wouldn't say what he said was a drag. But lol at after he says "he will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon" and the interviewers are like damn he just went there. And he looks at the camera with a little smile on his face, like yeah bitches I just went there. Reply

Yeah this exactly! Reply

i think the smirk and camera stare was a fuck you to paul feig tbh Reply

honestly that was the best part lmao. I'm glad he stared at the camera like that. Reply

I wish they had done an R-rated version. It was weird watching a movie where Melissa and Kristen couldn't *really* let loose Reply

That was one of my main issues with it too. It just felt too......clean and restrained? Reply

YES exactly. it's exactly like when Will Ferrell does family films. it doesn't work. Reply

all i can think of is the show the oblongs where he voiced the dad and he sounded so wholesome on that show lmao Reply

Link







I love this too. What a great man @dan_aykroyd is. It's an honor to know him. https://t.co/V6d0HsLFDR — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 2, 2017

I will always have a soft spot for Paul Feig Reply

Same Reply

Paul Feig is honestly a delight. I will love him forever for Spy alone. He genuinely cares about putting funny women on display for the world to see and enjoy as he does. Protect him. Reply

like, paul feig obvs fucked up on budgeting/reshoots, but he's one of the few male directors with cred to give women the screentime they deserve



i can see how aykroyd is frustrated Reply

was this necessary at all Reply

prolly not but lbr this kind of ish is the reason ontd exists LoL Reply

