Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, and Brie Larson Help Keep the Oceans Clean
chrishemsworth: I've spent a large part of my life in and around the ocean, it's where a lot of my happiest memories came from. If I had anxieties or worries I'd head to the ocean and it was always the place where I could reset and be 100% present. My experience in the Maldives made it obvious how our short-term use of plastic has a long-term damaging effect on our oceans. I’m thrilled to be a part of this program, because I want to inspire people to find a solution and protect the world’s oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do. #100Islandsprotected #sponsered
diegoluna_: When I see what we’ve done to the ocean, I feel guilty. We take and take, and it’s time to give something back.
So I’m happy to be working with @Corona and @Parley.tv as we protect 100 islands around the world by 2020.
Together we can turn the tide on plastic pollution for good.
CoronaXParley.com
#100islandsprotected
#CoronaXParley @corona_mx
coronaextra_au: Oceans around the world are drowning in plastic. It's washing up on our beaches, and it's working its way into our food chain. In a number of years, there's going to be more plastic in the ocean than fish. Together, Corona and @parley.tv are taking a stand against marine plastic pollution. Our goal? To protect 100 islands around the world by 2020. Join the conversation at CoronaXParley.com
diegozluna: "We are all connected to the oceans. But today our life support system is at risk.
Plastic is destroying our home. It’s polluting our water, destroying our beaches and working its way into our food chain. That's why we are taking a stand with Parley for the Oceans.
Through creative collaboration, and supported by Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, Ramon Navarro and Nashla Bogaert, Corona and Parley are protecting 100 islands around the world by 2020."
brielarson: Some friends and I managed to collect NINE bags of trash and a fricken tire in 40 minutes within a 400 foot zone on the beach. What are we doing people?? With so much talk about how our government is handling the future of a clean planet... I'd like to remind you that there are still small contributions YOU can make to be a leader of change. Call your senators, make your voice heard, but don't stop there! Use the comments to share with us how you plan to help clean up our world. I'll start: driving an electric car, starting a compost bin, diligently recycling, always choosing organic/local produce and avoiding plastic bottles. Your turn! We got this 💪🐬🌳🌼🌈🥑🌍 oh! And ps: our landscaping is all drought tolerant. I urge those in California to do they same!
brielarson: I am jumping for joy over your comments!! Let's keep each other inspired to do more 🌊🌊🌊
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Are you earth friendly ontd?
i'd also love to do this but my ocd would be doing some mega backflips on that.
Edited at 2017-06-04 06:15 pm (UTC)
Fuck me bareback until you fill my intestines with cum!!!!!
Edited at 2017-06-04 06:28 pm (UTC)
I moved out of Seattle last fall and I miss have city-sponsored composting. Between that and recycling I felt like our trash was so minimal.
And when I was in Miami in March... JESUS. The amount of garbage spring breakers left 100 feet from an empty trash can was enough to make you cry. Why are people so shitty???
I would get an electric car, but unfortunately, my apartment does not have a great way to charge one.
When I forget a bag I seriously hike halfway off the walking trail to let the dog shit, and feel guilty about it for like a month and sometimes even remember where it was and go pick it up the next day haha
So it's actually made trash worse, because no one wants to hike with a poop bag for too long. And the bathrooms always have a five foot pile of dog poop bags.
20 bucks and your drinks stay cold literally 24 hours. I still find ice from like 12pm the next day.
I'm getting increasingly frustrated with people who litter in my neighborhood. I don't understand the mindset at all. Put your damn wrappers/bottles/whatever in your pockets, purses or just carry it till you find a garbage can, for fuck's sake. This is especially frustrating when I'm walking my dog and I have to keep hissing 'leave it!' at her because the block is a minefield of potentially dangerous litter.
*Insert mandatory comment about wanting to climb Hemsworth like a tree*
I'm a dog walker in a really nice area and even then I'm always having to watch for things dogs might eat, ESPECIALLY on trash day. I've had to pry many chicken wing bones out of dogs mouths after trash day...I've had to get out cigarette butts, dead animals (ugh, thankfully that was only once). One time I dog I walk ended up getting really sick one evening and her mom had called me frantic asking what she had gotten into on a walk, and I was freaking out because I watch her like a hawk because I know she tries to eat things and I could've sworn she hadn't eaten anything. Well, turns out her son had walked her later after school and she got into something on the walk but he didn't want to fess up. Thankfully she was okay after a trip to the vet :)