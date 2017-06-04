Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, and Brie Larson Help Keep the Oceans Clean





i'd also love to do this but my ocd would be doing some mega backflips on that.



Edited at 2017-06-04 06:15 pm (UTC) i love this. and i love chris. but both of those captions sound like they need the #ad i'd also love to do this but my ocd would be doing some mega backflips on that. Reply

Thread

Link

Who would be paying them tho? No one with any money seems to give a shit about the environment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sad but true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Tesla Motors CEO? I've seen some comments calling him am ass tho so correct me if his environmentalism is a farce. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Chris's does have #sponsored but I left it off cause he didn't tag an organization. Now I see he joined with Corona and Diego Luna so I'm going to edit the post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me to finish my environment day ONTD original. Reply

Thread

Link





hey guys, you missed a piece of garbage Reply

Thread

Link

Trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They didn't have the right equipment to handle something so toxic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if only! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

out here looking like the loch ness monster. Yuck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lololol she really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dat head structure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How does she breathe through that tiny Voldemort nose? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't drive an electric car. Aside from them being cost prohibitive (for me anyway), I can barely remember to plug in my phone at night, no way would I remember to plug in my car! Reply

Thread

Link

A hybrid though? They're still a bit better. I used to drive a hybrid free for work and luckily they charged it for me every day because I'm so forgetful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it'd be nice is they just made every car a hybrid at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you could easily make it a habit the first few times you realize you need to charge your car or you'll be fucked in the future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thunderbae, saving the world. yasssss.



Fuck me bareback until you fill my intestines with cum!!!!!



Edited at 2017-06-04 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Where do I sign up to go pick up trash in the Maldives?



I moved out of Seattle last fall and I miss have city-sponsored composting. Between that and recycling I felt like our trash was so minimal. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this! i have a lot of #moments when i think abt how the ocean and i get really stressed out abt the way we pollute & overfish, etc. i'm trying to be make more eco-conscious choices but tbh it is a #struggle for me sometimes. Reply

Thread

Link

superior white boy Chris strikes again Reply

Thread

Link

I am very conscious of littering and always pack out what I pack in, but you see people trashing the beach (and the streets) all the time in LA. When I walk my dog, I have to make sure to watch out for discarded food and glass from broken bottles, and I live in a really nice neighborhood!



And when I was in Miami in March... JESUS. The amount of garbage spring breakers left 100 feet from an empty trash can was enough to make you cry. Why are people so shitty???



I would get an electric car, but unfortunately, my apartment does not have a great way to charge one. Reply

Thread

Link

Yea idk how people just throw shit on the ground like that. I wish I saw more recycling bins around where I am through I'll hang onto something until I get home to recycle it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Humans in general are incredibly lazy. It's like the people who leave their shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot instead of walking a space or two over to put it in the designated area. Or the other day there was a pile of dog poop literally next to a dog poop cleanup station...and that particular area always has bags available, so it's not like it was out and they forgot a bag or something, they're just fucking lazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's crazy, aren't littering fines also crazy high in SoCal? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see so much litter in nyc. it's disgusting and easily my least favorite part of living in a big city. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reminds me of that turtle who was found with a long straw in her nose; they removed it just in time :( Reply

Thread

Link

I pick up so many poop bags when I walk my dog... like, there is a garbage can every 5 feet on the trail, USE THEM Reply

Thread

Link

I can't get over the people who sling their poop bags into bushes along the walking paths. Why bother picking it up at all if you're going to be a jackass about it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like seriously! At least the actual shit will wash away eventually...



When I forget a bag I seriously hike halfway off the walking trail to let the dog shit, and feel guilty about it for like a month and sometimes even remember where it was and go pick it up the next day haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know what's dumb? In Maryland, the parks all went 'trash free' which means they got rid of all the trash cans.



So it's actually made trash worse, because no one wants to hike with a poop bag for too long. And the bathrooms always have a five foot pile of dog poop bags. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i could afford an electric car tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I've been doing small things like having a reusable grocery bag and getting a mug a starbucks (although the barista today looked at me crazy when I asked for one for a cold drink...). And recycling of course although my family keeps putting food in our bin and I have to pick it out. Reply

Thread

Link

Costco has a 2 pack of 30oz reusable mugs and their lids can either be used as a sipper or with a straw they give you.





20 bucks and your drinks stay cold literally 24 hours. I still find ice from like 12pm the next day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read 2 as 20 and was like, damn who needs that many though lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Still finding ice the next day!!! I'll see if they have the same thing at Sams~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ha, i always pick the food out of my parents' bin too. although they have gotten a lot better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like to think I'm pretty Earth friendly. Recycle, take the bus, etc...



I'm getting increasingly frustrated with people who litter in my neighborhood. I don't understand the mindset at all. Put your damn wrappers/bottles/whatever in your pockets, purses or just carry it till you find a garbage can, for fuck's sake. This is especially frustrating when I'm walking my dog and I have to keep hissing 'leave it!' at her because the block is a minefield of potentially dangerous litter.



*Insert mandatory comment about wanting to climb Hemsworth like a tree* Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy my dogs are ridiculously good with the leave it command. They may be terrors otherwise, but they're fabulous about that!!!



I'm a dog walker in a really nice area and even then I'm always having to watch for things dogs might eat, ESPECIALLY on trash day. I've had to pry many chicken wing bones out of dogs mouths after trash day...I've had to get out cigarette butts, dead animals (ugh, thankfully that was only once). One time I dog I walk ended up getting really sick one evening and her mom had called me frantic asking what she had gotten into on a walk, and I was freaking out because I watch her like a hawk because I know she tries to eat things and I could've sworn she hadn't eaten anything. Well, turns out her son had walked her later after school and she got into something on the walk but he didn't want to fess up. Thankfully she was okay after a trip to the vet :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link