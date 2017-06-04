Karlie

Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, and Brie Larson Help Keep the Oceans Clean


chrishemsworth: I've spent a large part of my life in and around the ocean, it's where a lot of my happiest memories came from. If I had anxieties or worries I'd head to the ocean and it was always the place where I could reset and be 100% present. My experience in the Maldives made it obvious how our short-term use of plastic has a long-term damaging effect on our oceans. I’m thrilled to be a part of this program, because I want to inspire people to find a solution and protect the world’s oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do. #100Islandsprotected #sponsered



diegoluna_: When I see what we’ve done to the ocean, I feel guilty. We take and take, and it’s time to give something back.
So I’m happy to be working with @Corona and @Parley.tv as we protect 100 islands around the world by 2020.

Together we can turn the tide on plastic pollution for good.
CoronaXParley.com

#100islandsprotected
#CoronaXParley @corona_mx


coronaextra_au: Oceans around the world are drowning in plastic. It's washing up on our beaches, and it's working its way into our food chain. In a number of years, there's going to be more plastic in the ocean than fish. Together, Corona and @parley.tv are taking a stand against marine plastic pollution. Our goal? To protect 100 islands around the world by 2020. Join the conversation at CoronaXParley.com


diegozluna: "We are all connected to the oceans. But today our life support system is at risk.
Plastic is destroying our home. It’s polluting our water, destroying our beaches and working its way into our food chain. That's why we are taking a stand with Parley for the Oceans.
Through creative collaboration, and supported by Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, Ramon Navarro and Nashla Bogaert, Corona and Parley are protecting 100 islands around the world by 2020."




brielarson: Some friends and I managed to collect NINE bags of trash and a fricken tire in 40 minutes within a 400 foot zone on the beach. What are we doing people?? With so much talk about how our government is handling the future of a clean planet... I'd like to remind you that there are still small contributions YOU can make to be a leader of change. Call your senators, make your voice heard, but don't stop there! Use the comments to share with us how you plan to help clean up our world. I'll start: driving an electric car, starting a compost bin, diligently recycling, always choosing organic/local produce and avoiding plastic bottles. Your turn! We got this 💪🐬🌳🌼🌈🥑🌍 oh! And ps: our landscaping is all drought tolerant. I urge those in California to do they same!


brielarson: I am jumping for joy over your comments!! Let's keep each other inspired to do more 🌊🌊🌊


