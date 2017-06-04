June 4th, 2017, 07:59 pm theemii Radiohead - I Promise I Promise is one of 3 previously unreleased tracks from the album OK Computer.source Tagged: music video, radiohead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
i just have something in my eye
I can't wait for the studio version of Lift
Ok Computer is such a great album. It's a shame they didn't squeeze this one on the original release, though it is already fucking stacked.
wat @ this vid tho
i still never believed we'd see the day when burn the witch and lift are released
edit: sorry for the editing, I replied to myself like I was new here
and lol that happens to the best of us sis
i rarely have the patience for those but i still have somewhere on my computer bad early versions of certain songs negl
I like this song
ok computer is godly
This made me feel way more emotional than I imagined it would. Super nostalgic. I was the biggest, biggest Radiohead super fan for, like, a decade - I practically grew up on their message board. This is massive, weird, trippy blast from the past.
I love that album
Also since this is a Radiohead post I have to squeal once again about finally seeing them live for the first time back in April... I can't believe it's already been two months. I still think about the concert like literally EVERY day, lmao. It was just so incredible and unforgettable and thrilling. Ugh!!! I still can't believe that I got to hear Where I End and You Begin live. It was UNREAL!
I saw them in Kansas City and I was soooo happy with our setlist!
the song was alright, i haven't heard a lot of their stuff though i guess. i loved a moon shaped pool