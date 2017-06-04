im ot crying



i just have something in my eye Reply

this made me so emotional lmao Reply

Wow, that video is really something

I can't wait for the studio version of Lift Reply

That's really pretty.



Ok Computer is such a great album. It's a shame they didn't squeeze this one on the original release, though it is already fucking stacked. Reply

pretty song.



wat @ this vid tho Reply

it is so strange to hear a previously unheard track from that era after years and years of listening to OKC and all the B-sides Reply

I wonder if they have totally new stuff from that era. They played I Promise and Lift (I don't remember the third one, LOL) live every now and then, so we've heard them before Reply

I almost never bother with the live recordings to be honest :D, but it's interesting how much material they have, i dont think they have released a single album post OKC with zero versions of some old songs



i still never believed we'd see the day when burn the witch and lift are released Reply

Radiohead is one of the few cases of me bothering with bootlegs, LOL. Lift is one of my favorites, I've been waiting for a studio version since forever. I was expecting it to be on the deluxe version of A Moon Shaped Pool, it'd go along nicely with True Love Waits



edit: sorry for the editing, I replied to myself like I was new here



Edited at 2017-06-04 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

true love waits keeps slaying me over and over again <3



and lol that happens to the best of us sis Reply

its weird listening to it all nice and produced after yrears of listening to bad bootlegs of it from the 90s Reply

Radiohead fans really master the art of Bootlegs but no human can fight the technology hardships of the 90s lmao



i rarely have the patience for those but i still have somewhere on my computer bad early versions of certain songs negl Reply

yeah, I Promise and Follow Me Around were particularly hard to get good quality back in the day. Reply

I know!! It's so surreal hearing a 'new' song from that era...with Thom's angelic '90s vocals as well! :') I mean the bootlegs were great, but the studio release is just amazing! Reply

ikr! i was just thinking about how much his voice has changed (and how much he said he hated his voice for being so sweet~) back in the day Reply

Yeah, I love his voice in all eras, but it really has changed over the years! Hahaha my mom always makes fun of that quote where he said that it annoyed him that his voice was "too pretty"! Reply

Ok computer hasn't dated at all. Reply

Can they just do this kind of song...i like Radiohead in OK computer and before era...after that not much tbh.

I like this song Reply

love it



ok computer is godly Reply

OKC is my favorite album so hearing anything from that era makes me so emotional. I'm dying to hear Lift. Reply

This made me feel way more emotional than I imagined it would. Super nostalgic. I was the biggest, biggest Radiohead super fan for, like, a decade - I practically grew up on their message board. This is massive, weird, trippy blast from the past. Reply

I love it



I love that album Reply

I love it so much. I listened to it on repeat for hours the night they released it. I like the video quite a bit too. Of the three previously unreleased tracks that they're releasing with OKNOTOK I think I Promise was the one I was least excited for (like if I had to choose), but I'm just so totally in love with it that I can only imagine how fucking pumped I'll be about BIG BOOTS!!!!! God I can't wait! :')



Also since this is a Radiohead post I have to squeal once again about finally seeing them live for the first time back in April... I can't believe it's already been two months. I still think about the concert like literally EVERY day, lmao. It was just so incredible and unforgettable and thrilling. Ugh!!! I still can't believe that I got to hear Where I End and You Begin live. It was UNREAL! Reply

I saw them in April too and the set list was fire. It was AMAZING!!! Reply

Awesome!! Where did you see them?! :)



I saw them in Kansas City and I was soooo happy with our setlist! Reply

I saw them in Berkeley! Reply

this bummed me out so bad when i remembered that his ex-wife had passed in the time between the recording and now. i wonder if it had been written for her? Reply

fuck i wish i didn't remember that :( Reply

everytime i think of her i get sad. they were so private but as a fan for so long rachel felt like part of the whole radiohead thing. Reply

omg I had no idea she passed away, I just knew they divorced. Holy shit that's awful. fuck cancer Reply

was the head in the video a dummy cause it looks like a dummy it's weird

the song was alright, i haven't heard a lot of their stuff though i guess. i loved a moon shaped pool Reply

did you watch to the end? its a robot head Reply

this is beautiful Reply

Beautiful video. Did they film it in Poland? Reply

