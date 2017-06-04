Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony Pens 'Love Letter' to LGBTQ Community

had to post because her letter had a bitxh tearing up



honestly ik she says some suspect things sometimes (jill stein WHOM) but shit like this makes me proud to be a 5h stan Reply

"Report my brain!" Reply

Aw. It's a cute letter.



I can't even make it to the DC pride parade next weekend. I've never been but have wanted to go so badly for so long. :( Fuck my work schedule.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

my coworker keeps inviting me to go out with him, i think if we have a day off i'll take him up on the offer. life sucks these days. Reply

i'm prob going to some pride stuff with my cousin and her wife. Reply

Happy Pride Month to all the LGBT* ONTD members! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Reply

did she write this letter because of this? lol Reply

mte

she aint foolin no1 Reply

what do you mean ain't fooling no one?



they have choreo to do and that flag is a hazard?? Reply

Lmao! Is this gif for real? If so, during what song did this happen? Reply

Is there an edit of karlas face replacing the flag? Reply

LMFAOOO Reply

lol nooo Reply

lol omg I thought it was a deflated beach ball tbh! I didn't even look twice Reply

DEAD Reply

omg lmao Reply

Oh no Lauren this gif will haunt her hahaha <3 Reply

LOL OOP Reply

i keep forgetting it's pride month because i've become so disconnected from the lgbtq community since moving back home. i don't have any friends out here at all, let alone lgbtq friends, so i'm pretty much ~back in the closet until i can move out and it sucks Reply

I never get Pride off (at least the main weekend with the parade anyways) but I'm off that weekend so I think I'll go. I ordered one of the limited edition USA kits they're doing for Pride month. I should probably wear that. They're cute! http://www.ussoccerstore.com/limited-ed ition-jerseys.html Reply

I was thinking of ordering one but I have a jersey already and I've worn it once and never again. But I kinda want to get one because of all the homophobic USMNT fanboys. Reply

i thought of buying one but they're expensive and i wasn't gonna spend that much on something that represents the US Reply

Knowing it'll piss off the conservative USMNT fanbase is enough pettiness for me to be worth it. Reply

Happy Pride!



But we deserve way better than this fake woke girl as someone speaking for our community. Reply

Anyone in south florida have plans?



I canvassed at lake worth pride a couple yrs ago and got lucky cos it was lowkey and the weather was overcast but i got mad dizzy towards the end. i really wanted to go to miami pride or wilton manors but dear lord it was rly rly hot looks like the weather isnt sunny rn but who knows!! All the good stuff happens in the summer (but i guess all of the east coast gets humid af summers not just us) Reply

i'm thinking abt wilton manors too. crossing my fingers it stays overcast. not a major fan of her music but i heard the atmosphere is fun so i'm seeing hayley kiyoko later in the month, which is p much the extent of my pride plans 🙃 Reply

I love Pride month, though I wish my dumb city did Pride in June like everyone else, but it's always in August for some reason. I remember last year I'd vowed to myself that I'd go to Pride in the Twin Cities this year, buuuuut I don't think I'm going to make it. I'll just have to wait until August then :')



Last summer starting in June is when I really started actually coming out. I can't believe that it's already been a year. This last year has gone by sooooo fast. For a little while afterward I had regrets about it and wished I'd not said anything, but I guess for the most part now I feel pretty good about it



Anyway, happy Pride! Reply

I'm glad for the most part things have gotten better for you :) hope it keeps getting better! Reply

Aww thank you!! :) I really appreciate that!! I hope that you're doing well! <3 Reply

i'm celebrating by remaining sexily single xoxoxoxo 🏳️‍🌈💋 Reply

Happy Pride ontd!



I may go to DC pride next but Idk yet Reply

im celebrating by going on my first date with a guy ever in half an hour! <3 HAPPY PRIDE LGBTQ ONTD <3

Have a good time! 🙌🏾 Reply

lmao get it! Reply

Have fun! Reply

Hope it goes well! Reply

have fun sis! Reply

perhaps i should have written it, but im a guy(hence why its big for me lmao), but thanks! Reply

have fun and good luck!!! Reply

Tell us how it goes bb!



How'd y'all meet Reply

That police officer died



Edited at 2017-06-04 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

have funnnn!!!! Reply

