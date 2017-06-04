Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony Pens 'Love Letter' to LGBTQ Community
Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony writes a beautiful and touching letter to the LGBTQ community, also discussing her decision to come out as bisexual last year.
Read @LaurenJauregui's love letter to the LGBTQ community #30DaysPride https://t.co/YgvCkAdxPb pic.twitter.com/3lZ1kKxC7B— billboard (@billboard) June 1, 2017
"The way in which [Trump's] campaign was run scared me. His obvious misogyny, his homophobia, his dismissal of the arts, and his incessant ideology pushing of minority communities as terrorists, rapists, and criminals truly made me feel terrified for my future and the future of the children growing up in this world right now. It made me wonder if people really felt this way; and when he won, it truly broke my heart. It made me come to terms with the fact that the part of me that loved women was invalidated and that she was an important part of my story and who I was. Accepting her in one sentence within the context of a whole political commentary being what caught the world's attention made me realize how scandalous it still is as a concept for humans to connect with their souls."
Happy Pride month everyone. ONTD what are you doing to celebrate?
honestly ik she says some suspect things sometimes (jill stein WHOM) but shit like this makes me proud to be a 5h stan
I can't even make it to the DC pride parade next weekend. I've never been but have wanted to go so badly for so long. :( Fuck my work schedule.
I canvassed at lake worth pride a couple yrs ago and got lucky cos it was lowkey and the weather was overcast but i got mad dizzy towards the end. i really wanted to go to miami pride or wilton manors but dear lord it was rly rly hot looks like the weather isnt sunny rn but who knows!! All the good stuff happens in the summer (but i guess all of the east coast gets humid af summers not just us)
Last summer starting in June is when I really started actually coming out. I can't believe that it's already been a year. This last year has gone by sooooo fast. For a little while afterward I had regrets about it and wished I'd not said anything, but I guess for the most part now I feel pretty good about it
Anyway, happy Pride!
I may go to DC pride next but Idk yet
im celebrating by going on my first date with a guy ever in half an hour!
How'd y'all meet
Edited at 2017-06-04 07:31 pm (UTC)