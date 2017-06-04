Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony Pens 'Love Letter' to LGBTQ Community

Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony writes a beautiful and touching letter to the LGBTQ community, also discussing her decision to come out as bisexual last year.

"The way in which [Trump's] campaign was run scared me. His obvious misogyny, his homophobia, his dismissal of the arts, and his incessant ideology pushing of minority communities as terrorists, rapists, and criminals truly made me feel terrified for my future and the future of the children growing up in this world right now. It made me wonder if people really felt this way; and when he won, it truly broke my heart. It made me come to terms with the fact that the part of me that loved women was invalidated and that she was an important part of my story and who I was. Accepting her in one sentence within the context of a whole political commentary being what caught the world's attention made me realize how scandalous it still is as a concept for humans to connect with their souls."
Source

Happy Pride month everyone. ONTD what are you doing to celebrate?
