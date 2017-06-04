Viewing Post: Ariana Grande's #OneLoveManchester Benefit Concert
#OneLoveManchesterhttps://t.co/tW93fZN9sw pic.twitter.com/AxPMRZH7IF— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017
The full lineup for the #OneLoveManchester concert https://t.co/03rxEgtk23
— The Independent (@Independent) June 4, 2017
The concert will be simultaneously broadcast across BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester. It will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, MTV, Twitter, Apple Music, Viacom, iHeart Media, ANC, TMC France, and via Ariana's Facebook/Youtube pages.
The website featured in Ariana's tweet: onelovemanchester features links to official online streams, as well as donation and merchandise links.
The official setlist for the #OneLoveManchester show: pic.twitter.com/ykdlrd8wny
— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 4, 2017
Ariana will be accompanied for a performance of "My Everything" by the Parrs Wood High School Choir, who performed a rendition of the song after the attack.
i lived there for two years and apparently a canadian is one of the fatalities
most of my friends in the london area have checked in safe but i'm still wondering because the canadian expat community there is quite connected.
my mom's been freaking out saying she's happy i'm not there now as she knew this was imminent
I hope this concert goes off without a hitch D:
Security is going to be incredibly tight. It's probably much safer there than anywhere else in the UK tonight, lol.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBfEodUUwAA
but i think he will
don't count on it, but it would be awesome if all 5 members peformed together. if they sing The Flood, i'm gonna lose it.
Because looking at the line up, which is great. I really doubt the management behind it would know to ask Liam and Noel, let alone call them up and tell them to put their bull aside and be there.
Send a big thank you to your sister's partner from me! My niece is going tonight, and I'm thankful that he's travelled so far to protect everyone <3