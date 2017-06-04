Viewing Post: Ariana Grande's #OneLoveManchester Benefit Concert

i'm so happy this is going to be streamed on youtube, i don't have cable and wouldn't be able to watch it. Reply

I guess I'll watch it via Twitter. Reply

I always use YouTube but Twitter has a live broadcast link. I'm gonna try it. I have Freeform if all else fails lol Reply

oh sweet! This is easier than having itunes open with apple music! Reply

<3 I was hoping for a watching post for this <3 Reply

i really hope this goes well. i know security will be beyond tight but i can't help but worry Reply

they better be doing pat downs, metal detectors, and full on bag searches. there's not another way. Reply

i went to the 1975 show in rochester with maybe 1,500 people and they did full pat down and bag searches for us. they even felt the underwire of my bra. it was p intense for a small show. Reply

i'm sure they will. i think they advised people not to bring larger bags, and if they HAD to bring a bag, to try and make it a small one. Reply

they could just easily detonate in the line for the security checks or just randomly start stabbing people...there's really no way of anticipating or preventing another attack, just minimizing it i guess so i feel really unsettled about this but i commend them for not being afraid and standing unified. Reply

really hoping it goes well too Reply

my boyfriend went to a manchester united game (or tribute for a player w/e) today and he said security was tight af. one man had his shoe basically torn apart by them. Reply

the attack in london is really affecting me.

i lived there for two years and apparently a canadian is one of the fatalities

most of my friends in the london area have checked in safe but i'm still wondering because the canadian expat community there is quite connected.



my mom's been freaking out saying she's happy i'm not there now as she knew this was imminent Reply

I just discovered that a friend of an online friend that I've had since the age of 14 was caught up in the attacks. She's fine, but apparently was close enough that she got blood on her jacket.



I hope this concert goes off without a hitch D: Reply

I'm glad your friend is okay! Reply

That video of the choir :(( I'm in tears Reply

how do I live stream thru apple music? Oh nvm I see it starts at 2pm EST.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:58 pm (UTC)

If you still can't find it on Apple Music when the time comes, just check the onelovemanchester website (linked in the post) and a direct link should be there! Reply

thanks bb <3 Reply

i won't be able to watch but i really hope nothing happens at the concert :( Reply

I understand the concerns, and of course hope nothing happens tonight but I don't think it will. They were smart to quickly schedule the event, giving nefarious folks less time to make plans. Reply

Not to mention I'm sure they've gone the full nine years and beyond as far as security is concerned with an event like this Reply

That video of the high school choir is heartbreaking Reply

I don't think it's safe to hold this concert. Just my opinion. Reply

why? i think one of the reasons it's happening so soon (other than getting money to those who need) is so there's no real time for anyone to plan something to attack an even this size; especially with all the extra security. Reply

the security is only centered in and around premises. it takes one sick individual to start stabbing people that are arriving to and lining up for the venue. there's really no way of preventing it so the timing is a bit unsettling but i do commend them for not backing down in the face of terrorism. Reply

If it was called off, wouldn't that send a message to the terrorists that they've won? They'd be celebrating it, saying that the UK was terror striken. It might impress other would-be attackers to pick up weapons.



Security is going to be incredibly tight. It's probably much safer there than anywhere else in the UK tonight, lol. Reply

that video made me lose it. I typically try to stay away from seeing photos and reading stories of victims in these kinds of situations because it just upsets me. It's so unfair. Reply

Not OT at all! I questioned whether or not to include it, but people are speculating that Robbie being on after them means there'll be some sort of rejoining :) Reply

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBfEodUUwAA PqT9.jpg



but i think he will



Edited at 2017-06-04 05:15 pm (UTC) based on this pic nobut i think he will Reply

Will Jason be there?



don't count on it, but it would be awesome if all 5 members peformed together. if they sing The Flood, i'm gonna lose it. Reply

Highly doubt Jason will turn up, Robbie on the other hand just played Manchester for his tour and doesn't have his next gig until Tuesday so... it could happen. Reply

I will completely lose my shit if the OG Take That lineup appear onstage together, and if the rumoured Liam/Noel reunion takes place... Reply

As much as I love the sentiment of the concert but doubt that Oasis show.



Because looking at the line up, which is great. I really doubt the management behind it would know to ask Liam and Noel, let alone call them up and tell them to put their bull aside and be there. Reply

Shoutout to the many, many police men and women who'll be working hard in Manchester this evening to help keep everyone safe. They've brought in pretty much every spare person possible across the north of England, my sister's partner works for the police and he should have had the day off today, but instead he's travelled the 3 hours from Durham to work a long shift in Manchester and won't get home until the early hours of tomorrow. Massive respect ♥ Reply

!!!!!!!!!!!



Send a big thank you to your sister's partner from me! My niece is going tonight, and I'm thankful that he's travelled so far to protect everyone <3 Reply

