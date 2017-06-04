Dua Lipa's New Album Out, Available For Free On Youtube...
So Dua Lipa's long awaited debut album is finally here! Since I only listened to it twice I can't really give a thorough review but will say that it has quite a few decent bops...just not as many as I thought there would be. Most of the good songs have already been released, but it's still better than Halsey's album, oop. Anyways here are a few tracks that have the most views out of the new batch so yall can judge for yourselves.
so what say you, ontd? are yall feeling this album? if not what new music are you listening to?
i haven't heard either of the songs you mentioned tho, do you have any links?
i've been really digging these lately:
doing it for bebe rexha or other artists who are selling well is fine, but to do this for an struggling artist like dua makes no sense.
anyway i just found out yesterday that she's my age/21 and im so shook cuz i legit thought she was like 27
blow your mind is also fire
It's got a Rihanna quality to it (when she was playing the pop game)
the album is good for what it is. i was expecting a more interesting sound after she delayed and named j cole and nelly furtado as her influences.