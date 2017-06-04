Dua Lipa's New Album Out, Available For Free On Youtube...

Considering 90% of the album has been out for AGES it was a total letdown, I think she lost all the steam she had from last Summer. And I can't believe that Running and Between a Bullet and a Heartbreak didn't make the album. Reply

yeah her team really screwed her over by taking so long to release the album, it should've dropped last year.



ty...i like running. Reply

I have to agree. It also seems like most of the fun and memorable songs were released before the album dropped which isn't helping. Reply

i don't like her voice. reminds me of marina, who i don't like either lol.



i've been really digging these lately:











wow, i like all of these but esp the first and last...got anymore recs? Reply

if you like those than also check out KLP's ep "ember" and Niia's album "i" Reply

Niia's whole album is so gooooooood. Reply

Does Warner not like making money? They put out all of Bebe's EP on YouTube, too. Reply

yeah idg this new trend of putting up entire albums on yt but i'm not complaining, lol. i guess it's for the streaming factor, but there are other monetized sites for that.



doing it for bebe rexha or other artists who are selling well is fine, but to do this for an struggling artist like dua makes no sense. Reply

bebe rexha is struggling too, sis Reply

is she? huh...i always see her vids trending and actually hear her songs on the radio, but don't really care for her or follow her like that so idk, lol Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

the album is pretty basic but basically the entire thing was a bop or bop-to-be for me, so im into it. its just good pop. and hotter than hell changed me as a person. its incredible imo



anyway i just found out yesterday that she's my age/21 and im so shook cuz i legit thought she was like 27



MTE hotter than hell is perfection.



blow your mind is also fire Reply

hotter than hell is such a good song, and justice for "want to" cuz that should've def been on the album...but yeah, she looks a lot older than ha age.



i have LOVED the singles and the album tracks that i've heard so far are good! currently enjoying No Goodbyes! Reply

I like 'New Rules'. The heavily auto tuned parts remind me of another song but I can't place it right now. Reply

it does sound like something else, especially the pre chorus. Reply

my favorite new jam is Down by fifth harmony and I'm not even sorry Reply

It's on hoopla too, haha! But I like her, gotta listen. Reply

Hotter than Hell gets me 🔥🔥🔥



It's got a Rihanna quality to it (when she was playing the pop game)



Edited at 2017-06-04 06:03 pm (UTC)

i love new rules.



the album is good for what it is. i was expecting a more interesting sound after she delayed and named j cole and nelly furtado as her influences. Reply

yeah the album overall is good, just generic. Reply

Halsey's album was excellent. ONTD can seethe while it debuts at #1 around the world and continues to get critical acclaim. Reply

I love it too. Reply

it took forever for me to come around to her and fell in love with 'be the one' before the album came out, so i listened to it and it's ok. new rules is good too though! Reply

I like the album but it really should have come out a year ago. Reply

