Wonder Woman Slays the Box Office w/ $100M Opening
#WonderWoman officially conquers the domestic box office with a heroic $100 million opening https://t.co/3ULbYjz6rX pic.twitter.com/SeVwhyN7Fh— Variety (@Variety) June 4, 2017
Compared with other super hero movies, that’s a larger domestic opening than “Iron Man” $98.6M; “Doctor Strange” $85M; “Thor” $65.7M but less than "Deadpool" $132M and "Man of Steel" $116M.
“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” took in $23.5M; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Flop” should land in third with about $22M; "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" with $10M and with "Baywatch" $8.5M.
Can Patty Jenkins just please take over the DC movies (not Joss Whedon). I want her to do everything ;___;
WE DID IT Girls!!!!!
So happy it’s doing well! I hope to see it sometime this week.
But after DC bombed every non-Nolan movie they have ever made in the 2000s I am not picky, even a good but not flawless movie deserves to be celebrated.
But the first and second parts were great! Especially the first imo.
Now there is NO way to weasel out of more female representation on grounds that "they don't make money", 3 out of the 4 highest-grossing movies in the last 6 months have a woman's name first billed and even the highest grossing of the Oscar nominees domestically, had three WOC leads.