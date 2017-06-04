Wonder Woman Slays the Box Office w/ $100M Opening

WW was SO ADORABLE. I loved it. Reply

Thread

Link

RIGHT?! Her naivete was charming af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WW was so good!! I got weirdly emotional halfway through thinking about young girls who will see it and how awesome it is. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not weird! i left that movie knowing my 5 year old niece would be seeing it this week with my SIL and was so happy knowing she'd get to see women kicking ass at a super young age and grow up hopefully seeing more of these strong independent take no shit women super heros. i had to wait for Buffy and i was 12. my niece is 5 and gets Wonder Woman. im fucking thrilled. i also cant wait to introduce my niece to Buffy when she's a bit older. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a whole bunch of girls that saw it and it warmed my heart. My friends 11 year old sister went with us and she loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got emotional/proud thinking about watching it with any daughter(s) I might have in the future Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a weird moment where I was like 'I can't believe this is her first movie'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I heard a little girl in my theater gasp and say "Wow..." when she uses her bracelets for the 1st time 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were little girls with WW shirts on in my showing and it made me happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when i was going into the theatre i passed a girl in a wonder woman outfit with a sparkly tutu and headband and i got so choked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I can't wait for my 8 year old niece to watch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a 7-year-old girl in front of me who was going insane doing the fight sequences, mimicking all of Diana's moves and cheering. I didn't care for the film at all, but that little girl's reactions alone made it worth it :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't it rated PG-13 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i got emotional for the same reason. legit started tearing up when she was kick ass because women can kick ass too ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got emotional from the beginning lol Just seeing so many badass women kicking ass and taking names got me choked up.



Can Patty Jenkins just please take over the DC movies (not Joss Whedon). I want her to do everything ;___; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME! I was just thinking how much this would have meant to me when I was little and how excited those girls must be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got very emotional halfway through as well...especially when they kept telling her it was "no mans land" and she was like FUCK THAT. and I full on cried at the very end with the one character. there was a lot of times throughout the film I wondered to myself how different my view of myself or even life would be if I had a movie like this growing up, or a lot of them. it sounds dumb, but who you look up to as a kid changes the person you want to be and all we were given were princesses and in some movie they did something heroic but the movie was about them being heroic, it was about them finding love or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there were a lot of little girls wearing WW crowns and shirts in my showing. i lol'd at this one woman who walked in wearing a full-on costume while her daughter who looked about 8 was just wearing regular clothes. 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same!! I loved how they showed a young Diana - I can just imagine young girls seeing the movie and being inspired by her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaass! I saw it three times! I haven't done that since Titanic was released!

WE DID IT Girls!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same!! Haven't done it since titanic, I am Going agin in 30mins by myself to see it in 3D. Went last night with husband , sis, mom and brother in law. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

S L A Y!!!!!! QUEEN!!!!



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that is so awesome Reply

Thread

Link

Yas, for the queen patty. Saw it yesterday, while it's not flawless, its an entertaining movie. Gal sold WW to me. Couldnt care less for the love story though



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte on the love story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that they added romance. It would have been perfect without it imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the "love" story in that it wasn't really all the romantic? But like 2 people that learned a lot from each other and trusted one another and loved each other kinda generally. Steve being a good man in the movie in a legit way helped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked the love story...it didn't encroach at ALL on Diana as a character or her mission (or anyone else's), and it was never prioritized over their ultimate goals. plus, it was a love story mostly based on seeing the good in someone so I enjoyed that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing it in an hour! Reply

Thread

Link

BUT NO ONE WANTS A FEMALE SUPER HERO!!! IT WOULDN’T DO WELL! COMICS ARE FOR GUYS ONLY!!! FAKE GEEK GIRL! WHY NO ALL MALE SHOWING OF MOVIES?? DISCRIMINATION!!!!! WHAT ABOUT EQUALITY!!



So happy it’s doing well! I hope to see it sometime this week.



I tried watching The Poughkeepsie Tapes, but I can’t find a good quality ones on YT. The only one that looks like it could be HQ, has a guy talking during it. If anyone knows where to watch it, plz link me. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I just saw the movie available in one of the major streaming sites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea which sites to use? I never stream, so i don't know if any. There's another movie I'm looking for as well that's no longer on Netflix, amazon, and iTunes. What sites should I try? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss! I wonder how Sad!Fleck feels about this Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the amazons, especially my queen Robin Wright <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr, my only complaint was I wanted more of the Amazon's, Hippolyta and antiope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her scene at the beach slayed my entire existence tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love RW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was everythinggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddamn she was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when the credits rolled my only complaint was not even Robin Wright lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were incredible!! I want a movie just about them, lol. Their fight scenes were amazing, especially the one against the Germans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. I wanted more of her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited to see this. I'm glad this movie didn't flop critically like the other recent DCU films. Reply

Thread

Link

Sweet I'll bE watching tonight 💃🏻 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really happy its doing well, but I sadly didnt love it. Amazons fighting was really good and the second act was the best. Third act was a script mess imo. Anyway, GIVE US MORE FEMALE LEAD MOVIES! WE WILL SUPPORT IT!! Reply

Thread

Link

You're right that the third act fight was a CGI mess, and there was no reason to give any fucks about Ares.



But after DC bombed every non-Nolan movie they have ever made in the 2000s I am not picky, even a good but not flawless movie deserves to be celebrated.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] killed the german general, steve had died - and it turned out there was no ares. Would have been a nice subversion of the trope I actually would have preferred if she'd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have liked that better as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was where it was going too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that would have been a good way to do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is totally what I was expecting / hoping for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also called who Ares was immediately so it didn't do much for me when he was revealed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disagree. Really liked the conclusion of the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Snyder made his presence known in the 3rd act fight scene, and I was not happy to see that shitty aesthetic back to the fight sequences after the first 2 acts of fighting looked awesome as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I thought the third act was significantly weaker. The final battle was way too CGI-heavy - it reminded me of the one in Batman vs. Superman, which is not a compliment. Also, I thought Ares was a pretty lackluster villain.



But the first and second parts were great! Especially the first imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am so fucking relieved. been disappointed by box office returns plenty of times before so despite the amazing reviews I was still afraid that this would somehow have a letdown of an opening weekend and therefore ruin any chance of more women directors doing blockbusters or female superhero movies for the next generation bc this industry is trash. and how fucking sad it is that I have all my hopes pinned onto this one movie.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

You and me both - which is why I love it even more that the $100m opening actually happened.



Now there is NO way to weasel out of more female representation on grounds that "they don't make money", 3 out of the 4 highest-grossing movies in the last 6 months have a woman's name first billed and even the highest grossing of the Oscar nominees domestically, had three WOC leads. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, which were the other movies? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link