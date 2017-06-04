carly

Wonder Woman Slays the Box Office w/ $100M Opening




Compared with other super hero movies, that’s a larger domestic opening than “Iron Man” $98.6M; “Doctor Strange” $85M; “Thor” $65.7M but less than "Deadpool" $132M and "Man of Steel" $116M.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” took in $23.5M; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Flop” should land in third with about $22M; "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" with $10M and with "Baywatch" $8.5M.

Source
Tagged: ,