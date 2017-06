I probably like the trailers and gif sets best. Reply

Thread

Link

So excited! Reply

Thread

Link

Love them so much and I can't wait for this season. It's weird seeing them so glammed up though but I'll get used to it. Reply

Thread

Link

Bingo Bronson's back!! Reply

Thread

Link

and so is trey hrmmmmm wonder where that's going Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhh I've missed my bbs Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I can't watch the trailer bc I'm in a shitty country!!!! 😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for the link, damn region blocking! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, the end of august? excited tho Reply

Thread

Link

I have to rewatch Season 3 again because it's been so long! Did Abbi and Trey get together and then split? Seems like they are back on from that trailer lol Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah they were only together for like one episode before Abbi ruined it during the Mrs. Doubtfire homage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Look forward to it Reply

Thread

Link

this looks good. i was hoping for abbie/trey and it seems like i'm getting it Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This looks amazing, I'm so glad Lincoln hasn't been written out of the show!!



Also, lmao at flashback Bevers being so in-shape and buff



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I just rewatched S3 this week now that I have Hulu. I didn't really see much of it last year because I didn't have cable or Hulu at the time. It was actually a pretty strong season! I don't think anything will ever top the pegging episode though, that was so funny. Reply

Thread

Link

My friend bought me a mug for my birthday that says "You're the Ilana to my Abbi" and I looooooooove it!! Reply

Thread

Link

love this show but i feel like the quality is too polished? Reply

Thread

Link