WATCH: Britney Spears - Tokyo Opening Night Highlights and Blooper.

bless her, proving she doesn't even need the mic to be heard <3 Reply

all the best pop stars never need one Reply

she connects with the audience spiritually Reply

mte, when will your favs? Reply

lmao Reply

OP appears to be #cute Reply

Aww, ty. <3

You just made my night! Reply

My icon is kind of old... this is a more recent, larger picture of me. Except now I've got dark brown hair. Reply

Oh, Godney. <3 Never change. Reply

YASSS we need more godney stans!



Oregon though sis? I have to side eye the fuck out of that. Reply

lmao. She was fighting that mic!! Reply

She really was. I legit saw that and just died.

WHY DID SHE WEAR A MASK? Reply

lol right? Who made that choice?! She's cute tho Reply

That Kanye influence won't let up Reply

Valentina, ha curse Reply

What kind of Goddess. Doesn't even need a mic to project her pristine, CD quality, live vocals. Reply

<3 She is perfection, tbh. Reply

she goes from 1999 "vocals" to 2009 "vocals" and back to 2001 "vocals."



so effortless and CRISP. Reply

omg yas Reply

Remember the time her mic was actually on :D



I was at the 2/18/14 vegas show, where she did "Alien" and she forgot to put her hand mic up to her mouth, and the vocals were going. It was hilarious. All of us were screaming/cheering for her. Bahahaha Reply

At least Janet re-records her vocals for tours.

When I saw her on the NUMBER ONES tour, i was 3rd row center. When you're there in the moment, everything feels legit and live. But on pro-shot video, you can kinda tell some (not all) of the songs were just her miming to recently recorded vocals. Reply

for a minute i thought her vegas show was cancelled until i looked it up. thank god this is just a summer thing since i still haven't seen her there yet. Reply

It's ending after December! Get your tickets ASAP!

It's TOTALLY worth it. I've been 3 times, going again in October, and for only $200 you get to be like 5 feet from her, and touch the damn stage. Reply

that's not bad at all for the legend britney. my bday is in sept so hopefully i can convince somebody to take me. i'm planning to be her for halloween so going after would be tight! Reply

I am so happy I saw her in Feb. 2016 cause she was on fire then. She was so good! Now she has regressed and her dancing is tragic again. It's sad because she can be good! She proved when she first did the revamp! Reply

I feel like it's been pretty decent at her show in Vegas, but she definitely gets nervous in bigger venues. I noticed at the big shows she did (iHeartRadio, Jingle Ball, HoHoHo show, etc.) she was super stiff.

She's so used to like 3500-4000 people in Vegas, that performing in front of 20k people is probably making her a little nervous. She was super stiff during Slave because her mic kept dropping (I think she bent it, or something.) You can see her holding it up and messing with it.

But I agree somewhat--there was a certain length of time she was really hitting her moves organically again. Now she's looking like she's counting steps again. :( Reply

She also touches her hair a lot. She seems very bored and I get it since she's been doing this show since 2013, but that's even more reason she should have changed it up a bit for this Asian tour. Added some Glory songs for the songs she removed. POM was good for a minute there, but now I wouldn't tell people to go unless she gets her spark back. She messes up the dance steps all the time and cuts the good choreography.

Nah. This has been happening for awhile. She keeps doing this every 5 seconds for some reason:She also touches her hair a lot. She seems very bored and I get it since she's been doing this show since 2013, but that's even more reason she should have changed it up a bit for this Asian tour. Added some Glory songs for the songs she removed. POM was good for a minute there, but now I wouldn't tell people to go unless she gets her spark back. She messes up the dance steps all the time and cuts the good choreography.

"she was on fire"



Lmao aim higher Reply

Nooo out of all the outfits from POM she chose that awful red one to take on tour with her?!!

Negl I had hoped she'd get new/better ones for the tour but I guess it's really just POM on the road. Reply

I *hate* that closing outfit.

And I hate this godawful Slave outfit they made for her.

There was this backstage review from someone on BreatheHeavy, and he said her own costume/seamstress team were ripping her a new one behind her back. Apparently she picks random things and decides THAT day, she wants to wear them and gives them like 8 hours to get them ready. Like the yellow panties/bra outfit she was wearing.

The jacket for Circus in the Vegas show that she rips off? Apparently it's two jackets sewn together, because she picked one out and so the designer had to buy two, cut them up, and sew them into that.

But apparently the team all hates the highlighter yellow outfits, but Britney loves them.

<3 Bless her and her awful taste. Hahaha Reply

I took that tour and that's kinda true. They aren't really ripping her a new one. Fe, who gives the tour, tells you all that in a way that is funny. They did say she sometimes cuts the sleeves off her outfits moments before walking out on stage. And that red outfit is her favorite according to Fe.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

britney, this is a lipsync for your life, we need to see your lips. take that thing off of your face Reply

Poor Britney, washed up so she's stuck performing in Vegas casinos. poor dat. she can't sell out huge arenas anym...oh.



whoops sorry i was reading the previous version of this Haters memo. Here we go... it's..



Poor Britney, only touring in 3rd world countries? because she can't sell out shows here in the US. Reply

Britney can sell out arenas, trust that. She's doing a short world tour because the demand was outrageous, and people have been traveling to Vegas from all over the country (and world) to see her in Vegas.

The FFT was the last opportunity she had to sell out arenas, and I'll even say, as a stan, that the FFT was boring and she was not worth paying that much to see for anyone other than a stan.

I saw it twice, and both times I was like, "Ooh bitch. You need to work on that." Reply

not sure if this is directed to me or just in general but i'm aware sis.



i'm fluent in Britlexia.



Example of Britlexia:



Read this Paragraph:

Britney appeared last night in Atlanta as apart of a 100-date tour. She appeared three hours late and once she took the stage she drooled on herself, picked her nose, and flicked boogers at people in the front row. She also fell asleep 3 times and urinated on the stage. The sold out crowd, some of whom paid $500 a ticket, began to walk out within 20 minutes. It estimated that the tour will gross over $100 million.



This is how the paragraph appears to a person with Britlexia:

❚❚❚❚❚❚❚100-date tour ✤✶✷✸✹✺✻$500 a ticket❤❤❤$100 million. Reply

She always seems to panic when stuff doesn't go as planned and it kind of makes me sad. I love her and she has way more bops than the vast majority of pop stars out there right now, but I just can't fathom why anyone would pay to see her live.



It drives me nuts how all these big female pop stars are just missing a piece of the puzzle . Beyonce is amazing live and can put on a proper live show, but her discography isn't as fun. Would I go see her? Absolutely. Are her songs as boptastic as Britney's? No. Britney has a great discography to draw from but can't perform live. Sorry, but I'm not paying to watch you lip sync and arm dance across the stage to a backing track the whole night. Lady Gaga has the potential to be the best of both worlds (and kind of is) since she's a great live performer with a great discography but she insists on shoving shit like "Million Reasons" down our throats instead of giving us more shit like "Marry The Night" and "Venus" and " Heavy Metal Lover". Sorry, Joanne.



Edited at 2017-06-04 07:59 am (UTC) Reply

Because she's Britney fucking Spears.

She is a legend and an icon. She's someone we've all watched go from "that girl with pig tails", to the Queen that may not have the diva voice Xtincta had, but she literally danced circles around other popstars and left them in her dust.

She was one of the few we saw had a meltdown and come back from it, and she has the "it" factor that NONE of the others had.

The world was fine with Xtincta going away. The world was fine with all of the other divas disappearing and fading into obscurity. But when Britney tried, no one would let her.

She's incredible, and she'll always have enough of a following to sell out shows, to make a label want her signed under them, and to pull the really high ratings for any show she appears on.

And in Vegas, for a REALLY cheap price, you can be 5 feet away from her.

On the Circus tour, it was $2,500 to be that close, and they were sold out EVERY night. Vegas? $200 and you're at the stage, and it's amazing. I've seen her in concert 27 times total since the first time I saw her in a mall tour she did, and since the BOMT to now, EVERY time I see her, I get tears in my eyes and I freak out.

THAT is why people pay to see her. Because she's amazing.

Duh. Reply

I love Britney but this is a cringey comment... Reply

lol omg..... Reply

Take your meds Reply

screaming at this comment Reply

I saw Lady Gaga on the Monster Ball 1.0 tour in San Diego, CA. It was a good show, and she sang live most of the time, but I didn't really enjoy a lot her performance because she doesn't really have a great stage presence. She was just taken over by the stage most of the time.

That's something I love about Britney--she always has a stage that focuses on her. She rarely (if ever) gets lost in her dancers, and she always stands out. I have yet to find another performer that has her stage presence.

Beyonce could come close, but like you said, her performances (to me) are boring because her music is just "Meh.."

She has stage presence, but I just don't enjoy seeing her live.

Britney, in person, is absolutely mind blowing. It's insane to see Britney Spears THAT close to you. She's so close, you can see the sequins on her outfit, and you can see her fucking boot zippers, and it's in that moment that it hits you, that it's really her, and she's 5 feet away from you. Reply

OP is cute af omg, this post <3



That vid was kinda hard to watch tbh! I'm normally okay with embarrassing things, but she looked so panicked that it made me feel for her. I was totally rooting for Britney during that great battle with her hair tbh



Mic-freeney! Reply

<3 you're sweet :) Thank you!

Britney is incredible. I am a super stan. lol. Reply

Damn her team really cheaped out on flying out all her stage props. No riding on a giant guitar or swinging off a tree.



Omg right? I saw the show and I was like "...no tree...different stage...no guitar...no step? they couldn't even fly her intro thing that she stands on? what?"

Im glad I'm not seeing this show in Asia...

But to be fair, a lot of them haven't seen it before, so to THEM, this looks new and exciting. Reply

I mean, I get it. She's not doing enough overseas dates to justify the freight costs of flying out these giant stage props and still have this mini tour profitable.



Makes me glad though that I saw her in Vegas when I did. Reply

i love the feeling the huge arena gives off

giving me onyx hotel tour teas



welcome to ontd!!! Reply

Thank you!! <3

Agreed. I'm not sure I'd want to see THIS show in an arena, because they specifically made it for a smaller venue.

But I do love seeing her sell out a big arena. <3 Reply

they should have at least brought in a middle stair case with leaves and other tropical greenery out for toxic (instead of the giant tree), and added extra props to fill the stage in. they being cheap af when they're selling out areas.



otherwise, it's better than femme fatale's later shows' stage that was stripped down to the bare basics

that was embarrassing and slightly disturbing Reply

Parent

