WATCH: Britney Spears - Tokyo Opening Night Highlights and Blooper.
Godney opened her first night on her short World Tour, in Tokyo. Below are some videos, and it looks like a pretty good show minus a slight hiccup...
...during "Slave 4 U" her mic sort of came off... but, being a Deity, her powerful vocals could still be heard through the giant arena. No harm done, obvz.
Check out the
spearitual awakening show below!
Blooper:
Has your headset mic ever been snatched by your mask mid-song, ONTD?
You just made my night!
Oregon though sis? I have to side eye the fuck out of that.
WHY DID SHE WEAR A MASK?
Valentina, ha curse
so effortless and CRISP.
When I saw her on the NUMBER ONES tour, i was 3rd row center. When you're there in the moment, everything feels legit and live. But on pro-shot video, you can kinda tell some (not all) of the songs were just her miming to recently recorded vocals.
It's TOTALLY worth it. I've been 3 times, going again in October, and for only $200 you get to be like 5 feet from her, and touch the damn stage.
She's so used to like 3500-4000 people in Vegas, that performing in front of 20k people is probably making her a little nervous. She was super stiff during Slave because her mic kept dropping (I think she bent it, or something.) You can see her holding it up and messing with it.
But I agree somewhat--there was a certain length of time she was really hitting her moves organically again. Now she's looking like she's counting steps again. :(
She also touches her hair a lot. She seems very bored and I get it since she's been doing this show since 2013, but that's even more reason she should have changed it up a bit for this Asian tour. Added some Glory songs for the songs she removed. POM was good for a minute there, but now I wouldn't tell people to go unless she gets her spark back. She messes up the dance steps all the time and cuts the good choreography.
Lmao aim higher
Negl I had hoped she'd get new/better ones for the tour but I guess it's really just POM on the road.
And I hate this godawful Slave outfit they made for her.
There was this backstage review from someone on BreatheHeavy, and he said her own costume/seamstress team were ripping her a new one behind her back. Apparently she picks random things and decides THAT day, she wants to wear them and gives them like 8 hours to get them ready. Like the yellow panties/bra outfit she was wearing.
The jacket for Circus in the Vegas show that she rips off? Apparently it's two jackets sewn together, because she picked one out and so the designer had to buy two, cut them up, and sew them into that.
But apparently the team all hates the highlighter yellow outfits, but Britney loves them.
<3 Bless her and her awful taste. Hahaha
whoops sorry i was reading the previous version of this Haters memo. Here we go... it's..
Poor Britney, only touring in 3rd world countries? because she can't sell out shows here in the US.
The FFT was the last opportunity she had to sell out arenas, and I'll even say, as a stan, that the FFT was boring and she was not worth paying that much to see for anyone other than a stan.
I saw it twice, and both times I was like, "Ooh bitch. You need to work on that."
i'm fluent in Britlexia.
Example of Britlexia:
Read this Paragraph:
Britney appeared last night in Atlanta as apart of a 100-date tour. She appeared three hours late and once she took the stage she drooled on herself, picked her nose, and flicked boogers at people in the front row. She also fell asleep 3 times and urinated on the stage. The sold out crowd, some of whom paid $500 a ticket, began to walk out within 20 minutes. It estimated that the tour will gross over $100 million.
This is how the paragraph appears to a person with Britlexia:
❚❚❚❚❚❚❚100-date tour ✤✶✷✸✹✺✻$500 a ticket❤❤❤$100 million.
It drives me nuts how all these big female pop stars are just missing a piece of the puzzle . Beyonce is amazing live and can put on a proper live show, but her discography isn't as fun. Would I go see her? Absolutely. Are her songs as boptastic as Britney's? No. Britney has a great discography to draw from but can't perform live. Sorry, but I'm not paying to watch you lip sync and arm dance across the stage to a backing track the whole night. Lady Gaga has the potential to be the best of both worlds (and kind of is) since she's a great live performer with a great discography but she insists on shoving shit like "Million Reasons" down our throats instead of giving us more shit like "Marry The Night" and "Venus" and " Heavy Metal Lover". Sorry, Joanne.
Edited at 2017-06-04 07:59 am (UTC)
She is a legend and an icon. She's someone we've all watched go from "that girl with pig tails", to the Queen that may not have the diva voice Xtincta had, but she literally danced circles around other popstars and left them in her dust.
She was one of the few we saw had a meltdown and come back from it, and she has the "it" factor that NONE of the others had.
The world was fine with Xtincta going away. The world was fine with all of the other divas disappearing and fading into obscurity. But when Britney tried, no one would let her.
She's incredible, and she'll always have enough of a following to sell out shows, to make a label want her signed under them, and to pull the really high ratings for any show she appears on.
And in Vegas, for a REALLY cheap price, you can be 5 feet away from her.
On the Circus tour, it was $2,500 to be that close, and they were sold out EVERY night. Vegas? $200 and you're at the stage, and it's amazing. I've seen her in concert 27 times total since the first time I saw her in a mall tour she did, and since the BOMT to now, EVERY time I see her, I get tears in my eyes and I freak out.
THAT is why people pay to see her. Because she's amazing.
Duh.
That's something I love about Britney--she always has a stage that focuses on her. She rarely (if ever) gets lost in her dancers, and she always stands out. I have yet to find another performer that has her stage presence.
Beyonce could come close, but like you said, her performances (to me) are boring because her music is just "Meh.."
She has stage presence, but I just don't enjoy seeing her live.
Britney, in person, is absolutely mind blowing. It's insane to see Britney Spears THAT close to you. She's so close, you can see the sequins on her outfit, and you can see her fucking boot zippers, and it's in that moment that it hits you, that it's really her, and she's 5 feet away from you.
That vid was kinda hard to watch tbh! I'm normally okay with embarrassing things, but she looked so panicked that it made me feel for her. I was totally rooting for Britney during that great battle with her hair tbh
Mic-freeney!
Britney is incredible. I am a super stan. lol.
Makes her show look really budget :/
Im glad I'm not seeing this show in Asia...
But to be fair, a lot of them haven't seen it before, so to THEM, this looks new and exciting.
Makes me glad though that I saw her in Vegas when I did.
giving me onyx hotel tour teas
welcome to ontd!!!
Agreed. I'm not sure I'd want to see THIS show in an arena, because they specifically made it for a smaller venue.
But I do love seeing her sell out a big arena. <3
otherwise, it's better than femme fatale's later shows' stage that was stripped down to the bare basics
that was embarrassing and slightly disturbing
so glad i got to see her in her prime.