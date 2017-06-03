WATCH: Britney Spears - Tokyo Opening Night Highlights and Blooper.

Godney opened her first night on her short World Tour, in Tokyo. Below are some videos, and it looks like a pretty good show minus a slight hiccup...
...during "Slave 4 U" her mic sort of came off... but, being a Deity, her powerful vocals could still be heard through the giant arena. No harm done, obvz.
Check out the spearitual awakening show below!

Has your headset mic ever been snatched by your mask mid-song, ONTD?

