Celebs Tweet about London & 45 plugs travel ban

Multiple celebrities are tweeting about the awful attack on London today. But leave it to the Oompa Loompa Supreme himself (45) to take this opportunity to plug a travel ban while people are suffering and dying.

[CLICK TO SEE MORE TWEETS]








Andddd... drum roll...
The Orange Ape himself used this as an opportunity to plug the travel ban BEFORE offering condolences or any sort of prayers/support:
4:24pm:


4:25pm:



What do you think, ONTD? Do you think we need a travel ban?
Tagged: , , ,