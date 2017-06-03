Celebs Tweet about London & 45 plugs travel ban

Fuck him pushing his own self agenda with that travel ban. Fucking cunt Reply

Conservatives always whine about using tragedy to further political agendas when Democrats try to pass gun control legislation following mass shootings, but this ambulance-chasing bullshit is okay? Reply

No freaking kidding. Reply

Hello 9/11! (For an American version, though obviously that's only one example in much broader world) Reply

A travel ban wouldn't even prevent these attacks. Zero refugees have perpetuated these attacks. They've all been done by nationals. Reply

Yes :( the Manchester attacker was a uk born citizen. Reply

tr*mp is so lacking in basic empathy and humanity. it shouldn't even shock me anymore but it does Reply

two days ago trump wasn't the president of paris (but the president of pittsburgh) ... now he's the president of london?





if you're going to stay out of foreign cities, don't pick and choose when they fit your agenda.





Reply

He wasn't even the president of Pittsburgh though, he lost that region to Hilary. Reply

Pittsburgh would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

if only they had someone better than may to fire back telling him to stand with the rest of the world. Reply

Oop, good point. (Truly incredible that he thinks "Paris Accords" means "Paris is in charge of the world and tells everyone what to do, apparently." Well, not incredible so much as entirely on-brand.) Reply

Pittsburgh is just horrified by his words.



i hope his tweets fuck him over in court again. Reply

Lol good point! I didn't even think about that Reply

Apparently the shit he said about Comey will prevent orange fuck face from being able to use executive privilege Reply

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this fucking dumbass keeps incriminating himself Reply

Fuck yeah Reply

Exactly because he said it wasn't a ban and has already been called out for wanting a ban by the appellate courts so there he is clearly saying it's a ban despite claiming it was never a ban even though it is and always was a ban.



Which would t have prevented USA shootings or U.K. Shootings given that they've all been by nationals not illegals.



This fucker. Reply

ACLU already clapped back by retweeting him all, "So we both agree this is a ban." https://twitter.com/ACLU/status/8711603 14070523905 Reply

May he eventually rot in hell Reply

We can dreeeeam. Reply

Not till he sees his name/brand/empire destroyed and thoroughly tarnished. Reply

And must watch a Muslim immigrant buy them all and shutter them, one-by-one, because it was a bargain basement price since creditors always come a-calling. Reply

This. I don't want him to be assassinated for this very reason Reply

*soon. Very very soon. Reply

Outliving him and getting to witness the amazing day of his death is one of the things that keeps me going through this, not even kidding. Reply

idk if I believe in an afterlife, so I will settle for him living out the rest of his life in ignominy and public humiliation for his entire shitty family.



Bonus if he loses all his alleged money and goes to jail! Reply

Parent

Never before have I wished so much that Hell exists Reply

Parent

trump and all of his supporters are so enraging and exhausting. it is so hard to face the fact that they don't even want to face facts. you just have to let them believe what they believe because they are so far gone. i literally can't wait for all of them to just die off. Reply

I feel this in my BONES.

I work with this lady who is SO intelligent, has a Master's in Psychology, she's a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, an LPC, and she has like 4 other credentials...

And she's a Trump supporter. And when I talk to her, she's like, "Trump will make this nation SAFE again. Obama did ________" and she lists all this garbage that's rumors, but no proof..

and when I hit her with facts about how unstable, unreliable and unworthy of this role Trump is, she just completely ignores it and acts like he's a wonderful businessman. And when I show her the list of failed ventures into business he has, she's like, "Yeah, but he's got billions and did this, and this, and this..."

To be fair though, she's a rich, white, straight, christian woman who lives in a small town.

So I'm not surprised at this... but even my parents (hardcore Republicans) are sickened by Trump. Reply

the second i hear someone voted for trump i immediately lose all respect for them. not even that tbh i just don't see them as human beings anymore. i just see them as a complete waste of life and resources Reply

Parent

I still can't believe anyone actually thinks he's a good businessman and that he's "got billions". there's no way he has as much liquid assets as he wants people to think he has. Reply

Wow @ being a social worker and a Republican. She's literally voting for people who peddle the narrative that she serves "entitled people". I wonder how she feels about the people that she's supposed to help.

Reply

As a fellow clinical social worker, shame on her. Everything cheeto dust is doing affects the populations we are supposed to be helping. Reply

Sound exactly like what's happening in the UK election right now.

"You can't trust Jeremy Corbyn because Labour did ______" but they trust Theresa May who was in charge of security for years before she became our current leader. Reply

Parent

They re that far gone from reality all of them... I can't at the fact that the WHITE HOUSE TWITTER tweet fake facts ... With no shamzThey re that far gone from reality all of them... https://twitter.com/ProPublica/status/87 1120985038102528 Reply

A few have prob quietly slunk off with their tails between their legs now tho - it's been crickets from ontd's resident conservative troll emmacate at least since the firing of Comey.



I guess treason isn't so easy to dismiss as the fault of the left, ha. Reply

I really wonder if there would be so many brainwashed idiots if it weren't for FOX News, Rush Limbaugh, InfoWars, Breitbart, etc. Conservative media is one thing, but this stuff is straight up propaganda and super toxic. Back in the days of Watergate I don't think there was any equivalent so I wonder if it was easier for people to accept that Nixon was a criminal. Trump is easily 10x worse than Nixon and his base still doesn't get it. Reply

Yea there will never be any convincing them or changing their minds you just have to hope people outpower and outnumber them. Reply

This. You can't argue with them because they operate on a completely different reality. Even when Trump leaves office, how do you overcome that with these people? Reply

I remember people being perpetually fearful that some national tragedy would give Trump a big boost in popular support, but he's so incapable of acting presidential that even in a crisis he's not going get the sort of popularity boost that a normal incumbent could expect for being seen as a reassuring public presence. His first instinct at any terror-related occurrence (if it fits his ideological agenda) is to gloat at how right he was. Reply

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016 Yeah, I think that was pretty clear before the election when we saw his response to the Orlando shooting. Reply

I firmly believe it's 50% him being him, and 50% him trying to get the favor of the homophobic vote.

I don't know any gay people who voted for him, but I'm told there are a good chunk of them. Seeing that tweet again makes my blood BOIL. Reply

Siiigh. He just can diaf... Reply

I really believe that Trump likes it when terrorist attacks happen Reply

I feel like that's the case for a good chunk of his supporters. When the mosque was shot up in Quebec, conservatives were salivating over the possibility of a Muslim shooter. When it turned out to be a Tr*mp supporter, crickets from the same people. Reply

because it's when he gets to push his fear-based agenda Reply

of course he does Reply

The right loves terrorist attacks because it fuels their agenda always Reply

he is just WAITING for another one to occur on american soil. Reply

To 45 every day Reply

swerve. cause you know everyone will be like BUT MY GOD HOW CAN YOU CELEBRATE DEATH. at least give the dead some respect!! the man is dead, you are crass.



but your comment gives me pause. when i hear about it tears will be falling as i fall down in a slow circle and die Reply

I wish they didn't delete I 100% agreed wholeheartedly lol



If we make it through this, history will show him for what he is. And I will absolutely relish the day I hear that news. Reply

Ppl were like that here to UK ontders who were celebrating when Margaret Thatcher died.



I mean, so what if she was old? Her policies when she was younger and in full control of her faculties fucked her country over for generations, fuck "respect" for the person who did that. Reply

god, this. i don't drink but when he goes, I'm getting smashed. fuck him. Reply

What was the comment I missed it Reply

i don't normally wish death on anyone because i think the most horrible people should suffer for being horrible. but fuck him. some people do not deserve to live. Reply

Rep. Maxine Waters just shoved me and angrily stormed off as I asked her questions. (Not a violent shove but she initiated physical contact) — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2017





Here's my brief comment on Maxine Waters. Members of Congress shouldn't be initiating unwarranted physical contact with reporters. pic.twitter.com/16uI846PEu — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2017





Michael Tracey tweeted Maxine Waters "shoved" him. Here's the video. This is what he is calling a shove. pic.twitter.com/5LXc59eOcE — Zachary Fedell 🇪🇺 (@zatchry) June 3, 2017





has anyone seen the drama with michael tracey supposedly being shoved by rep maxine waters lol. he was SF dramatic about it and the video came out and she's like ..... brushing his hand two inches to the side Reply

Yet that one fat fucker body slammed a reporter and that's completely fine with republicans. Reply

Trying to jump on the bodyslamming bandwagon, I see. Reply

that gif i am screaming! Reply

I chortled. Reply

how dare she! Her wrist grazed against his wrist! Lock her up! Reply

She moved the mic out her way, rather gently. That is probably the first time he had a woman touch him. He didn't recognize the gesture. — Gregg (@ScoobyCub) June 3, 2017





This was my favorite tweet in reply to this. Reply

this is like that key and peele football sketch levels of absurd Reply

she moved his hand/mic to walk away = i was shoved by an erratic angry woman



I fucking hate the Young Turks. Reply

Wonder if TYT will fire him for this Reply

Moving the mic out of her face is a shove?



ONTD do you feel physically threatened by a 78 yr old representative whose half your weight and size after she gently brushes the mic you have shoved in her face because she doesn't have time for your bullshit?

Reply



my twitter is fucked. it goes to a weird white page Reply

This tool Reply

it didn't even seem like she meant to touch him? just waved her arm as if to wave him off and got touched? Reply

lol does Michael Tracey know what words mean, if he's calling that a ~shove~ Reply

Oh god I live!! I love her. 'Iam out to impeach this president, I won't be impeded by Obama haters.' PREACH Reply

OMG SO DANGEROUS.



Spare me, white man.



Reply

This special snowflake can fuck off gianforte body slammed and choked a reporter (I hope he sues the shit out of him) but this guy has some fingers pushed aside for being in her personal space and he's like WAHMBULANCE Reply

like this tiny old lady could shove him, what a baby Reply

Any Aussies here? I made the grand mistake of opening up the comments section of all the Pauline Hanson articles on Facebook Reply

I was gonna say... why would you ever do that? lol



I wouldn't worry about her though. Her supporters are all racist af but her comeback is going down the drain fast. Reply

I never learn lol. And I try to Like as many of the non-bigoted comments as I can but damn it was overloaded with hate. Reply

oh dear. why Reply

dont look at the comments section anywhere.

I have a disesase that makes me look at comments, KNOWING what im gonna see and respond to people.



oh lord



the only good thing to come from pauline is that iconic song Reply

Oh god, every time she shows up on the tv I have to walk away or I just rage. RAGE. She is the worst that this country has to offer and she needs to be sucked into a blackhole never to be seen again. Reply

