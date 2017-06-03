Celebs Tweet about London & 45 plugs travel ban
Multiple celebrities are tweeting about the awful attack on London today. But leave it to the Oompa Loompa Supreme himself (45) to take this opportunity to plug a travel ban while people are suffering and dying.
Andddd... drum roll...
The Orange Ape himself used this as an opportunity to plug the travel ban BEFORE offering condolences or any sort of prayers/support:
4:24pm:
4:25pm:
What do you think, ONTD? Do you think we need a travel ban?
Praying for London ♡— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017
My heart goes out to everyone in London tonight. Absolutely Heartbreaking.— Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 4, 2017
Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017
Praying for London. Stay safe. https://t.co/koHCak6Cer— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 3, 2017
❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
What do you think, ONTD? Do you think we need a travel ban?
if you're going to stay out of foreign cities, don't pick and choose when they fit your agenda.
@ Trump:
Which would t have prevented USA shootings or U.K. Shootings given that they've all been by nationals not illegals.
This fucker.
Bonus if he loses all his alleged money and goes to jail!
I work with this lady who is SO intelligent, has a Master's in Psychology, she's a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, an LPC, and she has like 4 other credentials...
And she's a Trump supporter. And when I talk to her, she's like, "Trump will make this nation SAFE again. Obama did ________" and she lists all this garbage that's rumors, but no proof..
and when I hit her with facts about how unstable, unreliable and unworthy of this role Trump is, she just completely ignores it and acts like he's a wonderful businessman. And when I show her the list of failed ventures into business he has, she's like, "Yeah, but he's got billions and did this, and this, and this..."
To be fair though, she's a rich, white, straight, christian woman who lives in a small town.
So I'm not surprised at this... but even my parents (hardcore Republicans) are sickened by Trump.
"You can't trust Jeremy Corbyn because Labour did ______" but they trust Theresa May who was in charge of security for years before she became our current leader.
They re that far gone from reality all of them...https://twitter.com/ProPublica/status/87
I guess treason isn't so easy to dismiss as the fault of the left, ha.
I don't know any gay people who voted for him, but I'm told there are a good chunk of them. Seeing that tweet again makes my blood BOIL.
but your comment gives me pause. when i hear about it tears will be falling as i fall down in a slow circle and die
If we make it through this, history will show him for what he is. And I will absolutely relish the day I hear that news.
I mean, so what if she was old? Her policies when she was younger and in full control of her faculties fucked her country over for generations, fuck "respect" for the person who did that.
how very youtube ott clickbait title of him.
ONTD do you feel physically threatened by a 78 yr old representative whose half your weight and size after she gently brushes the mic you have shoved in her face because she doesn't have time for your bullshit?
Spare me, white man.
I wouldn't worry about her though. Her supporters are all racist af but her comeback is going down the drain fast.
I have a disesase that makes me look at comments, KNOWING what im gonna see and respond to people.
Make your life easier and if you feel compelled, leave a comment and walk away. Dont interact, haha
