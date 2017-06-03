The Ridiculist gives Anderson Cooper a birthday surprise
-Anderson is 50
-He was given a cake, a candle and a bunch of packets of his new favorite food, Mott's Applesauce
-Kelly Ripa & Andy Cohen called in as part of the surprise. Andy's and Kelly's son Michael's birthdays are the day before Anderson's. Kelly loves that there are so many Geminis in her life.
-Anderson decided to see what would happen when you put a balloon over open flame. It popped and blew out the candles.
source
I personally think everything went to shit when he started hanging out with Kelly and them.
Edited at 2017-06-04 07:44 am (UTC)
He's just always been a middle aged man
Kelly had a son with Andy? 🤔🤔🤔
Edited at 2017-06-04 04:46 am (UTC)
happy birthday my flop targaryen prince
He's about the only man I'll give 'Silver Fox' to. His decision to go white early was a good one.