Taylor Swift in Nashville with Joe Alwyn
Taylor and Joe Alwyn were spotted in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/z2VQJlas14— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) June 4, 2017
After disappearing from the public eye for a while and reemerging a couple weeks ago as she announced her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn to People and was captured in blurry pap photos for the first time in four months, she appears to really be back. A couple days ago blurry pap photos came out of Taylor and Joe boarding her private jet.
Today we have brand new blurry pap photos of everyone's new favorite couple sitting on a balcony in Nashville together.
SOURCE
ONTD, how much do you love blurry Toe pics?
Your taste in men just gets worse and worse.
Am I the only one that thinks they look like brother/sister?
can't help but think once again, this is all a PR move, but, hope she is genuinely? happy.
Edited at 2017-06-04 03:07 am (UTC)
love them
LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE
#toe
also she looks happy but she looks happy with all her boyfriends so idk