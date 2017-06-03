Taylor Swift in Nashville with Joe Alwyn

I'm waiting for her to go and watch Nashville in the Stanley Cup with him but also be ~off the radar~ Reply

She is the very epitome of a Predators fan.



LOL imagine she's the next game's anthem singer? Reply

Ohhh Tay-Tay.

Your taste in men just gets worse and worse.

Am I the only one that thinks they look like brother/sister? Reply

in the last post abt them like 50% of the comments mentioned how they look related lol Reply

I missed that post! Thanks for making me feel less mean! <3 Hahaha Reply

#toe posts are the new incest party posts sis! Reply

Her taste is that she would date any type of guy as long as they're white Reply

she looks low-key and happy.



can't help but think once again, this is all a PR move, but, hope she is genuinely? happy. Reply

ha their name is toe thats hilarious Reply

He's perfect boyfriend tofu (TM Brad Pitt) for her. Most people don't know who the hell he is & he seems too bland to overshadow Tay or contradict whatever ~narrative~ she puts out there. Reply

Serving brunch with mom realness Reply

lol, for real...he looks like her nephew Reply

I thought he looked like a cousin who had come to visit for the weekend. That's his body language. Reply

her hair still looks awful rip Reply

What's with all the baggy outfits lately ? Is she knocked up ? Reply

the pirates knocked up shrek Reply

maybe she got her boobs done again lol Reply

Only Tay would bring out a fake boyfriend to distract from new titties Reply

I think she got butt implants Reply

Heaven help us when she actually is Reply

were there no available rocks by the water to sit on?



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:07 am (UTC)

You need to make a Tay version of that icon, too lmao Reply

I do have this one. Reply

ONTD, how much do you love blurry Toe pics?



love them Reply

lmao Reply

lmao omg, bless. Reply

i spat out my soup Reply

OMG Reply

oh I got this reference! Reply

Screaming Reply

LMAO 😷 Reply

LMAO Reply

lol Reply

lol irl Reply

haH Reply

LOL Reply

asdjfhsjadhlgasjgdalsjdfjasdgfk Reply

LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE











#toe it's so terrible how the paparazzi and tabloids keep violating her privacy like this :( :( :( she's a private person who privately wants to keep her private relationship privateLEAVE TAYLOR ALONE

i know seriously. like why can't she have a private life?! she DESERVES that!!! god the paps are such VULTURES.!!!! Reply

paps gonna pap pap pap pap pap Reply

Privacy is her middle name Reply

she has all the money but her hair is still terrible. :(( fix it.



also she looks happy but she looks happy with all her boyfriends so idk Reply

This is my takeaway too. For such a huge celebrity, I'm surprised at how bad her hair always looks. The cut, the colour ... :S Reply

i feel like this is a true of a lot of celebs. if i had the $$ to afford stylists, etc. my hair would def not be the mess it is now lol. Reply

secret pap pics~~~ sure ok. trust no one. Reply

