'Little People Big World' Stars Reveal Their Newborn Son Is A Little Person
Zach and Tori Roloff — of the TLC network reality series Little People, Big World — have revealed that their newborn, Jackson Kyle Roloff, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Jackson was born on May 12, not long before Mother's Day, but the revelation earlier this week is the first time the new parents have talked about their son and his condition publicly.
When Jackson Roloff was born, he weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce, and was 20.5 inches long. That's right within an average range for most newborns, and someone casually reading about his birth might not have assumed or questioned anything about his health. But fans of Little People, Big World have been curious whether Jackson has the same condition as his father, Zach.
Zach and his wife Tori knew that their child had a 50 percent chance of inheriting the condition. When their son was diagnosed during an ultrasound at 34 weeks, the couple reportedly told their family, but waited until after Jackson's birth to discuss the diagnosis with the public.
I don't even care, I watch this show shamelessly. Matt and Amy's marriage was a MESS. ONTD, what is your favorite TLC reality TV trainwreck?
and fyi i didn't say people shouldn't have kids. i don't believe in dictating people's lives. but in instances like this, adoption should strongly be considered. i personally find it a bit selfish that you want your genetics pushed on so hard that you're willing to risk another person's health.
but anyways to answer your question. that's up to them. being deaf isn't life threatening like dwarfism is.
eta: for the record my parents couldn't have had any idea of my disease before I was born (they had never even heard of it when I was diagnosed), and I was born before a time when prenatal testing could detect it.
I'm not against adoption. I'm just not against people with illnesses having biological kids either. I say this as someone with bipolar disorder, who probably received it from my bipolar parent, who is four months in recovery.
I mean im 1000% for adoption over bio kids, but there is some nasty fucking tone about genetic conditions and ableism in your post soooo....
Plus, adoption isn't easy. You can't just go to the baby store and pick up a baby. It's costly and time-consuming. Kids are already expensive, adding adoption costs on top of that makes it astronomical. Plus, adopting a newborn is way more difficult to do. Not everyone can take on a toddler or older kid who may be traumatized.
Maybe shut the hell up and stop dictating what people should do with their lives? Or assuming that they didn't privately discuss adoption at one point? It costs nothing to not be a judgmental dick.
Also Amy's new boyfriend gives me weird vibes. Idk.
Jeremy and Audrey are beyond fucking obnoxious. I fast forward through them. They can kiss my heathen ass.
Yeah....I can't quite pinpoint it but that guy weirds me out too. Amy needs to chill and just enjoy dating and going on adventures and not get serious.
sorry i'm just lost here
Still, my brother was a big baby and he was still 8 pounds. Practically all of my friends and families kids were born between 6 and 8 pounds. The only exception was one friend who had a premature baby and she was like 4 pounds.
I was watching My Big Fat Fabulous life last night, I still can't get over Whitney trying to act like shes living some healthy life at the weight shes at, there is fat and there is morbidly obese, shes beyond morbidly obese. Girl is delusional.
it was so weird
Meanwhile she's getting hospitalized from moving her arms at a dance a thon
Even his "ex bf/friend" is even damn fatter js he walk 2 steps and he cant even breath
They both seem really nice but they could be crazy Jesus people too like the other brother.
