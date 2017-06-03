'Little People Big World' Stars Reveal Their Newborn Son Is A Little Person

Was he the one that was a weird conservative? Reply

that's the whole damn family. Reply

yikes Reply

minus the youngest brother that got the fuck out of there once he turned 18 Reply

That's every family on TLC Reply

No, thats his atrocious brother Jeremy Reply

my aunt loves this messy show and was telling me about amy coming on way too strong with her new bf and that the new bf seemed to be weirded out by how serious she wanted to be Reply

if you have an illness that can be passed down - ADOPT. lord knows there's an abundance of kids that need a home. Reply

do you think deaf people should not have kids, too ? Reply

i love how you see adopting a child as "not having a kid." they're just as much children to the parents who raise them as those who are pushed out vaginas.



and fyi i didn't say people shouldn't have kids. i don't believe in dictating people's lives. but in instances like this, adoption should strongly be considered. i personally find it a bit selfish that you want your genetics pushed on so hard that you're willing to risk another person's health.





but anyways to answer your question. that's up to them. being deaf isn't life threatening like dwarfism is.



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:36 am (UTC) Reply

I know it's controversial for me to say as someone who is disabled with a rare genetic disease, but I personally agree. I mean, of course it's totally not that simple--adoption can be an extremely long, difficult, and expensive process. but I do hope anyone would think long and hard before procreating when they know they have a good chance of passing on a serious condition.



eta: for the record my parents couldn't have had any idea of my disease before I was born (they had never even heard of it when I was diagnosed), and I was born before a time when prenatal testing could detect it.



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:54 am (UTC) Reply

Time to peace out of this post until you get dragged in the morning so I can have an interesting read in the morning. Reply

I mean, then it becomes a thing where it's only the people who have the shit ton of money to pay for the home studies and the adoption fees or who are healthy or have the "okay" illnesses (is asthma ok?) can have kids. Can people with treated depression have kids? Where do we draw the line and who draws the line?



I'm not against adoption. I'm just not against people with illnesses having biological kids either. I say this as someone with bipolar disorder, who probably received it from my bipolar parent, who is four months in recovery. Reply

Honestly, I can't help but think they're extremely selfish for this. Reply

Good thing no one gives a shit about what you think. Reply

I have a genetic disorder that is rare and could cause complications for offspring and I don't plan on having biological children (and likely not children at all for other reasons); however, I am absolutely against taking away people's choice to have biological children or not. That's fucked up. Yes, there are risk factors, but neither of my parents carried my genetic disorder and I still got it. Reply

Also for all your complaints about us putting words in your mouth, you sure like to put words in ours claiming we don't believe adopted children are the same as biological. Reply

....you know dwarfism isnt an illness, right?



I mean im 1000% for adoption over bio kids, but there is some nasty fucking tone about genetic conditions and ableism in your post soooo.... Reply

The main issues people with achondroplasia are ear infections, obesity, and sleep apnea. All of these things are also common in "regular" people and can be easily managed nowadays. Achondroplasia is hardly a death sentence.



Plus, adoption isn't easy. You can't just go to the baby store and pick up a baby. It's costly and time-consuming. Kids are already expensive, adding adoption costs on top of that makes it astronomical. Plus, adopting a newborn is way more difficult to do. Not everyone can take on a toddler or older kid who may be traumatized.



Maybe shut the hell up and stop dictating what people should do with their lives? Or assuming that they didn't privately discuss adoption at one point? It costs nothing to not be a judgmental dick. Reply

Many adoption agencies discriminate HEAVILY against parents with even the most manageable of medical issues. Reply

I really like Zach and Tori so I watch the show pretty much just for them. Jeremy & Audrey can gtfo.



Also Amy's new boyfriend gives me weird vibes. Idk. Reply

Link

Same same. I like Zach and Tori. They're way more Real feeling than the rest of the family. They both have jobs and aren't super preachy, and seem to really love each other.

Jeremy and Audrey are beyond fucking obnoxious. I fast forward through them. They can kiss my heathen ass.



Yeah....I can't quite pinpoint it but that guy weirds me out too. Amy needs to chill and just enjoy dating and going on adventures and not get serious. Reply

are zach and tori normal? and the youngest one? so it's just jeremy and audrey who are weird?



sorry i'm just lost here Reply

That's such a weird way to hold a newborn baby. Reply

ikr, I can see my mom & grandma going "wtf are you doing, hold his head!" Reply

ikr? You need to support its head and neck!



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:51 am (UTC) Reply

9 pounds isn't the AVERAGE range. 6-8 pounds is average. 9 pounds leaves me weeping. Reply

IA Reply

i feel like u kno this from research but i believe u sis Reply

I DO know it from research. Haha. I know too much about babies from research and I don't even have kids.

Still, my brother was a big baby and he was still 8 pounds. Practically all of my friends and families kids were born between 6 and 8 pounds. The only exception was one friend who had a premature baby and she was like 4 pounds.



Reply

ia...i was a monster baby almost 10 lbs



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

God, this. Just reading that made my vag hurt. All mine were under 8! Reply

My 7lb 12oz baby ruined my vagina. My two 9lbers did not. Reply

My husband was nine pounds when he was born. No way in HELL am I having his babies. We don't want kids anyway but still. Ouch! Reply

when did he get married, let alone have a baby? I mean I haven't watched this show in years but I thought only his piece of shit brother was married because of all the posts about his and his poor wife's bad opinions on here... Reply

You missed all the ~exclusives~ Zach & Tori gave to People, from the wedding to the gender reveal Reply

I have nothing nice to say. Reply

This family is such a mess, I can't help but watch whenever its on.



I was watching My Big Fat Fabulous life last night, I still can't get over Whitney trying to act like shes living some healthy life at the weight shes at, there is fat and there is morbidly obese, shes beyond morbidly obese. Girl is delusional. Reply

she's so messy, and she like doesn't even dance anymore. I was watching an ep where she had a personal trainer and she just like cried and quit 15 minutes in. Reply

I saw that one! She can't handle an ounce of negativity towards her weight, if any one says anything negative she flips out and throws a tantrum.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:09 am (UTC) Reply

i watched an episode and she was in her room with a friend getting a massage and her mom came into the room

it was so weird Reply



it was so weird Reply

You don't know her health!!! - ontd



Meanwhile she's getting hospitalized from moving her arms at a dance a thon Reply

yeah she is very delusional...omg I think i have not watch any new episodes and she got even fatter js!!



Even his "ex bf/friend" is even damn fatter js he walk 2 steps and he cant even breath



Edited at 2017-06-04 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I keep running into this family around town. I'm sad I'm moving before I meet Audrey and Jeremy, just because I want to see Audrey's crazy harsh make-up IRL. Reply

I remember watching this show years ago when they were both like in high school and dating.



They both seem really nice but they could be crazy Jesus people too like the other brother. Reply

i hope for all the best for their child Reply

I used to be super into this family too, but I literally get so mad whenever I see Jeremy/Audrey I had to stop watching lol Reply

Audrey seems like she's a Woo Girl when the cameras aren't rolling Reply

I unfortunately watch* Breaking Amish & every time there's a commercial for this family, my dad cries out WHERE IS THE LITTLE COUPLE SHOW - that's the only TLC programing he approves of.



Edited at 2017-06-04 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

I got stuck watching a marathon on Breaking Amish.. the ep where the old Amish lady bribed her neighbor with Tupperware 😭 Reply

Mary is the greatest. Reply

What is the deal with that show and the return to Amish show? The mom has a gambling problem? And all the younger people on the show seem so messy and angry all the time. Reply

Breaking Amish/Return to Amish is such a guilty pleasure of mine. Idk why because literally everyone on that show is horrible except for Mary. I saw her a few weekends ago selling her Tupperware at a booth in the mall but she was on her cell phone so I didn't go up to her. Reply

I need to catch up on BA, is the "model" girl not on the show anymore? Reply

Honestly, The Little Couple was the best reality family to ever grace a screen. Reply

