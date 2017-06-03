fassbender

'Little People Big World' Stars Reveal Their Newborn Son Is A Little Person



Zach and Tori Roloff — of the TLC network reality series Little People, Big World — have revealed that their newborn, Jackson Kyle Roloff, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Jackson was born on May 12, not long before Mother's Day, but the revelation earlier this week is the first time the new parents have talked about their son and his condition publicly.

When Jackson Roloff was born, he weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce, and was 20.5 inches long. That's right within an average range for most newborns, and someone casually reading about his birth might not have assumed or questioned anything about his health. But fans of Little People, Big World have been curious whether Jackson has the same condition as his father, Zach.

Zach and his wife Tori knew that their child had a 50 percent chance of inheriting the condition. When their son was diagnosed during an ultrasound at 34 weeks, the couple reportedly told their family, but waited until after Jackson's birth to discuss the diagnosis with the public.

I don't even care, I watch this show shamelessly. Matt and Amy's marriage was a MESS. ONTD, what is your favorite TLC reality TV trainwreck?
