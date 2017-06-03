Nick Jonas Kisses Another Boy on 'Kingdom' + Next Episode Trailer

He's so obviously straight, its really uncomfortable to watch him play gay. He doesn't sell it at all Reply

he didn't sell "straight" either when he was hooking up with women on the show. Nick plays this character so emotionless. its especially bad when he has scenes with Jonathan Tucker cause you've got a guy giving you an Emmy worthy performance next to a human block of wood. Reply

Accurate. All I can think about when I see them onscreen together is what a young Jonathan Tucker would have done with the role of Nate. wecouldhavehaditall.gif



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:37 am (UTC)

i think its context. If this were some intense makeout sesh or a sex scene, there'd be more oomph. Reply

It looks forced, but giiirl I'd be lying if I said I haven't had some sexy times with a "straight dude."

Some of them are the hottest ever. *hair flip* Reply

They're my faves. Nothing better than going down on a straight dude that tries his hardest to act like he isn't enjoying it until he eventually caves and starts getting into it. Reply

But, in all realness though, I feel sort of guilty...like he must be struggling with his inner sexuality, and I feel for him. So I soothe him by sucking his soul out his dick.

I have a regular guy that goes back and forth between hitting me up and then playing cold like he won't do it ever again. He's like, "I don't do the kissing thing..." and tries to play all not interested, but I'll be damned if he doesn't come a running when I offer it up, and doesn't last long when it happens.But, in all realness though, I feel sort of guilty...like he must be struggling with his inner sexuality, and I feel for him. So I soothe him by sucking his soul out his dick. Reply

But that person isn't het then... Reply

IA. I'm seeing one now and he's getting married in a week oop. Reply

Is that it? That looks like a kiss you'd give your nana. Reply

That was uncomfortable as hell.. Looks like Nick just wanted to get it over with as fast as possible... Reply

OP must have had a stroke. I'm actually surprised he didn't, regardless of how pathetic that "kiss" was. Yep, if I wasn't convinced that he's straight before, I sure am now.



Edited at 2017-06-04 03:25 am (UTC)

*Has a stroke* Reply

But his face... Reply

Mte. He's fugly to me. Reply

how much older is the love interest? I'm getting a Colton Haynes & his man/Swimmer dude & his new husband vibe Reply

it's just the beard and english aging. the dude is supposed to be 26 or 27. Reply

Just curious and I hope I don't offend anyone here :/ ( and if so I m sorry it s not my intention) : do you think gay should play gay people and straight people remain in their lane, or you don't care either way because it s just acting anyway?

I would rather have people play their own sexual orientation tbh but only because I feel like there are already too little roles given to LGBT, so why give to straight even those roles Reply

This is a completely understandable opinion! Reply

I think actors should be actors and be able to play characters both similar and wildly different to who they are in real life. That's the point of acting - to act as someone you're not. Now, that isn't to say I think there's a problem with gay actors still facing discrimination in Hollywood, but I don't think the solution is only allowing gay actors to play gay ppl and straight actors to play straight ppl. Reply

idk, but if we're gonna have straight ppl playing gay, then i move that we at least not blow smoke up their ass about how brave and bold they are. Reply

THIS !!! Reply

Yep. It's not brave sorry. Maybe 20 years ago. Reply

Exactly. And they were so extra about their ~research for a ~brave, bold role that they've never done before tho and say about how challenging it was to be ______ as portrayed in the movie. They get easily rewarded like that. Reply

No I don't, because the other side of that is gay actors not getting to play anything else. Imo the issue is not non-lgbt people playing lgbt roles (which is fine just stop with the 'omg they're so brave or the 'wait does that mean they're gay absolutely not' business) but lgbt people getting to play non-lgbt roles and not risk their careers/typecasting by being out or visible and an increase in lgbt roles so it's nbd who gets the role Reply

I think acting is acting and you need to be able to sell whatever sexuality you're portraying that isn't your own. I feel like gay people shouldn't be limited to only playing a gay role Reply

Also, this wasn't the character's first kiss with another guy. There's a bi-sex scene last season and he's making out with both the guy and girl in it. Reply

Ooop correct me. *First kiss since coming out then? Reply

I assume so. The other kiss was way hotter though! Reply

Parent

GIVE HA AN OSCAR!!! Reply

i wanna top this mf sm & s his d Reply

He's not even that hot



I demand a refund Reply

Lol @ Bear's ripped underwear. Cute. I rather stare at his ass in dis pic tbh Reply

He's more meaty than I remember...



Is he the jonas with the good butt? Reply

i think it used to be meatier, but he thinned out a bit Reply

