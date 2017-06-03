Nick Jonas Kisses Another Boy on 'Kingdom' + Next Episode Trailer
Nick Jonas Comes Out, ‘Drag Race’ Has A Ball and More TV This Week https://t.co/qiGi0uvMwC pic.twitter.com/HVQEKWCiZ7— Towleroad (@tlrd) May 30, 2017
The third season of Nick Jonas' MMA series Kingdom premiered last week. The nude chanteuse plays a recently out/formerly closeted fighter in the AUDIENCE Network drama.
After three seasons of teasing, his character Nate is finally exploring his first same sex relationship and kissing other boys.
Did you miss Nick Jonas on the new chapter of #Kingdom last night? 💪— Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 1, 2017
LINK ( Watch / Download ) 👉 https://t.co/2yNQumfaKg 📽 #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/ITqsJITSgN
The next episode airs Wednesday at 8:00 PM on AUDIENCE.
Sources: @TLRD. @NickyJ. YouTube.
Happy Pride month, y'all! 🏳️🌈
Edited at 2017-06-04 03:37 am (UTC)
Some of them are the hottest ever. *hair flip*
But, in all realness though, I feel sort of guilty...like he must be struggling with his inner sexuality, and I feel for him. So I soothe him by sucking his soul out his dick.
Edited at 2017-06-04 03:25 am (UTC)
I would rather have people play their own sexual orientation tbh but only because I feel like there are already too little roles given to LGBT, so why give to straight even those roles
I demand a refund
Is he the jonas with the good butt?
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.