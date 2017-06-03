Robin

Nick Jonas Kisses Another Boy on 'Kingdom' + Next Episode Trailer



The third season of Nick Jonas' MMA series Kingdom premiered last week. The nude chanteuse plays a recently out/formerly closeted fighter in the AUDIENCE Network drama.

After three seasons of teasing, his character Nate is finally exploring his first same sex relationship and kissing other boys.





The next episode airs Wednesday at 8:00 PM on AUDIENCE.

Sources: @TLRD. @NickyJ. YouTube.

Happy Pride month, y'all! 🏳️‍🌈

