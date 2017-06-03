June 3rd, 2017, 05:18 pm __onthebound 100 Years of Movie Makeup sourcebeauty post? ontd, what are you loving or coveting? Tagged: 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, beauty / makeup, film Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 129129 comments Add comment
I've been eating like shit and my skin has been a mess :(
i just ordered ribs and cheesecake and i regret nothing y do i hate my skin
ahhh this reminds me, I need to get a Hydrafacial sesh! I can't believe I haven't heard of it before. Way better than starting off with a skin peel right away without having done anything like it previously
I know a guy who got this done before an event. His skin was GLOWING, and it's amazing to me that you can just walk out looking amazing. Somebody should have told Samantha tbh
just a heads up, in my experience, it's best not to eat or drink with it on for the first hour+ because it's not transfer proof until after that. Like it feels dried down but isn't for a while? But after that, it stays on really well for me!
I'm also a fan of Japanese mascara. The ones I got aren't paint, so I don't feel guilty sleeping with it on by accident on those rare times I get drunk lmao
But yeah, that's all. I'm more into skin care and a good diet for beauty stuff. I've been eating raw vegan (plus some eggs lol) for a week and my pimples cleared up. I just have to go through the blemishes that won't go away for a while, yay olive skin
Basically it's little fibers that stick to your lashes, and they even add on to make your lashes look longer if you want. It looks totally real and amazing.
Because it's not paint, it doesn't smudge, but it can kinda fall off in lil pieces. Idk, they can just be whiped off easily though, and I've only experienced that when I'm trying to take it off in the shower or with makeup remover.
I love it tbh. The only thing that threw me off was the brush at first lol it looked like the bristles were cheap and fell apart in the bottle lol but that's just the mascara.
The 70s more natural look is what I'm currently trying to go for.
I've heard good things abt laura mercier
I'm looking for a new mascara, I bought the CoverGirl Total Tease to try and hate it.
Will have to try and find it in stores now.
although with Ramadan my sleep schedule is fucked up so i've got massive dark circles...
I really love a thin eyebrow look, I miss it. The best look was the 60s, but the 70s look was just awful, so lazy.
I'm pretty happy with my makeup collection right now, I definately don't need anymore palettes. I always am eyeing some korean lip tints because I love them, I use them as liquid blushes too. I'm also considering investing in one of the Urban Decay Naked foundations for days when I am dressed up and need heavy coverage.
My current inspo is The Love Witch movie and technicolor 60s/70s looks.
Also, if you are interested in historical makeup, I reccomend Zabrena because she puts a lot of research into her looks.
when i'm drunk and sad i pamper my face and my bf recently bought me a foreo luna mini to facilitate this. i love it.
