I wanna buy stila's fiery and some of those nude liquid lipsticks from bareminerals.



I've been eating like shit and my skin has been a mess :( Reply

Thread

Link





same re: skin. o m g. the retin a combined w my shitty food choices has my skin MESSY lmao. me irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaoooo accurate



i just ordered ribs and cheesecake and i regret nothing y do i hate my skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ahhh this reminds me, I need to get a Hydrafacial sesh! I can't believe I haven't heard of it before. Way better than starting off with a skin peel right away without having done anything like it previously







I know a guy who got this done before an event. His skin was GLOWING, and it's amazing to me that you can just walk out looking amazing. Somebody should have told Samantha tbh LMAOahhh this reminds me, I need to get a Hydrafacial sesh! I can't believe I haven't heard of it before. Way better than starting off with a skin peel right away without having done anything like it previouslyI know a guy who got this done before an event. His skin was GLOWING, and it's amazing to me that you can just walk out looking amazing. Somebody should have told Samantha tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ooh I just wore Stila Fiery today. It's the first liquid lipstick I ever bought all the way back in 2015, and it started my obsession with them.



just a heads up, in my experience, it's best not to eat or drink with it on for the first hour+ because it's not transfer proof until after that. Like it feels dried down but isn't for a while? But after that, it stays on really well for me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not into makeup, really. But I love Kat Von Dee's Outlaw lipstick 😍



I'm also a fan of Japanese mascara. The ones I got aren't paint, so I don't feel guilty sleeping with it on by accident on those rare times I get drunk lmao



But yeah, that's all. I'm more into skin care and a good diet for beauty stuff. I've been eating raw vegan (plus some eggs lol) for a week and my pimples cleared up. I just have to go through the blemishes that won't go away for a while, yay olive skin Reply

Thread

Link

Japanese mascara? Tell me more.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah! I got them from Japan, but we have the same types here. I'm not sure if it works the same though.



Basically it's little fibers that stick to your lashes, and they even add on to make your lashes look longer if you want. It looks totally real and amazing.



Because it's not paint, it doesn't smudge, but it can kinda fall off in lil pieces. Idk, they can just be whiped off easily though, and I've only experienced that when I'm trying to take it off in the shower or with makeup remover.



I love it tbh. The only thing that threw me off was the brush at first lol it looked like the bristles were cheap and fell apart in the bottle lol but that's just the mascara. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most of these kinda sucked tbh, I only really liked the 40s one. Reply

Thread

Link



has anyone tried dermarolling? Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't but I think it's probably not a good idea to do at home, and has a high risk of infection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen ppl post videos on ig but idk what it's for. I never heard of it 😨😱 which is odd of me bc I'm super into skincare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A few of my friends do and say it works wonders but I haven't noticed a difference in their skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bought one and it's en route. i'm struggling a lot w/foundation settling into my pores......but i'm wary of running needles all over my face? i need to have it in hand and think about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so much potential w the 70s and they flopped. Reply

Thread

Link

lol they really didn't even try with that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. It's the friggin disco era 💃🏻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. some of my fave looks (hair, makeup, outfit) come from that era and they just went full on basic wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I love these type of videos!



The 70s more natural look is what I'm currently trying to go for. Reply

Thread

Link

what's the best powder for long-term wear? esp in the summer. bonus if it's matte, of course. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the nars translucent loose powder



I've heard good things abt laura mercier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sampled the makeup forever pressed powder and I'm SUPER oily. I actually considered buying it!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i use the one by MUFE, i work outside all day and i was matte even with an oily sunscreen base Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pressed or loose powder? i think i tried the loose one years ago but i never used it much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Those 1930s eyebrows were terrifying Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't matter what it is, something went weird in the 80s.



I'm looking for a new mascara, I bought the CoverGirl Total Tease to try and hate it. Reply

Thread

Link

L'oréal lash paradise is amazing. It's basically a dupe for Too Faced better than sex and 1/3 of the price. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep hearing good things about that one and I really liked the last loreal mascara I bought.



Will have to try and find it in stores now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love "better than sex too faced" mascara .. 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the Benefit Roller Lash bc it really holds a curl but I just bought 3 new Essence mascaras so I can let you know about those in a week or so if you're interested lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just really want to work on my skin. I do enjoy wearing make up but having skin nice enough to get away with not wearing any would be great

although with Ramadan my sleep schedule is fucked up so i've got massive dark circles... Reply

Thread

Link

SAAAAME with dark circles due to Ramadan!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My look is definitely the London look. Dramatic cat eye, paler lips, contoured cheek bones. Reply

Thread

Link





I really love a thin eyebrow look, I miss it. The best look was the 60s, but the 70s look was just awful, so lazy.



I'm pretty happy with my makeup collection right now, I definately don't need anymore palettes. I always am eyeing some korean lip tints because I love them, I use them as liquid blushes too. I'm also considering investing in one of the Urban Decay Naked foundations for days when I am dressed up and need heavy coverage.



My current inspo is The Love Witch movie and technicolor 60s/70s looks.



Also, if you are interested in historical makeup, I reccomend



Snaps to this video for using diverse models!I really love a thin eyebrow look, I miss it. The best look was the 60s, but the 70s look was just awful, so lazy.I'm pretty happy with my makeup collection right now, I definately don't need anymore palettes. I always am eyeing some korean lip tints because I love them, I use them as liquid blushes too. I'm also considering investing in one of the Urban Decay Naked foundations for days when I am dressed up and need heavy coverage.My current inspo is The Love Witch movie and technicolor 60s/70s looks.Also, if you are interested in historical makeup, I reccomend Zabrena because she puts a lot of research into her looks. Reply

Thread

Link

makeup in my skintone was rare when i was growing up 🙃🙃🙃 so now idk how to use it/don't have enough time to learn



when i'm drunk and sad i pamper my face and my bf recently bought me a foreo luna mini to facilitate this. i love it. Reply

Thread

Link

oooo i've been thinking about a luna for agggeeeeeess! i just am not sure i'm disciplined enough to use it regularly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha i feel you i use it sporadically atm because i forget i finally got it. but it feels really nice on your skin and one charge is meant to last like 300 uses! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2010's should have been the kylie/kim insta look. that is what this era is now known for Reply

Thread

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a video on movie makeup though. Have there been films that reflected that style? if you think of the major actresses of the current generation and how they appear in character, they don't look like Kim etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would say at the very least the thicker insta eyebrows have entered into film because actresses aren't doing the thin 90s/early 00 look anymore. I mean films nowadays are either period films or the makeup reflects the characters arc. I dont think movies today have a distinct makeup aesthetic across the board the way they used to. if a character is meant to be glamorous she wears heavy makeup. if shes ~a normal girl~ they do lighter "natural" look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trueeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay is matte/heavy coverage foundation supposed to age you?



ALSO... is it normal for you to oil up (I have very oily skin) even after applying a mattifying moisturizer, mattifying priner, setting powder, and setting spray after the 5th hour mark? Reply

Thread

Link

no on the first one......idk about the second one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I s2g there is something about heavy coverage makeup that looks more... agey than dewy foundation.. 🤔



for me at least Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it might be the combo on the 2nd one. i'm trying a kat von d thing and my moisturizer makes me flake and matte up REALLY bad. try adjusting quantities or eliminate one each day until you figure it out bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No it isn't supposed to if you're using the right kind. I used the revlon colorstay for awhile and it was so clunky and heavy, so then i switched to bb cream. but now i use too faced born this way for heavy coverage days and it feels as light as my bb creams. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link