Katy Perry performs "Bon Apetit" live on The Voice France Have you ever been food poisoned, ONTD?
basically just a promo track used to hype up the taylor/katy press. nothing more.
what a performance
a popstar, ladies and gentlemen
I dunno? It's hard to describe why this stuff feels so desperate in comparison to her other "out there" stuff? lol
i know ontd hates katy perry but the faux concern over her mental health is the exact kind of problematic behavior yall pretend to be offended by.
Also, Bon Appétit grew on me.
Legendary Lovers should've been a single as well. Maybe even Ghost before Uncle Deshawn
This season sucks tbh.
All the singers sound so affected / forced / gimmicky.
Hate it.
these hoes stan halsey i'm not surprised they hate decent pop
i haaaaaaated swish swish on the first listen (i think mostly because it was such a lame comeback for bad blood idk) but i think if I give it another try I'll be into it