i thought she scratched it for swish swish as a single? the song sucks



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

swish swish isn't a single. just a promo track that happened to get radio play. no video was filmed or anything.





basically just a promo track used to hype up the taylor/katy press. nothing more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so bon apetite is still a single? ugh, swish swish is better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol no, your loser fave has released 3 official singles and they have all flopped. Don't try to come here w that buzz single shit, katykat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're right , but swish swish is bombing too so it doesn't matter what she performs at this point Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't her album coming out next week, don't albums leak anymore?



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

not really. it'll probably leak tues/wed. that's when retailers will get physical copies and employees will fuck up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do people not care anymore? I remember albums used to always leak like a week before the release but maybe streaming has something to do with it? We all consume way more music now than before I feel like. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It hasn't leak because nobody gives a fuck about Katy Perry Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it seems albums only leak a day or two in advance if at all now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The verses are so low it gets awkward lol. Reply

Thread

Link

iconic beautiful legendary



what a performance

a popstar, ladies and gentlemen Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I dunno? It's hard to describe why this stuff feels so desperate in comparison to her other "out there" stuff? lol



Bon Appetit's video and her performances have seemed really out there but then I have to remind myself that "out there" videos and concert themes have always been her thing, there just is this feeling of a bit of a breakdown happening right now in her life also?I dunno? It's hard to describe why this stuff feels so desperate in comparison to her other "out there" stuff? lol Reply

Thread

Link

speculating on a person's mental health and suggesting they're going to have a breakdown is pretty gross.





i know ontd hates katy perry but the faux concern over her mental health is the exact kind of problematic behavior yall pretend to be offended by.



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:24 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not all faux concern. Her instagram meltdowns are making me sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Friday night clip in this gif is cracking me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the hair Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I 100% feel like she's going through some sort of breakdown. Ive been wanting to say it but I didn't want to be insensitive/assume but Ive been feeling that way while watching all her press/videos of this era. I know there's a lot of ppl who dont like her but idk I get the feeling that she's shutting down. She does not seem happy/have any direction at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i honestly just feel like her change of hair made her lose that girly cartoony look that she had before. with that look everything she just looked 'on brand' for that cartoony look. but now that she no longer has that look her bizarre behaviour just seems off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just recently discovered Walking On Air. Why wasnt that a single???

Also, Bon Appétit grew on me. Reply

Thread

Link

She released Walking On Air and Dark Horse at the same time and obvs they had to go with DH lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasnt walking on air a single? i remember she awkwardly performed it for snl. I didnt like the song. too dated sounding. it also didnt do well on the charts.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was a promo track, like swish swish. not a single. and the performance wasn't awkward! it was pretty well received and made a lot of people think it should have been the single instead of dark horse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She gave fans the option to choose WOA and Dark Horse as a third(?) single, Dark Horse won and she never released WOA iirc.



Legendary Lovers should've been a single as well. Maybe even Ghost before Uncle Deshawn



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mess.



This season sucks tbh.

All the singers sound so affected / forced / gimmicky.

Hate it. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like an elf in that outfit Reply

Thread

Link

ew @ how she kept touching her and why are you coming up to someone at their job like that...omg why am i getting heated at this clip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not here for the faceless, objectified dancers tbqh. Reply

Thread

Link

I was coming in here to say that the back-up dancers made me feel gross and now I know why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. it was super gross.



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? They were just crouched down with their legs spread wide a good portion of the time. Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that was really unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bone apple tea Reply

Thread

Link

I always plan to watch her performances for a good laugh, but then I feel uncomfortable and embarrassed for her and I just speed through the damn thing. Reply

Thread

Link

Millions of dollars / smart studio people / years in between her last album and she comes up with this. Lol Reply

Thread

Link

cant see these but this song/swish swish aren't bad



these hoes stan halsey i'm not surprised they hate decent pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i forgot imgur isnt a thing here anymore



i haaaaaaated swish swish on the first listen (i think mostly because it was such a lame comeback for bad blood idk) but i think if I give it another try I'll be into it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they like the halsey album here?????????? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link