Gary Lineker responds to London attacks

Gutted 😭

These attacks just makes others more brave, sadly.

Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident.



We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

Yeah he retweeted The Drudge Report. He would.

what the fuck is the Drudge Report?! i went to check the tweet and it looked like one of those "pop emergency" posts we get here... but probs our posts are more reliable?

How embarrassing. So they are leaking info again?

he is such an evil, irresponsible douche bag

He's a fucking liability



People are still dying and injured but he's more interested in taking a giant dump all over the Internet. Do your job shitstain. Reply

jfc can we impeach him yet?! he's putting lives at risk

What a human piece of shit.

this monster is a danger to everyone, he needs to be impeached yesterday. praying for safety for everyone in london.

When a news outlet is more responsible with information than the president...

What?! I just came from the city centre a couple of hours ago

tragic

glad it went through OP

Same! Glad we have a post now. Hope all London ONTDers and friends are ok <3

Please stay safe and stay strong london, ontders.

sad :/

I checked the news before I went to bed and I wish I hadn't.



Now I'm really anxious.



This is so horrible, the world is so depressing. Reply

I've made a habit of this nowadays. There's just so much going on in the world that I feel like I can't go to bed without checking one last time now.



(It actually started with those bombs going off in NY and NJ last September, and got worse with the dumpster fire that was Trump's election X_X) Reply

I keep checking the live updates on BBC every few minutes. :/

hope all ontd londoners are safe and well <3



oh great we got a post
hope all ontd londoners are safe and well <3
you okay sis?

yes bb! thanks for thinking of me!

💖💖💖💖💖



So glad you're okay bb Reply

<3 I'm so glad to hear this

I don't know what's going on anymore :(



Fellow Londoners (and everyone else), please stay safe. Reply

this is some fucking bullshit

fuck this world.

