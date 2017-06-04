mark: noir

Gary Lineker responds to London attacks

























What is known so far:

  • Police confirm there is more than one fatality

  • Reports suggest there is more than one incident

  • First, a white van hits pedestrians at London Bridge at about 22:15

  • A short time later there are reports of men carrying knives at Borough Market. Armed officers responded and shots were fired

  • A third incident is taking place at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard says


    • Update 00:56AM BST

  • The stabbing in Vauxhall is unrelated to the other two incidents, say Met Police
  • The incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market have been declared terrorist incidents


    Prime Minister Theresa May has said the "terrible incident" in London is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism". She will chair the government's emergency committee COBRA on Sunday morning.

    Hope all London ONTDers and their friends are okay. Horrible tragic news.