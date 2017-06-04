Gary Lineker responds to London attacks
What is known so far:
- Police confirm there is more than one fatality
- Reports suggest there is more than one incident
- First, a white van hits pedestrians at London Bridge at about 22:15
- A short time later there are reports of men carrying knives at Borough Market. Armed officers responded and shots were fired
- A third incident is taking place at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard says
- The stabbing in Vauxhall is unrelated to the other two incidents, say Met Police
- The incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market have been declared terrorist incidents
Prime Minister Theresa May has said the "terrible incident" in London is being treated as a "potential act of terrorism". She will chair the government's emergency committee COBRA on Sunday morning.
Source Met Police Twitter
Update 00:56AM BST
also 2017
