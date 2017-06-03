Youtubers come together to reach Ed Sheeran for Baby Thomas.
- Tech Youtuber Jonathan Morrison has a series in which he creates dream desks and workspaces.
- He wanted to make an Ed Sheeran tribute desk.
- He noticed a tweet to Ed Sheeran of a mother who wanted Ed to dedicate a song to her son, Baby Thomas, who had terminal cancer.
- Jonathan managed to get a lot of other youtubers involved trying to reach Ed Sheeran.
- Baby Thomas died. 😢
- They made the video a Baby Thomas/Ed Sheeran tribute.
Source
I'm not crying, you're crying...
Why does ontd dislike him? I usually car bop to his music, he seems harmless
the police have asked not to distribute information so maybe peolpe are just watching and waiting before commenting
What does Ed Sheeran have to do with your dying baby? It's just milking your tragedy to get a celebrity connection.
Knowing that the singer the mom happens to like is Ed Sheeran, I already know how this post will probably turn out so I'm going to peace out and go watch Wonder Woman. Bye y'all.
He didnt know the baby or family so if he had wrote a song it would be very general. But perhaps it still could have brought the mom comfort.
R.I.P. Baby Thomas.