Youtubers come together to reach Ed Sheeran for Baby Thomas.



- Tech Youtuber Jonathan Morrison has a series in which he creates dream desks and workspaces.
- He wanted to make an Ed Sheeran tribute desk.
- He noticed a tweet to Ed Sheeran of a mother who wanted Ed to dedicate a song to her son, Baby Thomas, who had terminal cancer.
- Jonathan managed to get a lot of other youtubers involved trying to reach Ed Sheeran.
- Baby Thomas died. 😢
- They made the video a Baby Thomas/Ed Sheeran tribute.

I'm not crying, you're crying...
