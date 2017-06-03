Riverdale Panel at Philly Wizard World Comic Con; BTS of Season Two Promo
It was just the core four as they answered questions from the moderator and audience. The following is a paraphrase of their answers. No real scoops since the writers are still writing
-KJ would like to see Sabrina on the show, whereas Camila and Lili seem to think the cast is big enough. Cole thinks its nice that recurring characters (like Kevin) are getting more screentime/focus this next season
-Next season, Veronica will have tension with her dad, and the show will also play with the classic "Hiram hates Archie" dynamic
-Lili doesn’t use the comics for her portrayal of Betty because she doesn't like how much of a doormat she is. Cole on the other hand would like Jughead to be more removed from the group and weirder like he sometimes is in the comics. He compared Jughead to L from Death Note. He also thinks Jughead is most like a dog because of how whipped he is.
-When asked what other character they would want to play, Lili said female Jughead, Camila said Betty, Cole said Reggie, and KJ said Kevin.
-When asked about kissing Cole: “FAANNtastic but I liked kissing Cami better, what?” When asked about shipping, Cole comments on how shippers want the actors to weigh in on ships to fuel their online wars, but he's never going to give a serious answer about what he ships on the show.
-Cole insists that the "I'm a werido" meme doesn't bother him
And here's a random fan picture so you can see what they wore if you care about that
----
And also, a week ago Madchen posted a behind the scenes of some of the cast filming promos for season two. Unfortunately, they're just walking through dramatic mist rather than wading through real water, but I'm sure the CW will slap some neon colors or do something overly dramatic in post.
Livestream source
source that summarizes talking points
Instagram pic source/ Madchen's post
Though this past weekend at my local con, we had a very nice moment with our fan guest of honor where he said he wanted to gift the con (which was fan run rather than these big ones) with the rights to some of his art because he was touched by how much we put into running the thing. He thought we got grants from the government or were some kind of corporation, lol. Granted, it had only been the second convention he'd ever done, and he wanted to know what his fanbase was like
i binged all of this show over the course of like a week and its such trash lmao
kj is a terrible actor and cole is repulsive and jughead is annoying af
after she dismissed betty/veronica as fanfic, lili saying anything about the ship just annoys me.
so is cole telling the truth about the 'i'm a weirdo' meme or nah?
http://lilireinhart.tumblr.com/post/160
Since I chose to only listen to their answers rather than watch the video, Cole seemed like he wasn't bothered (and even said it was great), but i want to chose to believe that he was, lol
No one out there calling me that knows my history… that I have grown up supporting gay rights… I wrote my high school senior paper on my support of gay marriage… one of my best friends in the world is pansexual.
lmao jesus. allies are so fragile
i want to believe that cole secretly cries about the meme every night
I want to believe it toooo. I want to think his brother just texts him variations every day
black hair is really doing wonders for Cody tbh, i remain trash and still think he's handsome.
Though I do cynically wonder if hooking up Reggie and Josie is just to sideline them easier.
It's really annoying since they put Josie in all their promo and like to pat themselves on the back for their diverse casting.
(whoever came up w Hiddlesudan here on ontd deserves a prize)
(lol, yeah, that user was great)
That might be one of the smartest thing an actor from one of those teen shows ever said.
Edited at 2017-06-04 12:04 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
*insert eyeroll emoji here*
Edited at 2017-06-04 01:51 am (UTC)