Riverdale Panel at Philly Wizard World Comic Con; BTS of Season Two Promo

Sprouse's face in the second picture. L O L !!!!

He's getting ready for the next level of weirdo Jughead

actors must make so much money with this Con stuff

Yep. Once you get cast in a genre thing, you can probably just milk the con circuit especially when you don't get cast in stuff anymore.





lili is so fucking pretty



i binged all of this show over the course of like a week and its such trash lmao



kj is a terrible actor and cole is repulsive and jughead is annoying af Reply

When asked about kissing Cole: “FAANNtastic but I liked kissing Cami better, what?”



after she dismissed betty/veronica as fanfic, lili saying anything about the ship just annoys me.



so is cole telling the truth about the 'i'm a weirdo' meme or nah? Reply

http://lilireinhart.tumblr.com/post/160 433661003/lili-why-did-you-call-beronica-f anfiction-and



Since I chose to only listen to their answers rather than watch the video, Cole seemed like he wasn't bothered (and even said it was great), but i want to chose to believe that he was, lol Did you see her response on her tumblr about that? It was sort of a weird attempt at explaining herself. I just don't bother with her social media since she seems pretty try hard. The fact that she answered from a user who goes by FYEAHDESTIEL fucking kills me thoughSince I chose to only listen to their answers rather than watch the video, Cole seemed like he wasn't bothered (and even said it was great), but i want to chose to believe that he was, lol

ty for the link



No one out there calling me that knows my history… that I have grown up supporting gay rights… I wrote my high school senior paper on my support of gay marriage… one of my best friends in the world is pansexual.



lmao jesus. allies are so fragile



i want to believe that cole secretly cries about the meme every night Reply

Link

No problem! Receipts are power, lol. And yeah, her answer was just so embarassing. Real Harvey Milk of our times here



I want to believe it toooo. I want to think his brother just texts him variations every day Reply

Link

i'm really happy we are getting a full season of this! i'm hoping for more character development for ALL characters and ofc less archie music AND a better dye job!! Seriously people, my home loreal ginger dye looks so fucking natural and its like 3 USD a box! cmon cw!

black hair is really doing wonders for Cody tbh, i remain trash and still think he's handsome.



black hair is really doing wonders for Cody tbh, i remain trash and still think he's handsome. Reply

Meh i think shows these days shouldnt have more than 13 ep seasons especially the ones on the CW. They will just add some random filler eps and some parties

Link

honestly, i think a shorter season did wonders for TO, but! riverdale has a lot of characters with great potential storylines which deserve to be explored. I'd love to see a filler episode about being gay in a small town high school, or the girls and their bands and their journey.. you know if they do this type of filler episodes im totally ok with it

Link

Yeah, I keep thinking that if they actually want to do a Josie and the Pussycats spinoff then they have to actually give them screentime and arcs and build them up better. Which I guess could arguably be done in a short season, but room to breathe would allow them to have episodes all to themselves. Though I also wouldn't mind if Josie's arcs actually tied into the main storylines instead of being off by themselves.

Though I do cynically wonder if hooking up Reggie and Josie is just to sideline them easier.



Though I do cynically wonder if hooking up Reggie and Josie is just to sideline them easier. Reply

Link

i doubt they would do it on a short season, idk why but i feel like they dont want to make josie a relevant character, like they are making the audience trying to forget about any character who is not the main 5 (i included riverdale red queen, because shes awesome), i think filler episodes could be the only way we can get any relevant episodes for josie :(

Link

Why do you speak these probable truths, snake? But yeah, it also seems like filler is the only way Melody will actually get lines. Hearing what backstory for her got cut out sure was annoying.



It's really annoying since they put Josie in all their promo and like to pat themselves on the back for their diverse casting. Reply

Link

why? because my album is coming out and i need people to like me now that im dating a nobody who cannot give me the same exposure Hiddlesudan did ;)

(whoever came up w Hiddlesudan here on ontd deserves a prize)



(whoever came up w Hiddlesudan here on ontd deserves a prize) Reply

Link

I really hope you're aiming for an October release so that my team wins again!! I'll bandwagon you for ten seconds :D

(lol, yeah, that user was great)



(lol, yeah, that user was great) Reply

Link

KJ looks like he just murdered someone in that photo of him in the back seat

Still salty Ross Butler won't be returning as Reggie, I wonder where his storyline is gonna go next season. Sidenote: last night my younger sister was at a school basketball game he was at with one of his Thirteen Reasons co-stars and he was very sweet and hung out with her and her friend through out the night. She told him I was a fan/in love with him and he even recorded a little video saying hi to me which was cute. Hopefully he'll be in more stuff so I can Stan.

Aww, that's really sweet about the video

Link

To be fair, I'm pretty sure he's not returning by choice.

Link

give me more drama for the second season...

When asked about shipping, Cole comments on how shippers want the actors to weigh in on ships to fuel their online wars, but he's never going to give a serious answer about what he ships on the show.



That might be one of the smartest thing an actor from one of those teen shows ever said.



Edited at 2017-06-04 12:04 am (UTC) Reply

So, they are going to make Veronica more boring next season. Great.

i'd like riverdale so much better without flopchie

Jarchie and Beronica FTW. Everyone else can GTFO.

The new Reggie is so hot but I think he's going to be a terrible actor 😞

Lol, you're not inspired by his ten second role as a web model on Glee?

Link

"Cole comments on how shippers want the actors to weigh in on ships to fuel their online wars, but he's never going to give a serious answer about what he ships on the show."

*insert eyeroll emoji here*



*insert eyeroll emoji here* Reply

i really hate him.

Link

after his ex called him abusive i believe it.

Link

semi-OT but i really really want all of Cheryl's wardrobe.

Saaaame. I'm so upset that her red cloak from the maple tapping episode was custom made. I'm sure if I put effort into it I could find a look-a-like but still

Link