hoping all ontd Londoners are safe <333 Reply

This. In case anyone hasn't heard: Reports a van has hit pedestrians on London Bridge in central London, with armed police understood to be at scene https://t.co/aSL75jKWNH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

Oh FFS. >:( So sick of this BS. *sigh* Reply

fuuuck not again Reply

Editing this comment because I don't want to contribute to any false information being perpetuated.



Edited at 2017-06-03 10:33 pm (UTC) Reply

This is awful. Watching this is making me feel sick. Police are telling people to hide in the area and turn your phone to vibrate. This is scary Reply

The first half was so promising and then the second half was anticlimactic. I'm mostly sad for Buffon. Higuain's face belongs on a milk carton.



I enjoyed the women's CL final more (although I'm sad PSG didn't win).



Congrats to Real Madrid!



Edited at 2017-06-03 09:57 pm (UTC) Reply

I feel sad for Buffon. It's gotta be rough to lose again. Reply

Juve needs to know you cant win internationally with Higuain lol Reply

idk why anyone still thinks he will show up in a final. Flop. Reply

i was so upset for psgs goalkeeper!! Reply

seriously. higuian brings with him the stench of loss. you should never play him in any final.



buffon is unlucky and will end his career without a CL Reply

i was surprised Buffon wasnt caught on camera bringing all the saints down... Reply

Higuain's face belongs on a milk carton.



this accuracy Reply

I hoped RM would win but I thought it'd be like 1-0 or 2-1. They were something else in the second half. Reply

Hala Madrid Reply

I dont give a shit about Real or Juventus, I just wanted a good game. but that was really fucking boring. Actually, half was good, to be fair. I kinda wanted Juve to win because of Dani Alves article the other day, but I wasnt invested.



Libertadores remains the best league ever. bring on June 14th! we need to know the games! Reply

what article? Reply

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/d ani-alves-juventus-o-segredo/ its in portuguese but if you scroll there is an english version Reply

Libertadores really does seem a lot of fun and they actually show it here but it's on 4 AM for me :( Reply

Copa Confederaciones starts on June 18th! Reply

i hate that i only like this team cause of certain players cause i love to root for their losses lol. my poor boo james is being wronged by this team big time :'''( Reply

he needs to leave. Reply

meh, whatever, I'm happy he's leaving Reply

Yeah he deserves better. :/ I wonder where he'll go next... Reply

Yeah, no James, no care. Reply

james is a disappointment Reply

Congrats Madristas, Marcelo and Zidane! None for you, Ronaldo. Reply

Marcelo <3. Reply

he's my favorite, i just adore him Reply

this was luka modric's game. what a beast. the best player in madrid etc etc etc Reply

He's a ray of sunshine. Reply

Congrats to Madrid.





Juve were proper shit though. Gigi deserves better :( Reply

I soooo forgot about this. Reply

me too, and I'm italian and this is all my friends and colleagues have been talking about for weeks! My family was talking about this game this afternoon, and I totally forgot that the game was this evening until I went to google news and saw the results Reply

Yesss I'm so happy for Zizou! Dude is a living legend. Hala Madrid! Reply

As a RM fan, I'm happy, but ronaldos rape case, has made me detest him, hence, I can't fully enjoy this win Reply

Same. That whole thing is/was awful. And in completely trivial news...the frosted tips are tragic. Reply

i was so shocked and disappointed. sickened actually. but it has not even made a dent in global news. like he wont suffer any consequences for this Reply

Mte. I keep forgetting not to cheer for him since I've been doing so for so long. Then I remember and get sad again. Reply

yup Reply

idc about real madrid so congrats i guess but lmaoooo juventus can go diaf. you too, higuaín. napoli will have it's revenge!



Edited at 2017-06-03 10:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I was rooting for Juve.



El calvo triplegranhijueputa no me lo paso. Reply

happy for real altho i really would have liked to see a juve win for gigi...



anyway, the mvp was modric. legend, king etc etc....



and fuck sergio for that stupid piece of acting when his team was winning



and omg the mandzukic goal was amazing Reply

