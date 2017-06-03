Real Madrid wins the Champions League
Your 2016/17 UEFA Champions League winners!— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) 3. Juni 2017
Bravo, Real Madrid! 👏👏👏#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/aO7hiLWWQ3
source
Juventus Turin 1-4 Real Madrid
Edited at 2017-06-03 10:33 pm (UTC)
Reddit live thread
I enjoyed the women's CL final more (although I'm sad PSG didn't win).
Congrats to Real Madrid!
Edited at 2017-06-03 09:57 pm (UTC)
buffon is unlucky and will end his career without a CL
this accuracy
Libertadores remains the best league ever. bring on June 14th! we need to know the games!
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/d
Juve were proper shit though. Gigi deserves better :(
Edited at 2017-06-03 10:20 pm (UTC)
El calvo triplegranhijueputa no me lo paso.
anyway, the mvp was modric. legend, king etc etc....
and fuck sergio for that stupid piece of acting when his team was winning
and omg the mandzukic goal was amazing
also second half was anticlimactic