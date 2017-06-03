Half of Bill Cosby's TV Family Will Attend His Trial
Bill Cosby's TV wife and two of his TV kids are expected to attend his sexual assault trial in order to show their support.
Cosby Show cast members Phylicia Rashad (wife Claire), Malcolm Jamal Warner (son Theo) and Keshia Knight-Pulliam (daughter Rudy) are all planning to sit in the courtroom to show jurors their support of Cosby, sources told Page Six.
Cosby's other three TV daughters, Sabrina LaBeauf (Sondra), Lisa Bonet (Denise) and Tempestt Bledsoe (Vanessa) have remained silent on the accusations against him and are not expected to attend.
In 2015, Rashad defended her TV husband against the sexual assault allegations from more than 60 women, saying “I think it’s orchestrated, I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And, it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it’s worked.”
The trial begins Monday in Philadelphia.
source
When Erin told the Wall Street Journal about it 3 years later, in 1992, her father publicly called her "very selfish" and said of her "She’s not a person you can trust. Right now we’re estranged. She can’t come here . . . You think you’re not a good parent because you don’t answer the call. But you can’t let the kid use you.”
The good sis Lisa Bonet aint supporting this bullshit bc as usual she is the only one worth a damn.
All of a sudden Bill wants our people to support him when he spent decades trying to get us to live to be 'respectable' to white society. Fuck right off,bruh. I wish he would get lethal injection and that I could be there to see the life leave his eyes.
