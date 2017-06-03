Bruce Wayne "Reacts" to Wonder Woman's RT Score
Batman Reacts to Wonder Woman's Rotten Tomatoes Score - https://t.co/kh8xPpcO0r pic.twitter.com/xDonMO1ujR— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 3, 2017
you just got schooled
#NotmyBatman
I just got back from seeing the movie. It wasn't ~~perfect (the pacing felt off at times), but I loved it. [Spoiler (click to open)]Although, Ares was kind of meh in my opinion and I'm not sure whether I liked the way they handled the relationship between Diana and Steve or not.
can't wait for the batman to join wonder woman and aquaman in the sun
I want a movie all on Themyscira. No men thanks.