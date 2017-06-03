I love the Wonder Woman music from Bv.S Reply

Ben's toupee though. Reply

i didn't know he was bald! Reply

Wait, he is??? Reply

He's not completely bald but that's probably not all of his hair (since it's thinning and showing a bald spot in the back). Reply

sit down boys

you just got schooled Reply

this is dumb Reply

lmao I love this Reply

i haven't been able to show my face in these streets as a proud dc stan since 2008 i'm so relieved that it's good lol Reply

I just got back from seeing the movie. It wasn't ~~perfect (the pacing felt off at times), but I loved it. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Although, Ares was kind of meh in my opinion and I'm not sure whether I liked the way they handled the relationship between Diana and Steve or not. pfft that was very fitting.I just got back from seeing the movie. It wasn't ~~perfect (the pacing felt off at times), but I loved it. Reply

why did they have to **** tbh Reply

Just got back from seeing it and I LOVED it. Reply

when the WW theme kicks in and it zeroes in on mother patty holding the tomato 😂😂😂😂



can't wait for the batman to join wonder woman and aquaman in the sun Reply

LMAO Reply

Hello darkness my old friend Reply

lol I love that he had to look up the definition of "wonderful" Reply

yeah i didn't laugh until that part tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-04 02:05 am (UTC)

For anyone who has seen it, is it as colorless with an annoying green/blueish over the top filter like MoS / BvS? So distracting Reply

I think so, in parts of the movie the color looked washed out. Reply

Yeah, the Themyscira scenes were all bright and beautiful, but once they get to the "real world," it washes out. I was okay with the stylistic choice. Reply

Yes and no. They do used that washed out colour, but it's to stylistic effect to compare Themyscira to a Europe ravaged by war. Reply

I saw this today and loved it! Going to go see it tomorrow with a friend. Which i've never done before.



I want a movie all on Themyscira. No men thanks. Reply

shaking @ the thought of a themyscira movie. make it so Reply

I was saying in another post how we should have a show called Themyscira streaming on Amazon. Reply

