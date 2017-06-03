Neil Blomkamp's Alien 5 Is Totally Dead, District 9 Sequel May Happen Instead
Neil Blomkamp said the following in regards to his planned Alien sequel:
Blomkamp's Alien 5 Is Totally Dead, District 9 Sequel May Happen Instead https://t.co/0BxN1ColGO pic.twitter.com/pCk0NL3Qy3— MovieWeb (@movieweb) June 3, 2017
"I think it's totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It's sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it's gone now, and the way that it all is, it's just not going to live." Asked to clarify, he said "Ridley [Scott] was one of my idols growing up. He's so talented and he's made this film that really set me off in a direction. I want to just be as respectful and not go stamping around in this world that he created. I think that if the circumstances were different, and I didn't feel like I was getting too close to something that he obviously feels a massive personal connection to, that things that may have played out differently. But I did want to be as respectful as possible."
In related news, he said that he is planning on making a new film set in the District 9 universe:
"With District 9, I plan on making another film in that world. To go back and work with WETA, and make the film would be cool."
Source
also I'm in the minority, but I wish Alien:Covenant was a direct sequel to Prometheus (tho I loved [Spoiler (click to open)]David and Walter
And yes, as much as I hated Prometheus, I would have rather this movie been about them wandering the galaxy for a while. Or at least half of the movie.
Maybe they touched down on the engineer planet for a while, and they were more welcoming than the ones in Prometheus.
At some point, David needs test subjects and there you have it.
843 YEARS
[major covenant spoilers]the only good thing about covenant was that they killed james franco so quickly.
i'm torn on how i feel about david. i think i love him as a character but not as part of the alien franchise/daddy xenomorph.
walter deserved better. what was happening to him was so predictable. as soon as david cut his hair i knew that something like this would happen.
this movie ticked off all the do not boxes from scream. OH HEY GUYS WE'RE BEING KILLED OFF BUT IMMA WANDER OFF ON MY OWN K. i'm going to look into this egg thing this obviously cray cray android tells me too.
daniels was boring as fuck and i couldn't tell half the characters apart which didn't matter because they were all fucking dumb.
I dunno. Just making this up as I go along, like Fox/Ridley
The idea that David made them at all sucks.
I just hope that if this never happens, they make a video game or comic/novel about his idea.
Gawd, covenant was so bad. An alien prequel series doesn't need to be 3 to 4 films long.
And wtf? I hated the engineers, but I didn't want them to just be wiped out in a short scene.
May happen? Won't hold my breath