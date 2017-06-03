Neil Blomkamp's Alien 5 Is Totally Dead, District 9 Sequel May Happen Instead

District 9 was at the peak of shaky cam and I got so nauseated when I watched that movie. I can recognize that it's a good movie but I can never watch it again. Reply

omg christopher will finally return

d9 is his only good film which im sure the sequel will ruin

Ridley Scott's a piece of shit for what he did to this mans film. All of the fans and Sigourney were so excited and he had to shit all over them with his crap right after most people hated Prometheus anyway. He couldn't even fix the astronauts being absolute idiots for Covenant. That's how little he cares.

IA, reading the above quote makes me sad especially since he really looked up to Ridley Scott making the situation even worst.

And for what? Just to regurgitate the original Alien again but with stupid people again after Prometheus. He absolutely hated how much excitement fans had over Neil's movie including Sigourney's and he just took a huge dump on it all. Ugh.

The more time has past the more I'm unsure if I want a D9 sequel, it was perfect the way it is. But I wouldn't mind another story that takes place in that world.

I have to applaud Blomkamp because he's still polite and respectful even if Scott most likely pissed on and fucked over his movie.

ridley scott remaining self centred and filled with an overblown sense of importance

So what's the story behind all this drama?

He was going to do a new Alien film with Sigourney and some others from the Aliens cast. I think the idea was the it would go forward from Aliens but not follow Alien 3 etc. Ridley didn't want anyone making an Alien film while he was working on Prometheus and those films and shut it down. Ridley claims there wasn't a script but Neil clearly had something finished. Ridley has a big EGO so he shut that shit down.

Chappie was going to flop hard so he used its press run to promote his ideas for an Alien movie instead lmao. Ridley Scott was busy with The Martian so the Prometheus sequels were on hold, but Fox was waiting for him since the beginning. I don't think that Scott shut down his project like some people are saying.

After Prometheus' lukewarm reception, the next films in the series were on hold. Once Blomkamp threw his ideas out there and got a lot of interest, Scott suddenly became interested in continuing his Prometheus sequels. Blomkamp was going to do his Alien films after Ridley's Prometheus sequels were finished.

p sure this guy is just destined to be a one hit wonder. district 9 was great but everything else he's done...nah.

also I'm in the minority, but I wish Alien:Covenant was a direct sequel to Prometheus (tho I loved [ Spoiler (click to open) ] David and Walter



also I'm in the minority, but I wish Alien:Covenant was a direct sequel to Prometheus (tho I loved

Honestly the adventures of Shaw and David would have been much better than what we actually got.

I agree. Why couldn't we have gotten that? Ignoring all story lines and making a complete new movies doesn't make it a better sequel. I think it's lazy. That's what Resident Evil did with every sequel.

You saw the prologue video of shaw and David on the ship, right? I can't for the life of me understand why that wasn't in the actual movie and was made as a glorified deleted scene!



And yes, as much as I hated Prometheus, I would have rather this movie been about them wandering the galaxy for a while. Or at least half of the movie.

Maybe they touched down on the engineer planet for a while, and they were more welcoming than the ones in Prometheus.

At some point, David needs test subjects and there you have it.

I really enjoyed D9 when I finally saw it last year.

IT'S BEEN 84 3 YEARS

I loved D9 so much when it came out but it's too late for this tbh. Esp. since Neil kind of showed he peaked with D9.

This makes me mad.

[ major covenant spoilers ] the only good thing about covenant was that they killed james franco so quickly.



i'm torn on how i feel about david. i think i love him as a character but not as part of the alien franchise/daddy xenomorph.



walter deserved better. what was happening to him was so predictable. as soon as david cut his hair i knew that something like this would happen.



this movie ticked off all the do not boxes from scream. OH HEY GUYS WE'RE BEING KILLED OFF BUT IMMA WANDER OFF ON MY OWN K. i'm going to look into this egg thing this obviously cray cray android tells me too.



daniels was boring as fuck and i couldn't tell half the characters apart which didn't matter because they were all fucking dumb. ugh but his movie would have been good :(

In theory, Walter may still be alive. Or at least in pieces. I wonder if they'll return to him in the next movie. Maybe a surviving engineer on the planet finds him, or another derelict ship comes back home to see his people wiped out.

I dunno. Just making this up as I go along, like Fox/Ridley

I dunno. Just making this up as I go along, like Fox/Ridley Reply

The aliens have always seemed bio mechanical, but I hope they don't actually make it so the black goo mixed with David's androidness will be the reason it evolves into the alien we know of.

The idea that David made them at all sucks.

The idea that David made them at all sucks. Reply

This has kinda been the story for a year now

i loved covenant as a fun movie to watch but sorry what the absolute fuck at the astronauts not using gas masks/full on space suits. like bye that was severely so freaking dumb

when that guy started smoking a cigarette outside, I was like, what in hell?

I hate that this won't happen, but it would be really hard to market it right now. They would need Ridleys prequel series wrap up first, and probably let some time pass between that and this supposed alternate sequel. Sigourney and Michael aren't getting younger.



I just hope that if this never happens, they make a video game or comic/novel about his idea.



Gawd, covenant was so bad. An alien prequel series doesn't need to be 3 to 4 films long.



And wtf? I hated the engineers, but I didn't want them to just be wiped out in a short scene. Reply

I would LOVE a District 9 sequel

