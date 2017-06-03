Mako

Neil Blomkamp's Alien 5 Is Totally Dead, District 9 Sequel May Happen Instead

Neil Blomkamp said the following in regards to his planned Alien sequel:

"I think it's totally dead, yes. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It's sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it's gone now, and the way that it all is, it's just not going to live." Asked to clarify, he said "Ridley [Scott] was one of my idols growing up. He's so talented and he's made this film that really set me off in a direction. I want to just be as respectful and not go stamping around in this world that he created. I think that if the circumstances were different, and I didn't feel like I was getting too close to something that he obviously feels a massive personal connection to, that things that may have played out differently. But I did want to be as respectful as possible."

In related news, he said that he is planning on making a new film set in the District 9 universe:

"With District 9, I plan on making another film in that world. To go back and work with WETA, and make the film would be cool."

Source

Tagged: , ,