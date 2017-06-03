Demi Lovato is still feuding with Kathy Griffin

Yeah hot mess



I feel like I kissed my calling in being a celeb brand handler



The head was in poor taste regardless of free speech. Just because one can, doesn't mean one should, and she was really out of touch with climate because these are not free speech times we're living in plus Agent Orange bullies everyone why would she think she's he a pass.



Then that apology cry fiasco good grief. Her first apology seemed brief sincere well worded. She should've quietly stayed out of the spotlight until everything blew over because we're an ADD society I mean look a free days later and now Maher is the celeb with foot in mouth disease.



But she just kept on blabbing and it got worse and worse. Smh.



(Nvm there are way more important things to occupy media headlines these days)

