Demi Lovato is still feuding with Kathy Griffin
I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017
Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017
After Kathy Griffin's weird press conference yesterday, Demi Lovato tweeted out her take on the situation.
She also liked this tweet her Trump-supporting mom made that quotes a video where Kathy said she'll continue making fun of the president:
So @kathygriffin states she will continue making fun of people, kinda like she made fun of my daughter @ddlovato for going into treatment 😱 https://t.co/KCelYFH8W3— Dianna De La Garza (@DiannaDeLaGarza) June 2, 2017
The animosity appears to have arisen from a series of jokes Kathy made in some stand up sets about the incident where Demi punched a back-up dancer in the face on a plane.Kathy apparently suggested that normal people who assault people go to jail and don't get to just go off to rehab and come out with a repaired image.
Previously the LAPD had to get involved after many Lovatics started sending Kathy death and rape and arson threats after she called Demi 'Debbie' and answered Demi Lovato when someone asked her who has been the biggest douche celebrity she's met.
I feel like I kissed my calling in being a celeb brand handler
The head was in poor taste regardless of free speech. Just because one can, doesn't mean one should, and she was really out of touch with climate because these are not free speech times we're living in plus Agent Orange bullies everyone why would she think she's he a pass.
Then that apology cry fiasco good grief. Her first apology seemed brief sincere well worded. She should've quietly stayed out of the spotlight until everything blew over because we're an ADD society I mean look a free days later and now Maher is the celeb with foot in mouth disease.
But she just kept on blabbing and it got worse and worse. Smh.
(Nvm there are way more important things to occupy media headlines these days)
Jesus Debbie, just @ yourself and stop sub-tweeting OR keep it old school and look in a mirror when saying this. You literally tried to turn supporting a rape victim into a pissing contest.