What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?

I finished Rich People Problems and am about to start Heartless. Reply

Thread

Link

i could not get into Heartless. and i LOVE the Lunar Chronicles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that a shame. I bought it cos I liked (most) of the Lunar Chronicles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww that makes me sad. I wanted to read heartless. I devoured cinder and scarlet and fairest and took forever with cress and never got around to winter. I should read winter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i finished it but it wasn't great. and i absolutely loveloveloved lunar chronicles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been reading Heartless for 6 months. I think it's time to give up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got into rich people problems! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Heartless so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't spoil me but I hope Michael gets his comeuppance and Charlie plays his trump card! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

c/p from ontd_blacksails bc i need to shout abt this book, wtf



it's historical speculative fiction, based on an actual historical event where s/o suggested to breed hippos and have them live in the bayou to take care of an invasive water lily species, and also to be used as a livestock animal for meat. the author ran w the idea and made hippo cowboys out of it.



AND IT'S SO UNEXPECTEDLY GAY. like. the tough-as-nails, jaded cowboy mc just casually seduces a handsome young dude in the first few pages. i was screaming my head off, bc i didn't expect it at all, but i ain't complaining.



this book is fucking whack, but also rly rly rly fun? i recommend it heartily so far. (i'm about 20% in.)



also the female mc is so good??? she's a fat french conwoman with a blind albino hippo for a steed. and i think there's another female mc just getting introduced in the next chapter. Reply

Thread

Link

lol this sounds amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What 😎😎 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, this sounds like my kind of book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked and my local library system doesn't have it. Now I'm sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it just came out a week ago or so, but it's rly cheap on amazon, i got it for like 2.50€.



maybe your library will get it in the future? or you could request it. (or just spring the money ;) ) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Suggest for purchase! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtf this sounds ridiculous and amazing. adding it to my tbr list Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this sounds interesting, I'm gonna read this next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone else find the characters in Emily Giffin books really unlikable or is it just me? Reply

Thread

Link

I've only read Something Borrowed, but I HATED it. Everyone was awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really couldnt stand the characters in something borrowed and something blue, but i read where we belong and rather enjoyed it and the characters werent awful at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i find them aggressively obnoxiously white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, they're all so awful. I honestly have no idea why she was popular as an author, her books are not fun to read at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was ok with something borrowed but the last few have been bad. I read the baseball one because it seemed different and nope still awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find them to be very bland and wishy-washy. They don't commit to their beliefs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE THESE POSTS! thanks for putting this one together! :)



I do like that it's the same celebs that we see with book posts! though ofc it'd be cool for more to be reading as well, but I think my tastes overlap a bit with different people every time these posts come up. relating to SJP the most: Exit West is sooooo good. & I wish I could go to Three Lives & Co. rn. what a lovely bookstore. <3



rn i'm 80 pgs~ away from finishing Borne and I want to DEVOUR it all but also slow down (I can't tho bc the book's due on Monday @ the library lolol) bc it's soooo good! I really like it. my first Vandermeer and I love the way he describes the surroundings + destruction + violence + the giant bear, Mord + Borne itself. he's so good with action and also showing the follies and strengths of humanity in this.



i'm gonna start The Wonder by Emma Donoghue next if I'm motivated, or finally get to Rich People Problems. ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

You're welcome!



I try to find a variety of celebs but it's usually the same group. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for the effort! nah, it's pretty cool this way too to see what the famous bookworms are reading and gauge their tastes. ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Sophia but that photo is pretty insufferable.



She did remind me that I need to DL Option B from my Overdrive though! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, IA. Like, you all held that pose for this pic but no one can read for any amount of time in positions like that, come on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is pretty obvious that nobody read a single word in these books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started reading "The Diet Myth" which is pretty interesting so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been in a real slump since I finished the The Secret Place by Tana French early last month. I'm only at 14 books for the year so far, which is insane considering how much free time I have. I just spend it all on the internet, like so!



My bff recommended All of the Ugly and Wonderful Things by Bryn Greenwood, which I have checked out but haven't actually started reading yet. I also want to read The Trespasser by Tana French so I am caught up with that series. So those are probably my next two. Reply

Thread

Link

you probably shouldn't read All the Ugly and Wonderful Things unless you are comfortable with graphic descriptions of children in sexual acts w/ adults. that book is heavy on the statutory rape but you'll just see most people praising the grooming+abuse as ~true love~



Edited at 2017-06-03 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm only at 14 books for the year so far, which is insane considering how much free time I have. I just spend it all on the internet, like so!



Ugh I know what you mean! I've had quite a bit of free time lately and I waste so much of it. I just know that one day soon when I'm busier I'm going to really regret having squandered my rare and precious free time and mostly by just sitting here staring at the internet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the content of ugly and wonderful things is uncomfortable and pretty messed up but i still liked the story... just to throw another perspective into the mix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Tana French, but secret place was hard to get in to. I need to go back and finish



Edited at 2017-06-04 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a common millenial and haven't finished a book in a long time (last shit I read cover-to-cover was Aziz Ansari's book about dating and then 35% of three different self help books) but I was killing time at the airport and picked up "Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn and I'm hella into it so far. Never read nor saw Gone Girl so I'll probably check that out next.



If anyone can recommend some similar mystery/crime novels (preferably by a female author with a female lead but it's not necessary) that would be amazing



Edited at 2017-06-03 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The Girl on the Train obvs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

night film! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes!!! love that book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I got through 80% of that book before I had to give up. I want to try again though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure if this counts as similar, but Tana French is an excellent mystery writer. She writes the Dublin Murder Squad series, the first of which is In the Woods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Before I go to sleep and into the darkest corner are some of my fave thrillers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seconding Tana French books. She has a series of 5 (or 6 now?) books called the Dublin murder squad and the protagonist changes but they're generally likeable and the stories are pretty addictive reads Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And a book I loved reading that was recommended to me as being kinda similar to gone girl/sharp objects (which I looove) is The Kind Worth Killing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read Flynn's other two books, Gone Girl and Dark Places. The latter is especially good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading:

Sara Ahmed, Living a feminist life

Eden Robinson, Son of a trickster

Domitila Barrios de Chungara, Let me speak! Testimony from Domitila, a woman of the Bolivian mines



Just returned a book of Emory Douglas' art that was fantastic. Ahmed's book thus far is just her other writings compiled in a more accessible format - still with reading but nothing new yet. Robinson is such an amazing writer - she should be more well known. The other i haven't really gotten into so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I miss ur book posts its been awhile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I've been working on my women's memoir project. I will finish the books on my list and post it eventually. More books keep popping up tho and the formatting etc willl take awhile as it's 100 books long and work has actually been really busy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ahhh thanks for making a book post, OP <3



I'm feeling a bit sentimental these days so I've been rereading my favourite Laura Florand romances. they are so heartwarming Reply

Thread

Link

Which are your favorites? I just read Trust Me by her and liked it but it's the only one I've read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the chocolate temptation, the chocolate thief, the chocolate kiss and the chocolate touch are my faves. I love her books but I couldn't get into the military hero thing she has going on in some of her newest releases, like Trust Me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mindy's new face is appalling Reply

Thread

Link

what did she have done? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally got into middlemarch! My eyes still glaze over once in a while, but I'm enjoying it anyway.



Finished crazy rich Asians a week ago and I still can't get over what an idiot nick is. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd get The Wild Robot just for the cover, but when I allow myself to do such a thing I'm disappointed 70% of the time. Reply

Thread

Link

Been trying to read more queer women lit, read 'Large Animals' by Jess Arndt and it was fantastic. I'm currently reading Eileen Myles' 'Cool For You' and struggling to get through it, her style of memoir is so scatter brained it's not enjoyable to read. Although, I like her thoughts. I want to read Nevada by Binnie Imogen next. Reply

Thread

Link

I just read Orphan #8 and it was really good. Historical fiction with a lesbian main character. Got lots of 1 star reviews bc it made no mention of her sexuality or love life in the description, so all the homophobes were mad that they were gasp! exposed to the "gay agenda." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sounds amazing already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link