What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?



Into The Water
mindykaling: 👒☀️💁🏾



Abandon Me
emmaroberts: What's everyone else doing? 🌻🍃#currentlyreading #belletrist



Option B
sophiabush: My favorite puppypile on earth 🏞 #Telluthere17 • Reading #OptionB by @sherylsandberg



No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need
ellenpage: 🙏 grateful to #naomiklein for her wisdom, inspiration and fearlessness. No Is Not Enough, is out in June and I can't wait to dive in. ❤



reesewitherspoon: Had such an inspiring meeting with the extremely talented writer, @emilygiffinauthor, yesterday. @rwbookclub folks, her books are addictive! I love all her characters, especially Darcy and Rachel! Emily - loved chatting about writing, your dog Dolly, @draperjames and all things Southern. Keep it up! And keep in touch! #RWBookClub 📚


Hourglass, Exit West, Sergio Y
sarahjessicaparker: "Hourglass", a gift from the author.
"Exit West" and "Sergio Y.", a gift to myself after a visit to Three Lives bookstore.
I feel armed and ready for any sneaky or openly revealed pleasure reading.
X, SJ


Something Blue
sarahmgellar: So not only did I get to hang out with one of my favorite authors @emilygiffinauthor , she signed my copy of her book #somethingblue that I read on my honeymoon (yup the actual copy) 📚



The Wild Robot
kimberlywilliamspaisley: My kids & I can hardly wait until Oct when the sequel to #TheWildRobot comes out



