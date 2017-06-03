What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?
Into The Water
mindykaling: 👒☀️💁🏾
Abandon Me
emmaroberts: What's everyone else doing? 🌻🍃#currentlyreading #belletrist
Option B
sophiabush: My favorite puppypile on earth 🏞 #Telluthere17 • Reading #OptionB by @sherylsandberg
No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need
ellenpage: 🙏 grateful to #naomiklein for her wisdom, inspiration and fearlessness. No Is Not Enough, is out in June and I can't wait to dive in. ❤
reesewitherspoon: Had such an inspiring meeting with the extremely talented writer, @emilygiffinauthor, yesterday. @rwbookclub folks, her books are addictive! I love all her characters, especially Darcy and Rachel! Emily - loved chatting about writing, your dog Dolly, @draperjames and all things Southern. Keep it up! And keep in touch! #RWBookClub 📚
Hourglass, Exit West, Sergio Y
sarahjessicaparker: "Hourglass", a gift from the author.
"Exit West" and "Sergio Y.", a gift to myself after a visit to Three Lives bookstore.
I feel armed and ready for any sneaky or openly revealed pleasure reading.
X, SJ
Something Blue
sarahmgellar: So not only did I get to hang out with one of my favorite authors @emilygiffinauthor , she signed my copy of her book #somethingblue that I read on my honeymoon (yup the actual copy) 📚
The Wild Robot
kimberlywilliamspaisley: My kids & I can hardly wait until Oct when the sequel to #TheWildRobot comes out
book rec - river of teeth
it's historical speculative fiction, based on an actual historical event where s/o suggested to breed hippos and have them live in the bayou to take care of an invasive water lily species, and also to be used as a livestock animal for meat. the author ran w the idea and made hippo cowboys out of it.
AND IT'S SO UNEXPECTEDLY GAY. like. the tough-as-nails, jaded cowboy mc just casually seduces a handsome young dude in the first few pages. i was screaming my head off, bc i didn't expect it at all, but i ain't complaining.
this book is fucking whack, but also rly rly rly fun? i recommend it heartily so far. (i'm about 20% in.)
also the female mc is so good??? she's a fat french conwoman with a blind albino hippo for a steed. and i think there's another female mc just getting introduced in the next chapter.
maybe your library will get it in the future? or you could request it. (or just spring the money ;) )
I was ok with something borrowed but the last few have been bad. I read the baseball one because it seemed different and nope still awful
I do like that it's the same celebs that we see with book posts! though ofc it'd be cool for more to be reading as well, but I think my tastes overlap a bit with different people every time these posts come up. relating to SJP the most: Exit West is sooooo good. & I wish I could go to Three Lives & Co. rn. what a lovely bookstore. <3
rn i'm 80 pgs~ away from finishing Borne and I want to DEVOUR it all but also slow down (I can't tho bc the book's due on Monday @ the library lolol) bc it's soooo good! I really like it. my first Vandermeer and I love the way he describes the surroundings + destruction + violence + the giant bear, Mord + Borne itself. he's so good with action and also showing the follies and strengths of humanity in this.
i'm gonna start The Wonder by Emma Donoghue next if I'm motivated, or finally get to Rich People Problems. ;_;
I try to find a variety of celebs but it's usually the same group.
She did remind me that I need to DL Option B from my Overdrive though!
My bff recommended All of the Ugly and Wonderful Things by Bryn Greenwood, which I have checked out but haven't actually started reading yet. I also want to read The Trespasser by Tana French so I am caught up with that series. So those are probably my next two.
Ugh I know what you mean! I've had quite a bit of free time lately and I waste so much of it. I just know that one day soon when I'm busier I'm going to really regret having squandered my rare and precious free time and mostly by just sitting here staring at the internet!
If anyone can recommend some similar mystery/crime novels (preferably by a female author with a female lead but it's not necessary) that would be amazing
Before I go to sleep and into the darkest corner are some of my fave thrillers
Sara Ahmed, Living a feminist life
Eden Robinson, Son of a trickster
Domitila Barrios de Chungara, Let me speak! Testimony from Domitila, a woman of the Bolivian mines
Just returned a book of Emory Douglas' art that was fantastic. Ahmed's book thus far is just her other writings compiled in a more accessible format - still with reading but nothing new yet. Robinson is such an amazing writer - she should be more well known. The other i haven't really gotten into so far.
I'm feeling a bit sentimental these days so I've been rereading my favourite Laura Florand romances. they are so heartwarming
lips and fillers i think
Finished crazy rich Asians a week ago and I still can't get over what an idiot nick is.
any queer women lit recs?
Re: any queer women lit recs?
Re: any queer women lit recs?
Re: any queer women lit recs?
Though, to be fair, I've been reading What Girls Are Made Of, and that's certainly an... honest sort of YA.