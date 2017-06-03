Despacito becomes the UK's longest reigning foreign language No. 1

why is it feat. justin....isnt it justin's song? he's practically all of it Reply

Did you hear the original Reply

there's an original? Reply

No me jodas. Reply

What... lmao Reply

oh sis Reply

the ketchup song is better Reply

I can still do that dance..



Iconique! Reply

aserejé? nope! it's a classic tho Reply

lmao, the ketchup song, and nah.



Reply

this is funny because Justin Bieber trying to sing Despacito reminds to the fact that asereje's chorus is the beginning of this song but without making any sense

Reply

I'm already over this version of the song, I can't take Justin singing in Spanish seriously when we have ocular evidence of the fact that he doesn't know or care what the fuck he's saying Reply

I had the song on repeat for two days but now I'm bored of it.



Also I guess we have the official song of the summer.



Edited at 2017-06-03 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I hate this song, first i had to endure it without bieber for some weeks, now with him...



pls let it die Reply

Tbh I like it, it has a nice rhythm and it's not the typical reggaeton song that it's vulgar and only sexualizes women (I mean I know it also talks about sex but it's not only in the "te quiero coger/que rica estás/etc, etc, etc) but it's EVERYWHERE, i'm avoiding , i'm so tired about it. Reply

tbh this was my fave reggaeton song when it came out. I heard it on the radio on the way to my super catholic marriage retreat thing and it def set the tone for the weekend!! Subtle is a word I'd use to describe it.



Reply

That is completely true, but i've become so jaded about it. It is in every single wedding i've gone to. Reply

There was a spread about reggaeton in the newspaper, including this song. Reply

That's weird because for me it sounds ok, nothing too different from a lot of other songs. Gente de Zona's Bailando was so much better. Reply

I like Despacito a lot, but Bailando is better for me. I just love it so much, I wish it had the US success Despacito ft. Asshole got. Reply

Agree, Bailando have better production and a perfect mix of some great Latin American musical sounds. Reply

Bailando is the bop of the decade Reply

Bailando is already timeless bop for me Reply

I love Bailando! Reply

MTE! I like the song and all, but there have been so many better spanish songs. Like why this one? Yeah shoulda been bailando. Reply

i live in an international dorm and that's our party song Reply

I LOVE that song, obviously without Bieber though Reply

The image of white british people dancing to this is funny tbqh Reply

I love the original version 😍 One of those songs you can listen to all over Reply

I appreciate my local radio station for sticking to the original and not airing the version with Bieber. Reply

bieber Reply

would be weird to open the radio and just always hear stuff in one language over and over again Reply

You mean like English songs in other non-English speaker countries? Reply

I mean that if the radio would play songs in only English or whatever language, like I assume it is in English speaking countries.

Even here people often comment that they don't listen to music if they can't understand the lyrics and it's just ?????? Reply

You're right, it is so weird. It's weird when I watch Eurovision, i get so annoyed that I can't understand what they're singing about and there are so many different languages. I can't even tell from the tone of the music, i feel so stunted. Reply

