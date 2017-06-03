diane

Despacito becomes the UK's longest reigning foreign language No. 1

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber is now officially the longest reigning foreign language number 1 in UK's chart history. The record was previously held by Manhattan Transfer with Chanson D’Amour in 1977 (three weeks at the top).

Despacito holds onto the No. 1 spot on the british official charts for a fourth week with 129,000 combined sales.


Source: Official Charts
