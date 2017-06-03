Chris Pine is already over Avengers: Infinity War

While talking to ScreenSlam during WW's press tour, Pine mentions that it's difficult to do anything new in the superhero genre since you usually see people kill each other "in the outfits" and blow up cities from beginning to end.

"Like I know there's a thing called Infinity War coming out, which I like... I don't... Really? Infinity War?"

Source

are you already over it as well, ontd??
