Chris Pine is already over Avengers: Infinity War
While talking to ScreenSlam during WW's press tour, Pine mentions that it's difficult to do anything new in the superhero genre since you usually see people kill each other "in the outfits" and blow up cities from beginning to end.
Chris Pine called out Marvel's #Avengers: #Infinity War, saying "We need more war for all time?" https://t.co/tYoDnB71zV pic.twitter.com/0jJXy2c9UL— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 3, 2017
"Like I know there's a thing called Infinity War coming out, which I like... I don't... Really? Infinity War?"
are you already over it as well, ontd??
Or did I imagine the fighting scenes and war ?
Even so, he is criticizing the fact that there is always fights in movies but ???? That wasn t exactly the movie with 0 war background ( criticized or not) or fighting.
Other DC or Marvels are better example of stories with no fights ( or a minimal) or war and how it can be better that way.
Or any other non superhero genre tbh.I dunno Oo I would have used some other example or movies, like The Idol. Or something like that...He just sounds bitter or something here?
I do note the irony of it all, when the main actress is under a controversy about her 2014 position in a war.
Same. I find it sad that grown ass adults really pick fights over this type of shit.
Stan wars are so stupid.
People involved with DCEU talk a lot of trash and I don't know why. They had one good movie. I wish I had their boldness.
Maybe rarely? I remember Chris Hemsworth saying they were "winning" a couple years ago maybe during Thor 2 press. But on the flip side, Jai, Momoa, and now Chris Pine decided to trash talk or shade Marvel. It's kinda embarassing. I mean I love trash talking only if it's mutual and if both sides are actually doing well.
but my first thought @ the title was and remains "Same."
no actually I do like him well enough I'm just being salty lol
I am because I find all the Avengers boring, I don't like the cast and I HATE Tony Stark so so much.
The Winter Soldier is the only good movie, lbr, the other ones are MEDIOCRE.gif
Everything that's gone wrong across IM and Avengers up until now has been his fault.
I don't see that happening any time soon.
This is why I tend to like the Thor/Guardians/Winter Soldier movies more for the most part - Tony's not really in them.
Stan Lee himself has said that back in the day Tony had a shit ton of female fans who would send love letters to the character, promising they could turn him around and melt his cold heart. Such bad taste.
Also agreed that DC has far more interesting actors, probably bc they cast people who still have careers outside superhero shit. Amy, Viola, Margot, even Ben >>>>
Also, while I love superhero/Marvel films, I do sometimes feel that Marvel tends to run a franchise into the ground and doesn't know when to wrap up a series of films.
Idgaf. I'm still going to see it either way lol
but i also don't like superhero films at all. the only ones i have ever liked was the guardians of the galaxy the first one.
Gal is awesome though, and Chris is super cute and charming
third act is a MESS and looks cheap
If course i went having seen zero trailors and had heard zero reviews
(But I like them all /shrugs)
That Thor teaser trailer looks ridiculous though so maybe I'll finally enjoy a Thor movie lol!
The third one looks fun and crazy and that's why I'm here for it.