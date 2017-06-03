Chris Pine is already over Avengers: Infinity War

All i want is a big barda and the furies movie Reply

Thread

Link

give me big barda or give me death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea how much I wanted this until I saw this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The film we need, but don't deserve tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but with a Fury Road sorta feel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

????????? Wasn't...Wonder Woman...set... in WW2 ?



Or did I imagine the fighting scenes and war ? Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder Woman is set in WW1 but it definitely doesn't glorify war or use it as spectacle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bad WW1. Thanks for correcting :)



Even so, he is criticizing the fact that there is always fights in movies but ???? That wasn t exactly the movie with 0 war background ( criticized or not) or fighting.



Other DC or Marvels are better example of stories with no fights ( or a minimal) or war and how it can be better that way.



Or any other non superhero genre tbh.I dunno Oo I would have used some other example or movies, like The Idol. Or something like that...He just sounds bitter or something here?



I do note the irony of it all, when the main actress is under a controversy about her 2014 position in a war. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WW was fighting *against* the war, not to win a war; there's a difference. It wasn't like "germans are bad guys & we'll win it by defeating them". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sounds pressed af Reply

Thread

Link

he really does and I'm like: why so pressed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Porque ele não fez o Steve que queria fazer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like both Marvel and DC, so I don't have a horse in this race. You all fight among yourselves lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here - I'm Team Movies Should Be Good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cuz the horse is dead and the studios are still beating it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao same. I watch both tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I just like comic book movies in general lol. I want them all to be good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sameeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From DC I'm interested in WW, Aquaman and JL, and from Marvel only in Black Panther and Spiderman (and considering the Tony Stark factor in the movie I'm not sure anymore, I hate him so much) , but I do like the DC universe more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same lol At the end of the day, we re also the winning side if both works well. We get more great movies to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who can only sometimes tell the difference between Marvel and DC, I enjoy being a spectator to the bickering. It makes me a little envious, like when people get excited about their sports teams and the "big game" cause I sorta want to be in on the fun but I just can't make myself care about the subject lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I care for neither so same boat really. It's fun watching the grown adults claw each other's eyes out over nonexistent superheroes though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Pretty much me, I don't touch these fights with a ten-foot pole, I just watch the movies and hope they're enjoyable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ditto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I find it sad that grown ass adults really pick fights over this type of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i prefer DC to marvel (both comics and movies atm) BUT fans being in a competition with one another and the feeling that you need to hate everything the other company does is fucking stupid. you can enjoy both marvel and DC, which i know, is shocking to some. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like both, but Avengers are dumb af and Chris is right lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I hate Ben Affleck, but I also hate Scarjo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Martin Freeman and Bunnydick Cucumberpatch so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My heart belongs to DC, but I'm still with you lmao



Stan wars are so stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao obvs I'm more Marvel sided but IA like why comment? Just...leave it. Just make movies we can enjoy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People involved with DCEU talk a lot of trash and I don't know why. They had one good movie. I wish I had their boldness. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. esp after after the suicide squad fiasco with that director. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do any of the mcu actors ever say anything about the dcu films? i feel like it's a lot of shit talking from the dc actors/directors. i mean, no it isn't their fault that the studio saw appeal in the idea of an extended universe but then executed it horrifically, but at the same time, they keep talking shit and they've had what, like six badly reviewed films until WW? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe rarely? I remember Chris Hemsworth saying they were "winning" a couple years ago maybe during Thor 2 press. But on the flip side, Jai, Momoa, and now Chris Pine decided to trash talk or shade Marvel. It's kinda embarassing. I mean I love trash talking only if it's mutual and if both sides are actually doing well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're probably cranky because Marvel can make a talking tree a cultural icon whereas DC doesn't know how to do Superman or Batman.



Edited at 2017-06-03 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

By the same token, are the marvel movies all that great either? I mean as a non fan watching it, sometimes I feel like people are like "oh hey, this movie is not a complete disaster so let's act like it's a cinematic masterpiece" when really it's just generic fun. They're hardly the best of their genre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mcu ppl talk mad trash too lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

marvel had like 1.5 good movies, iron man and the first captain america. the rest are trash. so the disproportionately large amount of recycled terrible shit with zero depth makes marvel more jarring. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aren't you a marvel stan? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Youre a clear example why marvel stans/fans are the worst kind. :yawns: get a hobbie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like he doesn't know what IW actually is.



but my first thought @ the title was and remains "Same." Reply

Thread

Link

Does he really think it means a war that goes on forever? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He probably doesn't. He admits he doesn't normally go for those movies or read comics at all. But in this case he was talking about the genre in total, not DC vs Marvel, and movies that just feature war and violence with no real depth or point to them and I kind of agree with him. I think the whole thing is getting completely overblown to be honest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coming from 11th rate peggy carter but mmkay



no actually I do like him well enough I'm just being salty lol Reply

Thread

Link

"are you already over it as well, ontd??"



I am because I find all the Avengers boring, I don't like the cast and I HATE Tony Stark so so much.



The Winter Soldier is the only good movie, lbr, the other ones are MEDIOCRE.gif Reply

Thread

Link

Tony Stark is the undisputed Worst of All Time



Everything that's gone wrong across IM and Avengers up until now has been his fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my g-d. I hate Tony Stark so much. I'd like a Marvel movie with as little much of him in it as possible.





I don't see that happening any time soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd like a Marvel movie with as little much of him in it as possible.



This is why I tend to like the Thor/Guardians/Winter Soldier movies more for the most part - Tony's not really in them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they need to kill tony already. i'm so Tired of him and his stans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tony is such an asshole.

Stan Lee himself has said that back in the day Tony had a shit ton of female fans who would send love letters to the character, promising they could turn him around and melt his cold heart. Such bad taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first Iron Man was SO GOOD and then they ruined everything and they have made him the dumbest antagonist ever for the rest of the Avengers team. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am only here for Thor and his human golden retriever ways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tend to like the Marvel movies as fun froth but I'm totally sick of Tony Stark - the guy just doesn't learn and IMHO if i weren't for the meta narrative of RDJ mirroring the first Iron Man movie that first Iron Man movie would be considered a "meh" movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't stan DCEU or particularly care abt these adaptions but something appeals to me abt how DC's entries been almost exclusively just giant, spectacularly hot messes. Like I am certain these are not risks the studio means to take but it's become more interesting 2 me than the general white man pain formulaic "this is a basely agreeable movie" Marvel strategy.



Also agreed that DC has far more interesting actors, probably bc they cast people who still have careers outside superhero shit. Amy, Viola, Margot, even Ben >>>>



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same, TWS was so good and i was so disappointed when CW didn't live up to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Tony and v*sion die im popping the biggest bottles 🥂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Avengers are pointless and that's coming from someone that likes all the characters involved -.- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't get how people keep paying to see the same predictable plot over and over. like enough, we need some real diversity here and not movies that decrease my IQ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Tony so much. I prefer the movies where he's not there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think this guy's general comic book movie revulsion is pretty well documented. throughout this press tour even, he's been derisive about the genre as a whole. he's made it clear that he did wonder woman precisely because he wouldn't be playing a superhero and because of the patty jenkins factor (good taste). so, whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, this. I've actually kind of loved that people keep asking him about his favourite superhero movies and does he love them and he's just like "Fuck no". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Star Trek is kind of comic book-y tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we just calling all sci fi/heavy genre stuff comic book-y? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I heard Wonder Woman was underwhelming so idk if he needs to be dragging any other superhero film. I'm probably still gonna go see it with zero expectations though. Lol!



Also, while I love superhero/Marvel films, I do sometimes feel that Marvel tends to run a franchise into the ground and doesn't know when to wrap up a series of films.



Edited at 2017-06-03 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder Woman was not underwhelming but he can still shut up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, whatisthetruth.gif



Idgaf. I'm still going to see it either way lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I heard Wonder Woman was underwhelming" literally WHERE??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Underwhelming? Man i was literally shaking when i left the cinema tbh. If it's under something, it's "underrated". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ive been pretty hyped about it, but it wasn't that great tbh



but i also don't like superhero films at all. the only ones i have ever liked was the guardians of the galaxy the first one.



Gal is awesome though, and Chris is super cute and charming



third act is a MESS and looks cheap Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol oop I heard the same thing if I'm being honest. Im rooting for it for obvious reasons but I feel like the hype has been so intense that a few of my friends were underwhelmed?? But I feel like it has to be good if the majority of the fussy male critics are applauding it lol. And I'm easy to please when it comes to superhero movies, anything better than Suicide Squad will get a Certified Fresh from me ✨🍅✨ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Somebody lied to you



If course i went having seen zero trailors and had heard zero reviews Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its trash tbh much like all comic book films Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people I trust are very whelmed by it lol everyone telling me to keep my expectations low Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl you've been lied to Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the last part didn't need to be so long BECAUSE I HAD TO PEE SO BAD AND IT LASTED FOREVER but girl it doesn't have a 94% on RT for nothing. it's not oscar caliber or anything but it's so much fun. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's a decent superhero film. It's the best DC film (by far) since the Dark Knight trilogy and it has a female lead which is awesome..but, it's still just a superhero film. And if you're done with those at this point (and I am) then it's underwhelming. It's still progress though. I long for the day when I'm bored stupid by multiple female led franchises. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it. I was properly whelmed, IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol @ replies. I wonder how long it'll take ontd to turn against the movie. I remember when everyone loved Deadpool. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was underwhelmed tbh but the hype has been so huge it was hard to live up to. I'm glad others enjoyed it so much though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, whatever man. you're still the least relevant of the white boy chrises. Reply

Thread

Link

I think you meant the most talented and handsome of the white Boy Chrises.



(But I like them all /shrugs) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking as someone who isn't invested in comic book/nerdy blockbuster movies, Chris Pine > Chris Thor dude for sure. Relevancy be damned. Don't remember who the other Chris is supposed to be Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chris Pratt is still the worst, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer the Capatain America movies to the Avengers movies, so maybe I'm over the Avengers altogether, IDK.



That Thor teaser trailer looks ridiculous though so maybe I'll finally enjoy a Thor movie lol! Reply

Thread

Link

The first two Thors literally put me to sleep. I could never make it through.

The third one looks fun and crazy and that's why I'm here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ita about Captain America movies. I really thought that Avengers movie was overrated along with it being a complete boring (outside of the last 20 minutes). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Cap movies are my faves, except maybe for Civil War but that's because it was really a Tony Stark movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually, Iron Man 4: Avengers Disassembled With Special Guest Star Captain America lol It makes me mad that he was relegated as a co-star in his own movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mom just had me google all the places Wonder Woman used as filming locations lmao. She loved the setting/visuals so much (especially the Amazons' island). She's stanning this movie hard, but doesn't want to admit lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm into both but I do dislike that we're getting confirmation of people appearing in IW that are making their first appearance films that aren't coming out until next year. Reply

Thread

Link