Rita lives up to her Wee-ta Ora nickname and pees in a dressing room trash can
Rita Ora took a naked wee in a bin in front of a horrified Nick Grimshaw at Radio 1’s Big Weekend https://t.co/v9ZTiymNE1— Metro (@MetroUK) June 3, 2017
Rita is continuing to work hard on revolutionizing the way we pee.
Rita needed to use the restroom before her Big Weekend set but she didn't want anyone to see her outfit before she went onstage so she made the sensible decision and peed in a trash can in her dressing room in front of radio personality Nick Grimshaw.
Grimshaw says she was fully naked and she had to have two of her people holding up her hair up so she wouldn't pee on it before her performance.
Nick Grimshaw:
‘And she just took a wee whilst talking to me, and it was as if everyone in there was like “this is what happens, she just wees in a bin”.
‘She’s taking a squat, naked by the way, like full on naked! And everyone’s holding her hair and she’s squatting going “So Grim what time am I on stage then?”‘
SOURCE
Truth time: where's the weirdest place you've peed?
well I stupidly volunteered but have a majorly shy bladder. when it came time to 'collect' (bathroom in a beaker) I couldn't go. just nothing. so I missed the first check in, but then I suddenly super had to go and almost peed my pants in the lab.
what even was my college experience tbh
my mum once sneaked in to the french prime minister's bathroom "just to see the decor~" and just to be able to tell she did it
tho in my defence, it was really dark and it didn't have a big headstone, just like a stone set in the ground, so i didn't know it was a grave at the time and when my bf told me i apologized to the grave.
i also once pissed in someones tent at a festival. that was deliberate tho.