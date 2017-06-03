Rita lives up to her Wee-ta Ora nickname and pees in a dressing room trash can


Rita is continuing to work hard on revolutionizing the way we pee.

Rita needed to use the restroom before her Big Weekend set but she didn't want anyone to see her outfit before she went onstage so she made the sensible decision and peed in a trash can in her dressing room in front of radio personality Nick Grimshaw.

Grimshaw says she was fully naked and she had to have two of her people holding up her hair up so she wouldn't pee on it before her performance.

Nick Grimshaw:
‘And she just took a wee whilst talking to me, and it was as if everyone in there was like “this is what happens, she just wees in a bin”.

‘She’s taking a squat, naked by the way, like full on naked! And everyone’s holding her hair and she’s squatting going “So Grim what time am I on stage then?”‘

