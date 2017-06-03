Jon Hamm says being single "sucks"

wasn't he constantly cheating on her tho...?? Reply

Thread

Link

Fake news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol it is unreal how much I detest this mother fucker Reply

Thread

Link

co-signed. fuck this guy, he definitely did not deserve jennifer, who i will stan until my dying day. also, he's a frat guy fuckboy so he can fuckkkkkk off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't he cheat on her all the time, though? I remember some blind items that seemed to be about him hitting on other women while they were together. Reply

Thread

Link

Well by all means, if a blind item says so, it must be true. Not like blind items are usually bullshit and ontd has this weird notion (& obsession) that every breakup is because someone cheats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, you are on a celebrity gossip website getting weirdly angry about celebrity gossip. Take a fucking seat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

take a breather, damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he definitely gives off a kind of douchey womanizer vibe. idk if it was just because of the characters he plays or what. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fake news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i am dating. i tend to get rly serious rly fast, so i'm trying to date a lot. my coworkers (women ranging from 30-50 who are happily married and awesome librarians lmao) are so proud of me for serial dating and being a being single sucks AT TIMES, but it's better than settling or being unhappy. i get lonely, but i have my work, my friends, my money, my cat, etc.i am dating. i tend to get rly serious rly fast, so i'm trying to date a lot. my coworkers (women ranging from 30-50 who are happily married and awesome librarians lmao) are so proud of me for serial dating and being a #mealhoe . they think i'm too serious lmao. i had a date last night and it went well and we're going out again sunday. i also have a date today w/ this guy i've been letting me stay up till 130 on the phone with for 5 hours a night. next week i have 2 dates planned and i went out with 2 guys earlier in the week who were nice but not my type/no spark. i'm trying to #getmylife or w/e. Reply

Thread

Link

get that #mealhoe life it's the best part about being single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

last night we went to this fancy (and good) turkish restaurant and the meal easily came to $100 and then we got ice cream. i was like ~i'm worth it.~ today we're doing creole and i'm like, ~also worth it~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do you use a dating app, or meet guys via networking?



i did some dating last year, but got hung up on one nice dude that was a short short short thing. and this year, i haven't tried or naturally met anyone i'd like :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well rub it in our faces why don't cha!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so smart. i'm so scared of dating that when i finally say yes to a guy in my head i'm like "oh god well i guess that's it, i'm in this now and there's no escape" and then i ended up dating a guy i borderline dislike for WAY too long.



not putting all your eggs in one basket sounds like a great idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea ia w you on the first line though, I had a bit of a dating spree in the fall but then I started grad school part time and rip my social/dating life tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get it sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck, I did that for two years until this year, it's fun but gets old not making serious connections after a while. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesss 🙌🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not hip enough to understand. What does mealhoe mean? It sounds like it's about food. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Talk to me on mealhoe, how do I get to be one? Cos damn food + sex = 🎉🎊 Lol. Get it gurl!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think i need to do this, i have such an aversion to men lol, i need some exposure therapy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice - good for you. I'm on another "date" with a stranger from tinder THIS EXACT moment and I've been waiting almost an hour for him to show up. I think I was stood up lol.... sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So true I find it sucks right now because it's summer and the couples are out in full force although winter won't be much better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, teach me. are you on a dating app or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am I suppose to feel sorry for him?



I'm not single but I miss being single. Reply

Thread

Link

Same I love being single but I also love intimacy w/in a relationship. I can't do that casual shit anymore sadly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually miss being single too! I'm nearly thirty but I'm currently in the midst of my longest relationship and we haven't even been together 2 years lol. I think because I was single for so long it became my comfort zone.



I also just miss not having to compromise on everything, like things as simple as what to have for dinner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same about the compromising stuff. he's a home body and i used to go out every weekend when i was single, so it's hard to get him to come out once in a while with my friends. but if i was single, i would just die in my apartment alone if i get sick one day or slip in the shower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't come off like that to me jmo



I think he's just being normal real that when you've been in a long term relationship and it ends no matter why and that it was for the right reasons, being alone can quickly become being lonely and that part sucks. Especially the kind of life he had which doesn't surprise me he stayed a lot longer than he probably wanted to just out of fear of being alone. Lots of couples stay because they fear being alone more than they dislike the relationship that they're in.



I'm single and I alternate between relishing it and lamenting it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think we're supposed to feel sorry for him, while also side-eyeing his ex as a cold and controlling female who ignored romance to keep him in line allegedly for his own good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm single and i feel lonely sometimes, idk. it's weird Reply

Thread

Link

It's not weird :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh this poor privileged, rich, famous white man.



being single rocks. i get to spend money just on myself, i could do whatever the fuck i want, i could spend as much time with my friends as i want, and have freedom. relationships and being stuck with just one person are the things that suck, tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-03 05:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I know...I love being alone and people look at me like I'm an alien. They try to set me up and tell me I should try relationship therapy. Sure, if I found someone I clicked with in an amazing way I wouldn't hesitate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he dumped her? Reply

Thread

Link

I think I read that too



I was saying above sometimes people stay longer in relationships than they may want to because they fear being alone more than they dislike the relationship.



Only speculation but could be after rehab he finally figured he had to cut her loose because she wanted things he didnt want. Sometimes people fall out of love and it sucks but it happens. Doesn't mean he doesn't miss the comfort of being in a real relationship. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so funny to me how little dom's still has that tiny plaque in one of the booths dedicated to their failed marriage Reply

Thread

Link





Don't get me started. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao i love this meme cuz this is me exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao totally meant to respond to this post omg



Edited at 2017-06-03 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't like him.



I'm 4ever single...never have a boyfriend, not that i didn't get the chance of one but i did reject them. Now i trusted in assholes who fucked up with my feelings and now i'm back in cold heart bitch.

I really don't care about a boyfriend I just hate that people i trusted fuck me up and the leave that they never care of me and that sucks...so yeah



Edited at 2017-06-03 05:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

same sis!!! softboys have burned me, never again tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, if she was a mother figure, I'm sure he misses having someone manage his shit for him all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

mte... i have endless empathy for anyone who finds themselves in this dynamic; it sucks the life out of you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See, I feel like a lot of men want sex and someone to take care of them in that way in a relationship and I don't think most women are searching to take on that kind of caretaker role it kind of just ends up happening. Basically I think a lot of men and women want fundamentally different things from relationships. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Definitely. There are times I can barely manage to take care of my own day-to-day shit, let alone someone else's. Whoever I end up with is gonna have to know how to handle their own life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think most men actively want this, but far more of them expect that type of "support" should they need it. Although I've seen this dynamic w/ genders reversed and it was just as dysfunctional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah most men just want a servant they can have sex with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. That describes the dynamic of my past relationship and of most man-woman relationships in my family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its funny how some men ruin relationships and tbh everything good in their life and then want sympathy about it. lay in the hole you dug and deal with it, jon



i was single for 22 years of my life and now ive found someone who im so compatible with that i dont wanna be single ever again

not because im scared of being single, but i feel like when you meet an amazing person, to lose them would be like... fuck what do i do now



Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats!! I hope things stay that way for you ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like i get he has other issues going on and i hope he gets the help he needs, but complaining about being single after dumping your girlfriend of 18 years is not a good look hammbone. Reply

Thread

Link

Shut up and show me your cock 😎 Reply

Thread

Link

I want it to dance around in all of my holes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would climb him like a tree of life no joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link