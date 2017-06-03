Jon Hamm says being single "sucks"
- Jon Hamm, 46, broke up with longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015. They were together for eighteen years.
- He says, “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”
- The couple split after Hamm completed rehab for alcohol abuse. Hamm says that Westfeldt was by his side throughout the treatment.
- A source says that at the time of the split, Jennifer was "more like a manager or a mother to the actor than a girlfriend." The same source went on to say that she kept him on a "tight leash," and that she "would also take care of him and support him" when things got hard.
- Hamm says that he is "certainly damaged."
- He mentions going to therapy: "But if you look at the history of my life, it’s not great. When your mom dies when you’re 9, and your dad dies when you’re 20, and then you live on couches in other people’s basements … I mean, there’s certainly a version of that person who does not come out of it as successfully as I have."
Are you single, ONTD?
i am dating. i tend to get rly serious rly fast, so i'm trying to date a lot. my coworkers (women ranging from 30-50 who are happily married and awesome librarians lmao) are so proud of me for serial dating and being a #mealhoe. they think i'm too serious lmao. i had a date last night and it went well and we're going out again sunday. i also have a date today w/ this guy i've been letting me stay up till 130 on the phone with for 5 hours a night. next week i have 2 dates planned and i went out with 2 guys earlier in the week who were nice but not my type/no spark. i'm trying to #getmylife or w/e.
i did some dating last year, but got hung up on one nice dude that was a short short short thing. and this year, i haven't tried or naturally met anyone i'd like :(
not putting all your eggs in one basket sounds like a great idea.
I'm not single but I miss being single.
I also just miss not having to compromise on everything, like things as simple as what to have for dinner.
I think he's just being normal real that when you've been in a long term relationship and it ends no matter why and that it was for the right reasons, being alone can quickly become being lonely and that part sucks. Especially the kind of life he had which doesn't surprise me he stayed a lot longer than he probably wanted to just out of fear of being alone. Lots of couples stay because they fear being alone more than they dislike the relationship that they're in.
I'm single and I alternate between relishing it and lamenting it.
being single rocks. i get to spend money just on myself, i could do whatever the fuck i want, i could spend as much time with my friends as i want, and have freedom. relationships and being stuck with just one person are the things that suck, tbh.
I was saying above sometimes people stay longer in relationships than they may want to because they fear being alone more than they dislike the relationship.
Only speculation but could be after rehab he finally figured he had to cut her loose because she wanted things he didnt want. Sometimes people fall out of love and it sucks but it happens. Doesn't mean he doesn't miss the comfort of being in a real relationship.
I'm 4ever single...never have a boyfriend, not that i didn't get the chance of one but i did reject them. Now i trusted in assholes who fucked up with my feelings and now i'm back in cold heart bitch.
I really don't care about a boyfriend I just hate that people i trusted fuck me up and the leave that they never care of me and that sucks...so yeah
i was single for 22 years of my life and now ive found someone who im so compatible with that i dont wanna be single ever again
not because im scared of being single, but i feel like when you meet an amazing person, to lose them would be like... fuck what do i do now