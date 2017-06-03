Alec Baldwin Gives Advice to Kathy Griffin

i wouldnt be taking advice from alec tho! Reply

this is weird Reply

lmao when ppl do this on twitter... Reply

we live in a world where the most ppowerful leader in the world bullys other countries on twitter, notheing surprises me anymore. i sometimes wish twitter was never invented tbh Reply

lol true. it's weird af when you think about it Reply

Social media is a disease that needs to be stopped. Hell, sometimes I wonder if Humans are too stupid to handle the internet too. Reply

He's showing public support. It's better for him to do this publicly for her sake and he knows that.. Reply

Email her this "advice," man... Reply

I think this could be made public in order to show people that it's okay to be on her side Reply

her bff threw her under the bus via twitter so at this point she needs all the support publicly she can get. Reply

i can't believe he did that.. did kathy respond? Reply

Lmao, that shit was wild. Anderson don't care about no one. Reply

i'm giving back my Anderson Cooper fan club card after this. Reply

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

shit you werent kidding Reply

Sorry I am not too familiar with these ppl. So Kathy and Anderson were good friends? Reply

man your icon. he turned in such a great performance for that horrible ass movie. Reply

She's on the brink of losing her career over this when male performers have done much worse. I think any public support she can get to show that, while in bad taste, it's nothing to lose career over, is good. Reply

"Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him." i mean, i wish we could just ignore him, but that's sadly neither possible nor safe.

i thought her photoshoot was tacky, and the reaction from the trump side was predictable. i wish drumpf lost his head irl ofc, but what was she thinking would happen? Reply

Agreed, she took the pic for the sole purpose of being controversial and is for some reason surprised Reply

That's my whole issue with it. SHE KNEW IT WOULD HAPPEN and yet people are acting HORRIFIED that she's facing consequences. Uh, yeah. Now if she had been trying to do something to actually make a change or help someone I'd be up in arms, but she only wanted shock value. Sry, not crying for her. Reply

I agree with the rude thoughtless pig Reply

Those voicemails were so brutal Reply

I had forgotten about them until I saw he was defending Kendall's Pepsi ad cause she's just a kid who made a mistake...I was like 'Bruh, didn't you ream out your like 10-year-old daughter for a mistake in the nastiest way possible?' Reply

mte Reply

Mte, what a world Reply

Off to YouTube to see if this Conan masterpiece still exists... Reply

http://www.cnsnews.com/video/newsbuster s/alec-baldwin-rant-conan-obrien-1998 If you can't find it on Youtube, you can watch it here (not the best quality, but viewable): Reply

I couldn't find it, so thank you! Wow. They would not air that today. Fox would make that the biggest shitstorm imaginable, bigger than this thing with Kathy. Reply

Wow. That would never, ever fly today and rightfully so. And that looks like a bit, too. Reply

god he was so attractive Reply

idk if i would want advice from alec baldwin



also its easy to say 'ignore him' but thats not gonna get her her job back sadly



Edited at 2017-06-03 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

if she ignored him we wouldn't have this shitshow. like, she talked about him using her as a diversion while creating the biggest diversion of all Reply

i rolled my eyes so hard when nugent stated he didn't threaten obama's life. is that so? he whom said obama and hillary can suck on your machine gun, that they should be hung and that if obama won presidency again that you'd be in jail or prison within the next year. but i guess since you didn't actively post a pic of you doing these things it doesn't count... rme. Reply

ugh mte. I almost vomited when I read his "response."



thenorthremembers.gif Reply

Still adjusting to this Brave New World where Kid Rock and Ted Nugent get invited to the white house, Kathy Griffin receives advice from Alec Baldwin about being persecuted for their ~art~, all about former apprecntice host Donald Trump who is still actively holding a grudge against Rosie O'Donnell, and that it's all Susan Sarrandon's fault. Reply

I think I'm finally ready to step into this alternative universe we call Trump World Reply

i'm hoping i'm in a REALLY fucked up coma Reply

...when you lay it all out like that Reply

I never thought us, Alec Baldwin, Rosie O'Donnell, and Kathy Griffin would all have the same common enemy. Reply

lmao right? i don't even like these ppl Reply

I almost forgot about Charlie Sheen - https://twitter.com/charliesheen/st atus/814303837225762816?s=09 - even he's against The Orange Menace. Reply

I despise Trump and his family, and they did use her to garner sympathy.



But I don't think the overall disgust she's receiving is uncalled for. If you swap out the people, i.e. Anne Coulter did this to Obama, everyone would rightfully go nuts. Reply

there is a history and motive behind many violences perpetrated towards various minorities (race, sex, religion, sexual orientation etc) that goes beyond "i just hated their personality"



so yes anne holding a rubber obama mask with fake blood on it is 10x worse than kathy holding a rubber mask of trump with fake blood on it.



you can sleep soundly knowing kathy didnt do that photoshoot because of the wave of racism against rich white christian men in america. Reply

the posts here have been wild, i am surprised ppl arent on her side. what she did was stupid but she doesnt deserve all this, shes a comedian ffs and its TRUMP. he is proving he can do this to anyone Reply

I still can't believe how many people act as if what Kathy did gives Republicans ammo. The only ammo that's given is all these spineless peoole trying to condemn her so they can say "look! Even people who think like her think she's wrong and we are the victims!!" Reply

YES omg Reply

sean hanity had a meltdown over an article from the onion that said tiny sean hanity's burst out of roger ailes' chest.



the rights new strategy is to pretend they are under attack at every corner from the meanie-head left.



it doesnt take much. Reply

iawtc Reply

THANK YOU Reply

yeah the backlash has been OTT Reply

I agree Reply

I'm surprised that so many people are ignoring the fact he's once again going after a woman with a lot less power, bullying in his usual tactics. It's another way to strike fear into women--telling us to turn into someone like Melania, who's only seen and heard when the husband feels it necessary. By saying, 'she knew what she was doing', they're actively normalizing his actions as okay by pitting him against her, making sure she comes up short. The same shit women face every day when going against a powerful white man in America.



It was a stupid, ill-advised, and tacky shot. There's no question to that. But that's not what the wider conversation's about. It's about how the most powerful person in the US is using a tacky piece of art to crucify a critic. Once again. Something he's done all his life. The way he's using the media as fakenews in order to silence policy criticism. Reply

