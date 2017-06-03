Alec Baldwin Gives Advice to Kathy Griffin
4- Kathy...fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017
5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017
Baldwin referred to his own similar scandal, when he appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 1998 and performed a rehearsed bit in which he ranted hysterically about stoning Republican senator Henry Hyde (who was leading the charge to impeach President Clinton) and his family to death and Conan put an oxygen mask on him to calm him down:
1- Dear Kathy Griffin,— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017
Kathy....baby...I've been there.
The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end?
2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017
No one.
3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017
i thought her photoshoot was tacky, and the reaction from the trump side was predictable. i wish drumpf lost his head irl ofc, but what was she thinking would happen?
also its easy to say 'ignore him' but thats not gonna get her her job back sadly
I never thought us, Alec Baldwin, Rosie O'Donnell, and Kathy Griffin would all have the same common enemy.
I almost forgot about Charlie Sheen - https://twitter.com/charliesheen/st
atus/814303837225762816?s=09 - even he's against The Orange Menace.
But I don't think the overall disgust she's receiving is uncalled for. If you swap out the people, i.e. Anne Coulter did this to Obama, everyone would rightfully go nuts.
so yes anne holding a rubber obama mask with fake blood on it is 10x worse than kathy holding a rubber mask of trump with fake blood on it.
you can sleep soundly knowing kathy didnt do that photoshoot because of the wave of racism against rich white christian men in america.
the rights new strategy is to pretend they are under attack at every corner from the meanie-head left.
it doesnt take much.
It was a stupid, ill-advised, and tacky shot. There's no question to that. But that's not what the wider conversation's about. It's about how the most powerful person in the US is using a tacky piece of art to crucify a critic. Once again. Something he's done all his life. The way he's using the media as fakenews in order to silence policy criticism.