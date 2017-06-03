LeVar Burton's daughter Mica wants to banish nerd culture stereotypes

Okay Reply

I love her black canary





I've never closplayed but I enjoy seeing them at cons. It just seems like such innocent, harmless fun. Reply

LeVar Burton was one of my favorite people when I was little. I lived for Reading Rainbow. Reply

She looks like her dad. And yay for her cosplaying everyone's favourite cousins Haruka and Michiru



Yeah, I was thinking that she looks *exactly* like her dad, except her skin is lighter. Lucky for her, his features translate well to a woman's face. Reply

I love Mica! The reception she got from the Rooster Teeth fandom when she started out was super fucked up, they've chilled out somewhat but whenever she appears in a vid the YouTube comments are usually a mess (well, even more so). Reply

The reception she got from the Rooster Teeth fandom when she started out was super fucked up



What happened? Reply

Racism Reply

Basically she went on one of their podcasts and spoke about how she felt as a black bisexual woman in Texas. Which led to the mostly white straight male audience of Rooster Teeth constantly bitching about her for like a year for bringing ~SJW~ stuff onto what's usually a more irreverent show. It was ridiculous and unfortunately expected from fans of a company that's very nerdy/gaming focused but it was still very disappointing to see. Reply

Yeah it was so disgusting. I hope that wasn't the reason she moved to the know :( Reply

I agree, she's amazing!

Honestly, the comments on that Off Topic were disgusting. She spoke well about her viewpoint and the others (especially Burnie) were really encouraging to her, and the comments were just a racist mess.



I feel like the move to The Know has been good for her, I feel like the audience is different there and she and Ashley are a good hosting duo imo. Though as someone who loves Achievement Hunter I've never been able to really look at the fandom the same way. Reply

that morrigan cosplay is fire 😯 Reply

I wanna cosplay, but

a) that shit is NOT cheap if you don't want it to look cheap

b) i have no costume-making talents, nor do i have interest in that side of it, so i feel like people would judge me for commissioning cosplay Reply

Same, cosplay reminds me of Lolita fashion in that you either need to be blessed w money, sewing skills, or a whole lot of dedication with a supportive friend group Reply

P much :/ Reply

I learnt to sew when I discovered~ lolita when I was 13. First attempts were an obvious disaster but thankfully the fashion was in its early stages outside of Japan so everyone looked more or less horrible lmao. I mean, all hobbies require learning skills you didnt previously have, right? Reply

Everyone has to start somewhere when it comes to sewing.



People these days frequently commission or buy from China. There's nothing wrong with that. People only majorly frown upon it if you enter a costume contest with a bought costume and claim it for your own. Yes, people do this. I've judged costumes where people have the manufacturer label still in their costume. Reply

Depending on the character, you can get away with a lot with using regular ol' clothes. Like, here's the outfit I helped my kid with: My friend bought her first cosplay costume, and while the quality was a bit lacking, she looked amazing!Depending on the character, you can get away with a lot with using regular ol' clothes. Like, here's the outfit I helped my kid with: https://instagram.com/p/BS7tdWFFtdn/ My only suggestion is to never ever skimp on the wig. The right wig can make or break your outfit. (Seriously, this wig sucked) Reply

she's cute af Reply

i'm not into cosplay but i admire people that do it. it seems like a lot of hard work/time/money has to go into it, especially if you want to look good.



i do think its a bit weird when people do it as an everyday sort of thing though. like i understand going to a convention dressed in cosplay, but when i was in college (16-18), there was this group of people that would come dressed as characters, and sometimes act stuff out during breaks. it was a bit cringy. Reply

PPL DO THIS?? 😟 Reply

Damn who has that dedication. I envy them, but not what they put it toward. Reply

I don't get how people can do it all the time, because it is exhausting. You feel like shit, you sweat a lot, the wig itches... it looks easy, but it is partly an ordeal. Reply

your icon! <3 he's a little prince. Reply

But that sounds like so much fun to watch! Reply

she's really pretty.



i've never been like Part of nerd culture, but i love reading cosplay drama lol. Reply

cosplay and lolita drama is the best!!! Reply

it's often soooo petty but sometimes Major stuff happens. this reminds me to catch up with BtB tho lol. soo addicting. Reply

I think it can get very cringey etc. But overall it's harmless fun. I did it as Peggy one time (her cap 1 look when he's getting ~transformed) and i was super cute. Im asian (and was the only asian peggy of the like, 4 peggys. actually there werent many POC there at all tbh) and the best part was when this tiny, adorable little asian girl saw me and her eyes got big and her dad asked if i could take a pic with her. Reply

awww that's awesome Reply

Her Morrigan is great. Reply

Women cosplayers can get so much shit, I have no doubt it's even more perilous for women of color who do it. I've seen people on the internet so up in arms about race bending cosplay like.... this is a fun creative hobby. Let the girls live!



I once cosplayed as Zoey from L4D. I still have the health pack backpack and it's the besssttt. I don't think I would ever make a hobby out of it though. Reply

Only one time I cosplayed and got so much shit from white girls saying: "Mina isnt supposed to be brown! Cosplay characters of your own color"



But there is nothing bad with them wanting to cosplay Twintelle Reply

Ugh I'm sorry that you experienced that. That is so narrow minded and ignorant of them. Reply

There's a lot of bullying in cosplay. I think it's because people expect cosplayers to look like picture perfect RL versions of the characters they love (more like masturbate to) and if they look slightly off they get entitled and furious.



It's one of the many reasons I never wanted to do it. But I help out my friends who do cosplay and it's always fun to see them make the costumes and act in them. Reply

i wish i knew more black female nerds irl bc growing up (i still am lbr) being the only one wasnt a very good experience lol i always felt like i didnt belong in nerd culture Reply

