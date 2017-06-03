LeVar Burton's daughter Mica wants to banish nerd culture stereotypes
Source
Right now, about 2% of cosplayers are African American. This Black cosplayer is changing the narrative: https://t.co/cJfjnbgWkL pic.twitter.com/Xz7ATL7efI— ESSENCE (@Essence) June 3, 2017
Images
- Mica Burton, born in 1994, is the daughter of LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow, Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation). According to her twitter, Mica is a cosplayer, an actor, and a "certified senpai."
- She fell in love with cosplaying during junior high when a friend took her to a con. "The convention really spoke to me because I was able to see people who were into the same thing that I’m into."
- She is currently a content creator and an on-air talent at a popular YouTube gaming channel called Rooster Teeth.
- Mica says, "Right now, about 2% of cosplayers that I see at conventions are African American, and there are even fewer professional cosplayers." She believes the problem comes from "the fact that African Americans don't typically feel uncomfortable showing their nerd side in public."
- She has heard the off-putting "You look good in that costume for a Black girl" comment before.
Mica as Morrigan from Dragon Age
Mica as Michiru Kaiou/Sailor Neptune from Sailor Moon
How do you feel about cosplay, ONTD? If you have cosplayed before, who did you dress up as?
I've never closplayed but I enjoy seeing them at cons. It just seems like such innocent, harmless fun.
Edited at 2017-06-03 04:12 pm (UTC)
What happened?
Honestly, the comments on that Off Topic were disgusting. She spoke well about her viewpoint and the others (especially Burnie) were really encouraging to her, and the comments were just a racist mess.
I feel like the move to The Know has been good for her, I feel like the audience is different there and she and Ashley are a good hosting duo imo. Though as someone who loves Achievement Hunter I've never been able to really look at the fandom the same way.
a) that shit is NOT cheap if you don't want it to look cheap
b) i have no costume-making talents, nor do i have interest in that side of it, so i feel like people would judge me for commissioning cosplay
People these days frequently commission or buy from China. There's nothing wrong with that. People only majorly frown upon it if you enter a costume contest with a bought costume and claim it for your own. Yes, people do this. I've judged costumes where people have the manufacturer label still in their costume.
Depending on the character, you can get away with a lot with using regular ol' clothes. Like, here's the outfit I helped my kid with: https://instagram.com/p/BS7tdWFFtdn/
i do think its a bit weird when people do it as an everyday sort of thing though. like i understand going to a convention dressed in cosplay, but when i was in college (16-18), there was this group of people that would come dressed as characters, and sometimes act stuff out during breaks. it was a bit cringy.
i've never been like Part of nerd culture, but i love reading cosplay drama lol.
I once cosplayed as Zoey from L4D. I still have the health pack backpack and it's the besssttt. I don't think I would ever make a hobby out of it though.
But there is nothing bad with them wanting to cosplay Twintelle
It's one of the many reasons I never wanted to do it. But I help out my friends who do cosplay and it's always fun to see them make the costumes and act in them.
If anything it's quite fetishized on tumblr / a popular label. I'm tired of hearing so and so is such a adorable nerd because they looked at a smartphone.
But then again looking at that RT comment that is an entirely separate community (with probably a lot of ppl aging out / leaving despite making a lot of noise) from the gaming community...