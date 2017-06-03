Juri Arisugawa

LeVar Burton's daughter Mica wants to banish nerd culture stereotypes

Source
Images

  • Mica Burton, born in 1994, is the daughter of LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow, Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation). According to her twitter, Mica is a cosplayer, an actor, and a "certified senpai."

  • She fell in love with cosplaying during junior high when a friend took her to a con. "The convention really spoke to me because I was able to see people who were into the same thing that I’m into."

  • She is currently a content creator and an on-air talent at a popular YouTube gaming channel called Rooster Teeth.

  • Mica says, "Right now, about 2% of cosplayers that I see at conventions are African American, and there are even fewer professional cosplayers." She believes the problem comes from "the fact that African Americans don't typically feel uncomfortable showing their nerd side in public."

  • She has heard the off-putting "You look good in that costume for a Black girl" comment before.



Mica as Morrigan from Dragon Age


Mica as Michiru Kaiou/Sailor Neptune from Sailor Moon


Mica as Black Canary

More of Mica's cosplay



How do you feel about cosplay, ONTD? If you have cosplayed before, who did you dress up as?
  • Current Music: DoCo - 思い出がいっぱい
Tagged: , , , , , ,