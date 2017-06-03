WonderWoman

FOX News comments on Wonder Womans lack of representing America




-They discuss how the film had Wonder Woman ditch her american themed outfit

-One of them state “Nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism” and how it has become cool to hate America these days

-Discuss how movies in general are now taking out the theme of America in order to appeal to wider audience overseas

-GI Joe was changed to be an international branch and how even Captain Americas costume has been toned down in later films to get rid of representing the American flag

Are you mad that WW and Capt.America are losing their American touch?
