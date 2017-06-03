FOX News comments on Wonder Womans lack of representing America

Pfft I'm glad she got rid of that star spangled aesthetic. WW is not American, sis. Reply

Yeah, she should be a Greek patriot if anything. Reply

Yeah if she had an allegiance to any human country it'd likely be Greece or maybe Cyprus? since it's heavily hinted that Themiscyra is in the Aegean/Mediterranean Sea (Steve flying and crashing in a WWI-era plane out of Turkey with Germans chasing him) Reply

this is stupid but i think about some of the petty stuff we freak out on over here and it must look equally ridiculous to them. Reply

...I thought Wonder Woman was a Greek goddess and thus not actually American... Reply

She's not a goddess, but her mother has some godly blood and Her father IS a god. She is Greecian. Her armor is god-made, one of Hephaestus' creations. Reply

"become cool to hate America these days" bitch, i've been hating america since before it was cool. #HateHipster Reply

Lmao same. I was raised to hate America. Reply

Exactly, since my dad told me all the atrocities gringos had done to all the world and specially latin-america I have hated that country, we are not #posers sis. Reply

MTE Reply

IKR, fucking gringos. Only "these days"? LMAO. Reply

right? it's not something that happened overnight... Reply

lmaooo mte, my dad the other day was like 'why are people so shocked that people don't like America? We've been making fun of Americans for years' Reply

I don't think people outside of America ever liked America Reply

So Woder Woman isn’t Ra-Ra-Jingoistic? Just the extra motivation I needed to get my ass in the theatre on opening day next week. Reply

“Nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism” Reply

ikr???? the irony. Reply

LMFAO, the terrifying lack of self-awareness is killing me inside Reply

the layers of this comment Reply

If that statement wasn't meant as satire they might want to go back and really reread that sentence. Reply

Lol irl Reply

lmaoooooo that sentence Reply

Lol ikr



Fucking morons. Reply

lol the GOP motto Reply

lmao mte Reply

Where do I even begin with all of this Reply

hahah this is so stupid.



maybe you should be worried about how american is seen worldwide if you need to tone down on the red white and blue to appeal to us. Reply

ikr, their current chief executive is doing a much better job of making the US a laughingstock to the world and sidelining the country out of any international relations power than Wonder Woman's costume ever could.



(It still amazes me that people actually voted - albeit in strategic places - for a dangerous buffoon who is the living breathing embodiment of the Ugly American stereotype, like no wonder the rest of the world thinks he is a joke. A joke with access to nuclear weapons, smh) Reply

ikr!? the need to prove americanness is a lot Reply

yup Reply

But she isn't American... she is an amazon? Reply

but she isn't wearing a glorified version of the American Flag or American colors anymore!!!!! Reply

It's like she isn't literally wearing red corset armor and blue....miniskirt? through most of the movie.



Maybe they should have thrown in a white headband instead of a golden one for these dodo ms to stfu. Though I doubt they would even then. Reply

Maybe they'll change the costume in the WW sequel(s). Reply

If so I hope they change her costume to the colors of the Greek flag. Blue and white would look good on her. Reply

lmao stop stealing from Greek culture first Reply

I know her older costumes were because of the time she was created, but I always thought it was unnecessary because she not American and dressing up like the US flag is tacky Reply

tbf the golden and silver ages (where it all started~) have 'tacky' stamped all over each panel ever made in those eras, along with 'campy' Reply

Yes I'm aware~ Reply

stop this bs Reply

JUST GOT OUT OF THEATER.



Can't formulate a review just yet. Loved it and seeing a theater full of women of all ages clapping and crying was so phenomenal. Reply

That's so dope, I just came back too. A lot of women and little girls and it made me halt to see them there. Reply

I'm turning this post into someone better instead, this scene will always be fantastic to me.



Shut up Fox News..I'm turning this post into someone better instead, this scene will always be fantastic to me.

ugh this looks so pretty



can't wait to see it Reply

OH, you haven't seen it!! Well, you're in for a treat with this scene! Haha.



I sound like a major pervert Reply

This was glorious Reply

above average 😎 Reply

OMFGGGGGGGG STOOPPPP I STILL HAVE TO WAIT 13 DAYS Reply

That was hilarious. Reply

they have such cute chemistry I loved every single scene Reply

I was sitting next to an 11 year old so I felt it was a tad unnecessary



But maybe I won't mind when I see it again tomorrow. Reply

