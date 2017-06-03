FOX News comments on Wonder Womans lack of representing America
Fox News gets mad that Wonder Woman isn't in her American apparel underwear.https://t.co/jAxrvn7Ejy pic.twitter.com/krtiWCmWK4— io9 (@io9) June 3, 2017
-Video at source (doesnt embed)
-They discuss how the film had Wonder Woman ditch her american themed outfit
-One of them state “Nowadays, sadly, money trumps patriotism” and how it has become cool to hate America these days
-Discuss how movies in general are now taking out the theme of America in order to appeal to wider audience overseas
-GI Joe was changed to be an international branch and how even Captain Americas costume has been toned down in later films to get rid of representing the American flag
Are you mad that WW and Capt.America are losing their American touch?
Fucking morons.
maybe you should be worried about how american is seen worldwide if you need to tone down on the red white and blue to appeal to us.
(It still amazes me that people actually voted - albeit in strategic places - for a dangerous buffoon who is the living breathing embodiment of the Ugly American stereotype, like no wonder the rest of the world thinks he is a joke. A joke with access to nuclear weapons, smh)
Maybe they should have thrown in a white headband instead of a golden one for these dodo ms to stfu. Though I doubt they would even then.
Can't formulate a review just yet. Loved it and seeing a theater full of women of all ages clapping and crying was so phenomenal.
I'm turning this post into someone better instead, this scene will always be fantastic to me.
can't wait to see it
I sound like a major pervert
But maybe I won't mind when I see it again tomorrow.
I'll never be over these two. I loved all their scenes together!