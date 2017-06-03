Love that Trinity tells Alexis, hey, I TOLD YOU to do a braid and you didn't. Shoots a hole through Alexis' whole sob story about nobody helping her. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Trinity so much she really grew on me.

She's the star of the season tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i've never loved any of the pageant queens but her personality and talent are both killer. trinity is basically the honest, helpful queen that alexis swore she was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loooove when Alexis says 'I know you picked me because I'm fierce competition' and Sasha just laughs and said 'Girl no, I picked you because your outfit is ugly' lmaoo Reply

Thread

Link





OH SHIT when she says no one else looks high fashion, the looks on their faces Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo i know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alexis just comes off as very delusional :/ it's just so cringey



Reply

Thread

Link

ontd psychologists can you diagnose her mental disorder ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally only watched the first few minutes because I really can't be bothered with an Alexis sob story tbh, I miss all the drama and shade that used to be aired on Untucked! Reply

Thread

Link

they need to start separating the girls again. none of them are willing to talk shit when the other queen is sitting right across from them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

3 seasons of this terrible format... they need to put it to bed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's this newish politically correct culture. The queens are too aware and they don't want to look bad and get hate online. Back in season 2 and 3 everyone was a bitch and the fights we had were amazing, but they can't do that today because they'd brand them as bullies and shit like they did with Roxxxy in S5 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the phone call with alexis' parents was really sweet. it's nice to see them being so supportive of her. Reply

Thread

Link

alexis is so delusional but i love her so much lol



also i have bad taste but i don't hate her looks tonight and i usually don't hate her looks any night lol Reply

Thread

Link

Only 10 minutes for the drama that happens after girls have to pick one another? Dumb. I was so excited. I would've liked to see more of the Trinity-Shea conversation. I'm going to miss Alexis's delusion, her saying people would buy her skirt at Saks (and not TJ Maxx) was great as was saying Shea and Sasha aren't fashion.



"I love what you're wearing because it looks like something you'd wear" I love Trinity



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That Trinity quote was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that Valentina's gone, Trinity better win or I will burn all of Ru's wigs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao it reminded me of "I wouldn't wear it, but for you, it's cute." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i won't talk about her wigs, but alexis should have cinched that personality Reply

Thread

Link

wow literally most boring untucked episode ever. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I was expecting more since they had to name names and they didn't seem to get along during the ribbon dance rehearsals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally. after the ep finished my friends and i were like "omg untucked is gonna go AWF" and then we were so disappointed haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has the worst taste!! when she showed what she almost wore to the roast and I remember she wore that checkered green ankle dress omg. the worst taste. Reply

Thread

Link

Shea bores me. I was super excited for her in the beginning. This entire season feels like a chore to watch coz the show has become so damn predictable. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly think Rupaul's drag race should try the all stars 2 format because the regular format has run its course and the queen's have figured out how to play the game which makes it less fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, the queens having to off each other was interesting.



i don't like this self-aware game :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should tell that to Alexis, Kimora, Jaymes, and Farrah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they come into it too prepared. they know ahead of time what the potential challenges are going to be on their season and prepare accordingly.



they need design challenges back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I generally really like Shea and I would be happy if she won (same with Trinity and Sasha, Peppermint I really like but I don't think she should win) but yea I'm not excited either. Especially since I saw someone point out how many swimsuits/bodysuits she wears and I'm like ....oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what planet is alexis from Reply

Thread

Link

Just finished last night's episode and Alexis did NOT just do the whole "nobody told me they didn't like my look!" shit again. Fuck her. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually really enjoy this format for untucked but this season of it has been so boring. I miss season 7's smoke breaks Reply

Thread

Link

okay what were they thinking with the "native american" category? Jesus, some things should be left in the 70s Reply

Thread

Link

it bothered me because 1) it's outdated and offensive/not pc and 2) when you saw ALL the items Alexis was given and she used almost none of them I couldn't believe it.



I would've gone with a hippie chick outfit, bellbottoms (in her skirt material) and a cute long sleeved crop top and woven some of the "native american" items into it. Not everyone stuck perfectly to theme and she could've had some fun with this if she thought outside the box, but she never EVER does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, and she probably could have salvaged another week if she said "I was trying to be respectful to the culture, and avoid appropriation, so it was a challenge, but I did the best with what I was given" because who wants to send the person not trying to be a racist home haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last night's episode was more like Drag Race than anything else they've aired this season. What a great break from Ru Paul's Group Therapy.



Untucked didn't live up to that though lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I really miss Valentina, she would've done amazing on this episode D:



Sasha's entire look was my favorite, her cowgirl outfit was too cute for words. I love everything about her, she's become one of my all time fav queens. I hope she wins!!!! ...but I think Shea will Reply

Thread

Link

can Valentina sew though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...that i don't know. I'm still in mourning... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good riddance, bitch!





Alexis should have been kicked out in the first 3 episodes. There is nothing original about her. Not being a bitch, just telling the truth.





It's sad that Valentina, Nina, and Aja left before she did. Fuck, I'd even take Kimora black over her any day! Reply

Thread

Link

mte, I enjoyed Alexis as Kris and as Liza, but the rest has been meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link