June 3rd, 2017, 08:05 pm
Untucked Season 9 episode 11
Source
She's the star of the season tbh
amazing
also i have bad taste but i don't hate her looks tonight and i usually don't hate her looks any night lol
"I love what you're wearing because it looks like something you'd wear" I love Trinity
Edited at 2017-06-03 02:26 pm (UTC)
i don't like this self-aware game :|
they need design challenges back.
I would've gone with a hippie chick outfit, bellbottoms (in her skirt material) and a cute long sleeved crop top and woven some of the "native american" items into it. Not everyone stuck perfectly to theme and she could've had some fun with this if she thought outside the box, but she never EVER does.
Untucked didn't live up to that though lol.
Sasha's entire look was my favorite, her cowgirl outfit was too cute for words. I love everything about her, she's become one of my all time fav queens. I hope she wins!!!! ...but I think Shea will
Alexis should have been kicked out in the first 3 episodes. There is nothing original about her. Not being a bitch, just telling the truth.
It's sad that Valentina, Nina, and Aja left before she did. Fuck, I'd even take Kimora black over her any day!